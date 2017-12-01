Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / James & John Ugwuoke: Conjoined Twins After Surgery Involving 22 Indian Doctors (3260 Views)

The happily married couple with two children - were shocked on seeing their new babies, James and John after the delivery.



The Nigerian parents traveled to a specialist hospital in Bangalore for the marathon operation that involved 22 specialists.



Medics now claim the twins are ready to live 'independent lives' - despite spending the first six months of life attached to each other.



Source;



Remember Mr Obinna Ugwuoke from Ebonyi state, who temporarily went insane after discovering that his wife gave birth to conjoined babies fused at the stomach at First Covenant Hospital in Satellite Town, a Lagos on the 8th of May 2017, the conjoined twins have undergone a successful surgery in India involving 22 specialists, according to reports.

The happily married couple with two children - were shocked on seeing their new babies, James and John after the delivery.

The Nigerian parents traveled to a specialist hospital in Bangalore for the marathon operation that involved 22 specialists.

Medics now claim the twins are ready to live 'independent lives' - despite spending the first six months of life attached to each other.

cc; lalasticlala

God is good.



ALL THE TIME.



Can I get an Amen somebody.



If you an Atheist and quote me. YOU will lose your bank cards and forget your atm pins. 4 Likes







Wow,this news just made my day.



Thanks to those that contributed to the successful surgery of these babies,may God Almighty reward you all. Wow,this news just made my day.Thanks to those that contributed to the successful surgery of these babies,may God Almighty reward you all. 4 Likes

Wow, this is amazing. Also a big testimony/miracle. 1 Like







∆ ∆ 1 Like

i am sure if it was a snake thread it would have made it fp.

dafeyankee:

God is good.



ALL THE TIME.



Can I get an Amen somebody.



If you an Atheist and quote me. YOU will lose your bank cards and forget your atm pins.

Thanks to the doctors and all medical personnel that took part in the surgery. Without them, the babies would still be conjoined. Thanks to the doctors and all medical personnel that took part in the surgery. Without them, the babies would still be conjoined. 3 Likes

Wow, this is great.



May God bless Buhari for giving us change and good healthcare.



Ipobs will never show face on this thread.



Sai Baba

dafeyankee:

God is good.



ALL THE TIME.



Can I get an Amen somebody.



If you an Atheist and quote me. YOU will lose your bank cards and forget your atm pins. Scientists have been correcting your yeye God's mistakes. Isn't your God ashamed? Scientists have been correcting your yeye God's mistakes. Isn't your God ashamed? 2 Likes 2 Shares

To God be the glory

K

Evablizin:







Wow,this news just made my day.



Thanks to those that contributed to the successful surgery of these babies,may God Almighty reward you all. Amen!!!!!!





GOD IS GREAT! Amen!!!!!!GOD IS GREAT!

Antipob777:

Wow, this is great.



May God bless Buhari for giving us change and good healthcare.



Ipobs will never show face on this thread.



Sai Baba



Brethren chekigodu

What has IPOB got to do with this?



And stop drooling over Buhari that ran ofesi to treat ordinary headache.

The surgery was done in India.

Brethren chekigoduAnd stop drooling over Buhari that ran ofesi to treat ordinary headache.The surgery was done in India. 1 Like

.

Science is great.

H

dafeyankee:

God is good.



ALL THE TIME.



Can I get an Amen somebody.



If you an Atheist and quote me. YOU will lose your bank cards and forget your atm pins. AMEN, In Jesus Name.

Science

thank God they are safe

Beautiful kids. Those Indian doctors did a great job

Antipob777:

Wow, this is great.

May God bless Buhari for giving us change and good healthcare.

Ipobs will never show face on this thread.

Sai Baba You are stupid You are stupid

dafeyankee:

God is good.



ALL THE TIME.



Can I get an Amen somebody.



If you an Atheist and quote me. YOU will lose your bank cards and forget your atm pins.

That's the problem

Indian government developed their hospitals and education



And this one whose country has been eaten up by pastors and politicians is shouting praise the Lord That's the problemIndian government developed their hospitals and educationAnd this one whose country has been eaten up by pastors and politicians is shouting praise the Lord 1 Like 2 Shares

nice

Mekanus:

Scientists have been correcting your yeye God's mistakes. Isn't your God ashamed?

shut up shut up

This is the only thing that make me happy since this week.God l give u thanks because u ar 8much

Wow!

A

ok





