|China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:12pm
China is set to open its first solar motorway that can generate electricity under sunlight.
The two-kilometre-long (1.2 miles) stretch of highway, situated in Jinan, could charge electric cars as they are travelling on it.
The two-lane road could also warm itself up in sub-zero weather to melt the snow on top so drivers could drive on it more safely.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5198239/China-open-cutting-edge-solar-panel-motorway.html
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by Slim101(m): 4:13pm
Very thoughtful.
If and only if we can wake from our slumber in Nigeria, we can convert a lot of our bad situations to positives. Imagine when you're coming home from work and Naija sun is grilling you alive. Just take a look at the solar panels beside the road and you'll just be smiling. Because you know your sufferings will end as soon as you step into your apartment. All your solar batteries would have been fully charged.
Which way fatherland?? ��
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by biacan(f): 4:16pm
Explorers GOD bless you
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:17pm
Formed with special weight-bearing solar panels, the road can hold medium-size vans and has strong friction.
Once it's completed, the highway would be connected to the power grid so it could provide electricity to the city.
The solar highway is formed with three layers.
The top layer is paved with the so-called 'transparent concrete', which is said to be as strong as the traditional road-surfacing material, asphalt concrete.
The middle layer is the power-generating layer consisting of solar panels.
The bottom layer is the insulation layer which separates the photovoltaic system from the damp earth.
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 4:18pm
How will the charge be transferred to the car
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by Evablizin(f): 4:19pm
This Is Fantastic.
Which way Nigeria.
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by shervydman(m): 4:19pm
Better country.....
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:22pm
biacan:
Amen, bless u 2 sis.
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:23pm
Blakjewelry:
Just like the wireless charging we have on phones.
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by Oblitz(m): 4:23pm
wow nice
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 4:24pm
Explorers:Wow that will be great
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by Topccy007(m): 4:38pm
Technology will get to a point that ordinary breeze will charge your phones
Nice one Explorers
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by mazimee(m): 4:39pm
Explorers, the wicked thread producer
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by Bruno3000(m): 5:05pm
Topccy007:B4 are they ur mate?
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by cyojunior1(m): 5:06pm
while one country is still deliberating on which type of pencil to produce!
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by eitsei(m): 5:17pm
Nigeria which way?
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by alexistaiwo: 5:19pm
My country is celebrating the production of PENCIL.
Are you sure all humans evolved or were created at the same time
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by Riversides2003(m): 5:48pm
In Nigeria we use our witchcraft to kill innocent and poor people, while in China they use theirs to make life better for their citizens, pls does anyone know where I can buy China witchcraft from?Inbox me pls and thank you.
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by mickeyenglish(m): 5:49pm
Ordinary Roads for naija,potholes don destroy am finish dat one na if the road dey there sef.
Some people go still dey shout APC/PDP/APGA/KOWA/Fresh PDP/Biafra....chai
No politicians would ever read about something like this, and even if they do, they would definitely turn a blind eye.There own is just to share budget and loot treasury. What pains me most is that Dino Melaye would definitely visit China and drive a vintage car on that road and even take a picture for the social media with a caption "chilling on the road of life".His hunger-driven maniacs back home would retweet verbages like "gee boss! Keep flying,haters keep hating",whereas the road there own village is a "road to hell".Morocco abeg!quick join Ecowas make I roll commot for here.
Post No Bill
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:49pm
Wow
Here in Nigeria our government is still fighting our network providers
Buhari come see achievement oooooo
Onochie come and see an exaple of what normal people term achievement now you will be listing passing of budget e.t.c as an achievement
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by Oloshilove(f): 5:49pm
Development such as this makes me cry for Nigeria. while China is breeding younger generation of thinks tank, Our political leaders only think about sharing crude oil revenue on a monthly basis.
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by Toniapsalm121: 5:49pm
My granny is a Chinese I love my grand country
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 5:49pm
hmm
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by ednut1(m): 5:50pm
over here na Hijab ,apc/pdp and innoson matter pple carry for head
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by HumbleGee(m): 5:50pm
How can somebody say that if it is nigeria they will steal the road..lol
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by sjulia36(f): 5:50pm
So cool, brilliant pple
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by nairavsdollars: 5:51pm
Why cant Buhari call them to assist in fixing our electricity challenge? We are yet to see the dividend of the China trip
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by Imarnuel04(m): 5:51pm
Meanwhile advanced futuristic money looting technology is being developed in Nigeria....
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by ipodstinks: 5:51pm
Just see nation where humans live.
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by Emvicprints1: 5:51pm
Explorer best man of the year.
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by Abfinest007(m): 5:51pm
whe will nigeria reach this stage
|Re: China Builds Solar Road That Can Charge Electric Cars And Melt Snow(Photos) by Fukafuka: 5:51pm
