|Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by Jk210: 4:52pm
Since the Innoson and Gtbank brouhaha broke out, I've been curious about the Bank's position especially as they have been silent.
Could this be because they were truly guilty of wrong doing or, is the Bank being blackmailed by Innoson- you know guerilla tactics? I mean why the whole social media campaign on a matter that is strictly a legal issue? Is there something more than meets the eye? Anyway, read the premium times article below and share your thoughts
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/promoted/253089-innoson-efcc-arrest-gtb-loan-facts-behind-saga-james-osaremen.html
20 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by Oblitz(m): 5:11pm
Who is saying the truth? We'll find out soon
4 Likes
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by torres89: 5:21pm
employ qualified chartered accountants no
instead u turned shop owners to qualified accountants
enjoy your legal battle
3 Likes
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by MrHistorian: 7:12pm
Innoson approached the Bank for a reconciliation of his account and pleaded for a debt forgiveness.
Why is it so hard for this set of people to accept their shortcomings?
Why try to preserve an illusionary ego that doesn't even exist?
Innoson compromised its loan agreement and chose to play the 'usual' ethnicity victim card to generate public sympathy that will benefit no one!
Shior.
66 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by favourmic(m): 7:12pm
if you no get money.... Hide your face
6 Likes
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by thosedays: 7:13pm
Free Innoson
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by narutop: 7:14pm
What's all this
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by Thisis2raw(m): 7:14pm
I think buhari started this tribalism menace, when he made that 5% speech
37 Likes
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by gratiaeo(m): 7:14pm
Time will tell.
1 Like
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by Daviddson(m): 7:14pm
.I haven't see any Igbo card being played by Innoson since the saga began. None of his statements have so far has any semblance of such. The Igbo card has been slightly played by IPOB remnants who always want to bring in victimisation where none exists.
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by bugidon(m): 7:15pm
This article is sponsored by gtb
70 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 7:16pm
Useless article ..afonjas feeling the heat gasping for breath ndi ara
47 Likes
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by welri: 7:16pm
narutop:
1 Like
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by Thisis2raw(m): 7:16pm
narutop:it's pure crap
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by Valto(m): 7:16pm
what a fruitless damage control from GTB. he owes u, yet he have won several court cases against u,plus damages worth billions of naira. GTB & EFCC should think of a better LIE
50 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by johnstar(m): 7:16pm
Dat one concern una
Non of my business
Today makes it exactly 6 f_kn years i joined nairaland
No single gift from seun afonja osewa
Well how many likes for me as a loyal( addict) nairalander
19 Likes
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by 7Alexander(m): 7:16pm
Oblitz:So, Mr. OP, how exactly did Innoson play the tribe card? Or you just want to show the world how foolish you are?
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by lazygal: 7:16pm
Well. The way I know no bank will keep quiet when its name is been dragged in the mud as it image destroying
I believe gtb has their faults inthis I do not see innoson dating to come on air and yet he is guilty
Am Fulani but I support innoson
26 Likes
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by darkenkach(m): 7:17pm
Afonja won't allow my people rest. They think they can bring us down, but chukwu okike abiama is bigger than them all.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by maestroferddi: 7:17pm
What obfuscating nonsense...
Anybody with elementary kmowledge of import financing in banking will know that this piece of crap was concocted by an inexperienced hack to pull wool over people's eyes.
How can Innoson who has spent several years as an importer take the crass risk of forging shipping documents to procure landed goods?
7 Likes
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by certifiedking(m): 7:17pm
Jk210:Chai... Nawao... We don't even know who to believe again..
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by zero8zero: 7:17pm
Dragging a whole tribe into your legal tussle is the height of foolishness. A similar occurrence was when Ekweremadu appeared in court in Igbo attire when he was alleged to have altered senate standing rules.
it is madness seeing some few uninformed igbos chanting #boycottGTbank. smh
9 Likes
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by lilfreezy: 7:17pm
Guaranthief trust Bank . You guys should have battled it out in court if this was true, why then use EFCC to intimidate. These guys will just make businessmen to run away from them
17 Likes
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by DaBillionnaire: 7:17pm
op, better behave
GTbank should also return all my N50 naira they have been removing.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by miqos02(m): 7:17pm
Na so
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by Alexgeneration(m): 7:18pm
Somebody is lying here
Why didn't GTB take him to court rather than brutalize the man with EFCC?
1 Like
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by Coldfeets: 7:18pm
GTBank should let us know their own side of the sordid story.
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by mpowa(m): 7:18pm
Coldfeets:GtBank don't need to let you know anything, we're talking about Billions here; judgement can't be made by the Social Media Court. Mr. Inosson and GtB should go and slug it out at the court and the authentic truth will come out, social media campaign is useless...
1 Like
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by Oxenomy: 7:19pm
And you conveniently avoided where he won both FHC cases against you, Appeal Court case and the case at the Supreme Court now? I read in the other thread about the other case he won in Ibadan or there about? I think both parties are not willing to come clean so, both of you should simply resolve your matter in court and stop disturbing our peace. GTB ate my 10k since March this year because I want to open an account with them but I've decided to let that go.. If GTB has a case against Innoson, they should sue him and stop disturbing us.
|Re: Innoson EFCC Arrest & The GTB Loan: "Innoson Stop Playing The Igbo Tribe Card" by chijioke17(m): 7:20pm
Honestly op, I don't think you even have your facts straight. Did you miss any of the news where the police withdrew he case for lack of credible facts,or the part where innoson has won the appeal cases and court case,4 times and counting...., Please don't bring up facts to favour your opinion,and before you bring the tribal card to play, I'm not a huge fan of any of them, facts and figures speak for themselves
23 Likes 3 Shares
