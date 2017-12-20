Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 (10177 Views)

man united shitty club. 4 Likes

na so una wan take win EPL and champions league, d day una go play sevilla make una just score unaself to avoid further embarrassment, una go park bus but unfortunately maroin pack knows how to start a bus with master key he removed d parked bus, another bus parking against liechester on Saturday foolish club, man city for life 4 Likes

Do you also see the woman at your back wanting to give you a nock on that ur big head.

Doh hope your eye is clear now

There goes the only chance of silverware

What of FA cup? What of FA cup?

For your small mind. RIP Manchester united for your bigger mind it ends in a defeat

I thought Chelsea was awful until I saw Man U humiliated by Bristol city. This is the real gobe. 4 Likes

Eeyaaaa



Bristol City why? The Defending Champions are out!!!EeyaaaaBristol City why? 3 Likes





Even with 80% first 11 in the man u team...



Man City team B won Leicester city yesterday oo...



If I hear say City get rival for England.... A championship side... Just won another championship side...Even with 80% first 11 in the man u team...Man City team B won Leicester city yesterday oo...If I hear say City get rival for England.... 44 Likes 3 Shares

The semi final draws will be held tonight. The trams in the draw for the semifinals are Chelsea, Arsenal, Man city and Bristol city..... Yes Bristol city!!! 9 Likes

na teacup morinho go win Dis season very white one 11 Likes

Manchester United. . . Haaaaaaa 4 Likes

Mourinho out



Useless coach



Cc kyase bettercreature andrewfarms 2 Likes

That's Arsenal's target

Totally deserved win for Bristol City. They pressed high and hassled United non-stop. Our players were just too casual. Like we expected them to just roll over and lose because they are a Championship side.



Zlatan didn't play for the team today. He was so desperate to score. At least he got his goal. Hope he can put that behind him.



On to the next. 7 Likes

Man Utd whyyyyy? This is what we call Carabao cUPSET 5 Likes

lol man u.. with all the stars

Just gift Chelsea Bristol lasan, Final Straight!!!! 4 Likes 1 Share

Mourinho out



Useless coach



Cc kyase bettercreature andrewfarms

Why Did United fumble when we needed most? Anyways, Bristol city has been awesome. So far, they have eliminated any premier League side they meet in this competition .

Doh hope your eye is clear now

Am just after my betting ticket and only man u cast am. even my Chelsea deliver at dying minute

imagine first eleven apart from useless Valencia and foolish young

Someone shud create a thread abt Twitter trolling man U tomoro 2 Likes

. Mou should perpetually hide his face in shame. ...& United lost. What a colossal shame!!! I was already happy with the fact that the top 4 teams are gonna be in the semi-final & Mou United just chose to disappoint that reality. Bristol city. Mou should perpetually hide his face in shame. 2 Likes

Bristol? 8 Likes

I see Man united loosing this match!

prophet of doom! God bless u for cutting my ticket anoda pesin go do u! IJN

Mourinho out



Useless coach



They gave him part of his own pill lol,Park the bus and counter!

That's even the surprising aspect...first eleven losing to a championship side...4r a team that tenaciously wants to win the premier league. Haba!!!

Imagine losing to Bristol City after spending £300 MILLION



The bitter truth is: If Arsenal get humiliated like this, Man United fans would parade Arsenal fans unclad on social media and then link Arsenal fans with ISIS, Boko Haram, Al-Qaeda, e.t.c. Just look at that useless Lukaku and Pogba, they played like crabs Lmao 13 Likes 3 Shares

Mourinho out



Useless coach



Cc kyase bettercreature andrewfarms

I have stopped watching any of our matches until Mourinho Is Sacked... Very Useless and archaic coach..





I don blacklist dem ! Useless team cutting Ticket since 1850 !I don blacklist dem ! 3 Likes