|Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:05pm
In an attempt to keep the state clean and safe, the Cross River state government through the Urban Development Authority (CUDA) is doing all possible to see that psychotic people (mad people) are kept away from the streets, social and commercial centres across the state.
In a visit to the Calabar Urban Development Authority (CUDA) Vagrant Psychotic Remand Home at Uwanse, Calabar South LGA. The CUDA Secretary, Hon. Joemary Ekeng Ita who spoke to news men, thanked the state governor, Sen. Ben Ayade for his continuous assistance to CUDA in dealing with this ugly situation.
Taking news men round the facility that houses about 100 psychotic persons made up of men and women age between 18 to 60, it was discovered that about 95% of these persons are not indigenes of Cross River state.
The Secretary said most of these persons do not enter the state as individual migrant but are dumped in groups at some lonely spots and allowed to move into our towns and cities.
He therefore, call on Cross Riverians to be vigilant as most of these persons come in to disrupt the peace and beautiful tourism environment of the state. He added that the habit of them seeking accommodations at beautiful spots and lonely areas, causes a lot of problem and threat to innocent persons.
In another development, the Secretary said hoodlums also enter the state disguise as psychotic persons and use uncompleted buildings as their hideout while studying their points of target by day and at night carry out their notorious activities without the people and men of the security agencies suspecting.
He added that some are drug dealers who go around by day as mad persons distributing their harmful merchandise to different retail dealers.
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:06pm
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:06pm
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by Temidayo9(m): 8:08pm
Ewo oo
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by Hector09: 8:09pm
Clamp down on mad people hmmm wat a funny country
2 Likes
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:09pm
They Should Extend It To Nairaland...It seems Seu.n Does Not Have The Capacity To Rehabilitate Them.
13 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by UbanmeUdie: 8:10pm
I hope they also clamp down Obong Anefiok my cousin's ex boyfriend who ran mad when he attempted using her for rituals.
It shall never be well with him!
3 Likes
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by princeveron(m): 8:10pm
fada lawd, dis 1 na prison naaaa
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by dunkem21(m): 8:13pm
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by slimfit1(m): 8:14pm
Don't forget your governor too oh.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by EASY39(m): 8:18pm
Were Nle WERE
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:25pm
NgeneUkwenu:And number 1 person they will clamp is YOU.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by MrHistorian: 10:22pm
Someone cannot mad in peace again??
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by Okoyeeboz: 10:23pm
My brothers from the other side would soon say Ayade is targeting then because he's envious of them and he's marginalising them.
Ndi Judas Iscariot of the cursed tribe of Isreal.
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by officialteemi(m): 10:24pm
AYADE.....all this,because of carnival.....
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by IME1: 10:25pm
NgeneUkwenu:
My sister please tell him, especially that DrinkLimca dude that keeps writing nonsense and derogatory comments.
1. This forum has moderators and an owner, they can ban him. Seun cleverly put the disclaimer at the end of the page to avoid and evade law suits by callous people. Yes I said it callous.
2. There is freedom of speech but not freedom of defamation or freedom to make lewd, derogatory comments.
3. Who am I to judge? Yes this is what is killing the society faster than cancer. Everyone claims to have the right to say or do and undo what they like and nobody can say and do anything because we have rights. Your right ends where another person's rights start. You do not have the right to be callous, lawless, immoral, lewd or abusive.
4. There are rules to life, to games, to schooling and even eating. How can you observe rules in football, ludo or chess and question rules to life?
5. In life whether Africa or Asia or America there is the unwritten bundle of rules on etiquette, morality, finesse and personal space.
6. Seun and co, no one be it nwa whoever or drink whatever should have the right or access to mess up and desecrate this forum because it's public and they have data and a device!
7. Truly if we reasonable people, yes you and I who agree that what I am stating is a fact should leave nairaland.com Seun and co would not be happy, no more traffic, no more whatever else he and co are benefiting. The presence of people always dictate the pace of things (as an aside that's why Nigeria no dey progress, we are not standing end masses in unity against the poor state of the nation). Why have we complained about many members of this forum and how they act and comment and nothing is done? They may change their monikers or have multiple accounts but that's not a problem. Ban them all. Many people have been banned at one time or the other, no one was murdered or committed suicide. Seun is delicate with some people and some statements and even threads, but he does nothing about strange people like Nwa and Drink-whatever who irritate and tear out people’s eyes with gory and vulgar comments.
People have become so unloving, insensitive and disrespectful and it's creeping out of virtual social media and entering the physical society. It's not who we are. We are people of culture, compassion, sense and human reasoning.
#saynotocrappycomments
#kickagainstnonworkingmods
#endinsensitivityandfolly
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by sureheaven(m): 10:25pm
It's good development, ffk, bobrisky , Nnamdi kanu if alive should be joined with them . They are not normal
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by Dreamwaker(m): 10:25pm
This is not how to rehab people
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by kimbraa(f): 10:25pm
Ameachi did same in Rivers State during his government now they're back on the streets. I know how this will end when another government takes office.
1 Like
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by EkeJah: 10:25pm
UbanmeUdie:
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 10:25pm
Nice one from the Digital governor.
If we can't kick out corruption and poverty, let us at least kick out insanity.
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by Tascom236: 10:26pm
Don't miss madmen with madwomen o before they will be impregnating themselves.
And someone shud carry bobrisky over the fence to comman meet his family o
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by bidexolumanish(m): 10:27pm
slimfit1:
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by rusher14: 10:27pm
Na so so beard gang I dey see so.
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by Pharaoh001(f): 10:27pm
Republic of Mad People
But how sure are we,that tthey ain't doing baby factory in disguise
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by lonelydora(m): 10:28pm
Na so mad people full this Calabar i dey plan to relocate to? Haa, i better stay where i am ooo. #beardgang
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by belcri: 10:29pm
Temidayo9:
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by Simulator(m): 10:29pm
Am I the only one thinking this environment will make them ''madder'' than they were?
1 Like
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by Maj196(m): 10:29pm
NwaAmaikpe:Which one are u amongst them?
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by UjongXII(m): 10:34pm
Hehehe... Na Jonsing o! Na Just For The Carnival. By Next Year, They'd All Set Them Loose :-D
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by Standardcosting: 10:40pm
Some of them are kidnappers/killers and thieves in disguise....
Why hiding their face from the camera
|Re: Government Begins Clamp Down On Mad People In Cross River State. Photos by almarthins(m): 10:42pm
NgeneUkwenu:
We have presented ur case to dem as u need yabaleft attention. expect dem very soon
