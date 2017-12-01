NgeneUkwenu:

They Should Extend It To Nairaland...It seems Seu.n Does Not Have The Capacity To Rehabilitate Them.





















My sister please tell him, especially that DrinkLimca dude that keeps writing nonsense and derogatory comments.

1. This forum has moderators and an owner, they can ban him. Seun cleverly put the disclaimer at the end of the page to avoid and evade law suits by callous people. Yes I said it callous.

2. There is freedom of speech but not freedom of defamation or freedom to make lewd, derogatory comments.

3. Who am I to judge? Yes this is what is killing the society faster than cancer. Everyone claims to have the right to say or do and undo what they like and nobody can say and do anything because we have rights. Your right ends where another person's rights start. You do not have the right to be callous, lawless, immoral, lewd or abusive.

4. There are rules to life, to games, to schooling and even eating. How can you observe rules in football, ludo or chess and question rules to life?

5. In life whether Africa or Asia or America there is the unwritten bundle of rules on etiquette, morality, finesse and personal space.

6. Seun and co, no one be it nwa whoever or drink whatever should have the right or access to mess up and desecrate this forum because it's public and they have data and a device!

7. Truly if we reasonable people, yes you and I who agree that what I am stating is a fact should leave nairaland.com Seun and co would not be happy, no more traffic, no more whatever else he and co are benefiting. The presence of people always dictate the pace of things (as an aside that's why Nigeria no dey progress, we are not standing end masses in unity against the poor state of the nation). Why have we complained about many members of this forum and how they act and comment and nothing is done? They may change their monikers or have multiple accounts but that's not a problem. Ban them all. Many people have been banned at one time or the other, no one was murdered or committed suicide. Seun is delicate with some people and some statements and even threads, but he does nothing about strange people like Nwa and Drink-whatever who irritate and tear out people’s eyes with gory and vulgar comments.



People have become so unloving, insensitive and disrespectful and it's creeping out of virtual social media and entering the physical society. It's not who we are. We are people of culture, compassion, sense and human reasoning.



#saynotocrappycomments

#kickagainstnonworkingmods

