Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors
James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by dainformant(m): 5:17pm
Remember Mr Obinna Ugwuoke from Ebonyi state, who temporarily went insane after discovering that his wife gave birth to conjoined babies fused at the stomach at First Covenant Hospital in Satellite Town, a Lagos on the 8th of May 2017, the conjoined twins have undergone a successful surgery in India involving 22 specialists, according to reports.
The happily married couple with two children - were shocked on seeing their new babies, James and John after the delivery.
The Nigerian parents traveled to a specialist hospital in Bangalore for the marathon operation that involved 22 specialists.
Medics now claim the twins are ready to live 'independent lives' - despite spending the first six months of life attached to each other.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/conjoined-nigerian-twins-undergo-successful-surgery-involving-22-doctors-photos.html
See previous thread here >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4105810/james-john-ugwoke-conjoined-twins#61249263
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by dainformant(m): 5:17pm
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by dafeyankee: 5:22pm
God is good.
ALL THE TIME.
Can I get an Amen somebody.
If you an Atheist and quote me. YOU will lose your bank cards and forget your atm pins.
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by Evablizin(f): 5:27pm
Wow,this news just made my day.
Thanks to those that contributed to the successful surgery of these babies,may God Almighty reward you all.
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by femolacqua(m): 5:34pm
Wow, this is amazing. Also a big testimony/miracle.
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by OrestesDante(m): 5:40pm
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by babdap: 5:42pm
i am sure if it was a snake thread it would have made it fp.
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by seunmsg(m): 5:49pm
dafeyankee:
Thanks to the doctors and all medical personnel that took part in the surgery. Without them, the babies would still be conjoined.
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by Antipob777(f): 6:10pm
Wow, this is great.
May God bless Buhari for giving us change and good healthcare.
Ipobs will never show face on this thread.
Sai Baba
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by Mekanus(m): 6:33pm
dafeyankee:Scientists have been correcting your yeye God's mistakes. Isn't your God ashamed?
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by isht689: 8:03pm
To God be the glory
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by MrHistorian: 8:05pm
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by johnstar(m): 8:05pm
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by Hayah: 8:06pm
Evablizin:Amen!!!!!!
GOD IS GREAT!
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by Sirheny007(m): 8:07pm
Antipob777:
Brethren chekigodu
What has IPOB got to do with this?
And stop drooling over Buhari that ran ofesi to treat ordinary headache.
The surgery was done in India.
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by JayIlych: 8:07pm
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by NwanyiAwkaetiti: 8:07pm
Science is great.
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by Nonnyflex(m): 8:07pm
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by LeanonGOD: 8:08pm
AMEN, In Jesus Name.
dafeyankee:
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by Generalkaycee(m): 8:08pm
Science
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by donblade85555(m): 8:08pm
thank God they are safe
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by Boss13: 8:09pm
Beautiful kids. Those Indian doctors did a great job
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by deebrain(m): 8:09pm
Antipob777:You are stupid
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by lakesider(m): 8:10pm
dafeyankee:
That's the problem
Indian government developed their hospitals and education
And this one whose country has been eaten up by pastors and politicians is shouting praise the Lord
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by KingEbukasBlog(m): 8:10pm
nice
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by KingEbukasBlog(m): 8:10pm
Mekanus:
shut up
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by afamaustin(m): 8:11pm
This is the only thing that make me happy since this week.God l give u thanks because u ar 8much
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by dhorlar(f): 8:11pm
Wow!
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by chieyine(m): 8:11pm
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by realmindz: 8:11pm
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by gritzky1996aaaa: 8:11pm
thank God for those kids
Re: James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors by Alikote: 8:12pm
dafeyankee:but why did god join them to suffer in first place..they have not committed any crime.. 22 indian hindu worshipping doctors solving god vindictiness...why will u allow such...hp this taught reset ur brain hoodwink by religion
