The two-kilometre-long (1.2 miles) stretch of highway, situated in Jinan, could charge electric cars as they are travelling on it.





The two-lane road could also warm itself up in sub-zero weather to melt the snow on top so drivers could drive on it more safely.







http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5198239/China-open-cutting-edge-solar-panel-motorway.html China is set to open its first solar motorway that can generate electricity under sunlight.The two-kilometre-long (1.2 miles) stretch of highway, situated in Jinan, could charge electric cars as they are travelling on it.The two-lane road could also warm itself up in sub-zero weather to melt the snow on top so drivers could drive on it more safely.

Very thoughtful.

If and only if we can wake from our slumber in Nigeria, we can convert a lot of our bad situations to positives. Imagine when you're coming home from work and Naija sun is grilling you alive. Just take a look at the solar panels beside the road and you'll just be smiling. Because you know your sufferings will end as soon as you step into your apartment. All your solar batteries would have been fully charged.

Which way fatherland?? ��

Explorers GOD bless you

Formed with special weight-bearing solar panels, the road can hold medium-size vans and has strong friction.



Once it's completed, the highway would be connected to the power grid so it could provide electricity to the city.



The solar highway is formed with three layers.



The top layer is paved with the so-called 'transparent concrete', which is said to be as strong as the traditional road-surfacing material, asphalt concrete.



The middle layer is the power-generating layer consisting of solar panels.



The bottom layer is the insulation layer which separates the photovoltaic system from the damp earth.

How will the charge be transferred to the car 6 Likes







This Is Fantastic.



This Is Fantastic.

Which way Nigeria.

Better country..... 1 Like

biacan:

Explorers GOD bless you

Amen, bless u 2 sis.

Blakjewelry:

How will the charge be transferred to the car

Just like the wireless charging we have on phones.

wow nice

Explorers:





Wow that will be great

Technology will get to a point that ordinary breeze will charge your phones



Nice one Explorers

Explorers, the wicked thread producer 36 Likes 2 Shares

Topccy007:

B4 are they ur mate?

while one country is still deliberating on which type of pencil to produce! 36 Likes

Nigeria which way?





Are you sure all humans evolved or were created at the same time My country is celebrating the production of PENCIL.Are you sure all humans evolved or were created at the same time

In Nigeria we use our witchcraft to kill innocent and poor people, while in China they use theirs to make life better for their citizens, pls does anyone know where I can buy China witchcraft from?Inbox me pls and thank you. 4 Likes



Some people go still dey shout APC/PDP/APGA/KOWA/Fresh PDP/Biafra....chai



No politicians would ever read about something like this, and even if they do, they would definitely turn a blind eye.There own is just to share budget and loot treasury. What pains me most is that Dino Melaye would definitely visit China and drive a vintage car on that road and even take a picture for the social media with a caption "chilling on the road of life".His hunger-driven maniacs back home would retweet verbages like "gee boss! Keep flying,haters keep hating",whereas the road there own village is a "road to hell".Morocco abeg!quick join Ecowas make I roll commot for here.











Ordinary Roads for naija,potholes don destroy am finish dat one na if the road dey there sef.Some people go still dey shout APC/PDP/APGA/KOWA/Fresh PDP/Biafra....chaiNo politicians would ever read about something like this, and even if they do, they would definitely turn a blind eye.There own is just to share budget and loot treasury. What pains me most is that Dino Melaye would definitely visit China and drive a vintage car on that road and even take a picture for the social media with a caption "chilling on the road of life".His hunger-driven maniacs back home would retweet verbages like "gee boss! Keep flying,haters keep hating",whereas the road there own village is a "road to hell".Morocco abeg!quick join Ecowas make I roll commot for here.Post No Bill



Here in Nigeria our government is still fighting our network providers



Buhari come see achievement oooooo



Here in Nigeria our government is still fighting our network providersBuhari come see achievement ooooooOnochie come and see an exaple of what normal people term achievement now you will be listing passing of budget e.t.c as an achievement Wow

Development such as this makes me cry for Nigeria. while China is breeding younger generation of thinks tank, Our political leaders only think about sharing crude oil revenue on a monthly basis. 4 Likes

My granny is a Chinese I love my grand country 6 Likes 2 Shares

hmm

over here na Hijab ,apc/pdp and innoson matter pple carry for head 27 Likes

How can somebody say that if it is nigeria they will steal the road..lol 26 Likes

So cool, brilliant pple

Why cant Buhari call them to assist in fixing our electricity challenge? We are yet to see the dividend of the China trip 6 Likes

Meanwhile advanced futuristic money looting technology is being developed in Nigeria.... 7 Likes

Just see nation where humans live. 4 Likes

Explorer best man of the year. 5 Likes

whe will nigeria reach this stage