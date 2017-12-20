₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by Twizzy30(m): 10:55pm On Dec 20
man united shitty club.
4 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by osazsky(m): 10:55pm On Dec 20
na so una wan take win EPL and champions league, d day una go play sevilla make una just score unaself to avoid further embarrassment, una go park bus but unfortunately maroin pack knows how to start a bus with master key he removed d parked bus, another bus parking against liechester on Saturday foolish club, man city for life
4 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by rewarder: 10:56pm On Dec 20
Emekus92:
Doh hope your eye is clear now
2 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by freebuddy: 10:56pm On Dec 20
Rockafellar:
What of FA cup?
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by Ogunleti01(m): 10:56pm On Dec 20
gudnex22:for your bigger mind it ends in a defeat
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by Edoblakky(m): 10:56pm On Dec 20
I thought Chelsea was awful until I saw Man U humiliated by Bristol city. This is the real gobe.
4 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by RoyalBlak007: 10:57pm On Dec 20
Ammyluv2002
Hi,how re doing?
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by Coldfeets: 10:57pm On Dec 20
The Defending Champions are out!!!
Eeyaaaa
Bristol City why?
3 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by Dam5reey(m): 10:57pm On Dec 20
A championship side... Just won another championship side...
Even with 80% first 11 in the man u team...
Man City team B won Leicester city yesterday oo...
If I hear say City get rival for England....
44 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by Zanas: 10:58pm On Dec 20
The semi final draws will be held tonight. The trams in the draw for the semifinals are Chelsea, Arsenal, Man city and Bristol city..... Yes Bristol city!!!
9 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by osazsky(m): 10:59pm On Dec 20
na teacup morinho go win Dis season very white one
11 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by toshmann(m): 10:59pm On Dec 20
Manchester United. . . Haaaaaaa
4 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:59pm On Dec 20
Mourinho out
Useless coach
Cc kyase bettercreature andrewfarms
2 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by Rockafellar(m): 10:59pm On Dec 20
freebuddy:That's Arsenal's target
10 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by dabossman(m): 10:59pm On Dec 20
Totally deserved win for Bristol City. They pressed high and hassled United non-stop. Our players were just too casual. Like we expected them to just roll over and lose because they are a Championship side.
Zlatan didn't play for the team today. He was so desperate to score. At least he got his goal. Hope he can put that behind him.
On to the next.
7 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by toseen7: 11:00pm On Dec 20
Man Utd whyyyyy? This is what we call Carabao cUPSET
5 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by MrCEO69(m): 11:01pm On Dec 20
lol man u.. with all the stars
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by toseen7: 11:02pm On Dec 20
Just gift Chelsea Bristol lasan, Final Straight!!!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by bettercreature(m): 11:02pm On Dec 20
Proudlyngwa:
1 Like
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by kelvinreality(m): 11:02pm On Dec 20
Why Did United fumble when we needed most? Anyways, Bristol city has been awesome. So far, they have eliminated any premier League side they meet in this competition .
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by Emekus92(m): 11:02pm On Dec 20
rewarder:Am just after my betting ticket and only man u cast am. even my Chelsea deliver at dying minute
1 Like
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by osazsky(m): 11:02pm On Dec 20
MrCEO69:imagine first eleven apart from useless Valencia and foolish young
4 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by oshe111(m): 11:05pm On Dec 20
Someone shud create a thread abt Twitter trolling man U tomoro
2 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by Dainikel(m): 11:05pm On Dec 20
...& United lost. What a colossal shame!!! I was already happy with the fact that the top 4 teams are gonna be in the semi-final & Mou United just chose to disappoint that reality. Bristol city . Mou should perpetually hide his face in shame.
2 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by kenostika(m): 11:05pm On Dec 20
Bristol?
8 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by MaconAwire(m): 11:08pm On Dec 20
Djluda:
prophet of doom! God bless u for cutting my ticket anoda pesin go do u! IJN
21 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by bettercreature(m): 11:08pm On Dec 20
Proudlyngwa:They gave him part of his own pill lol,Park the bus and counter!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by Dainikel(m): 11:09pm On Dec 20
osazsky:That's even the surprising aspect...first eleven losing to a championship side...4r a team that tenaciously wants to win the premier league. Haba!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by dotcomnamename: 11:11pm On Dec 20
Imagine losing to Bristol City after spending £300 MILLION
The bitter truth is: If Arsenal get humiliated like this, Man United fans would parade Arsenal fans unclad on social media and then link Arsenal fans with ISIS, Boko Haram, Al-Qaeda, e.t.c. Just look at that useless Lukaku and Pogba, they played like crabs Lmao
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by NgeneUkwenu(f): 11:12pm On Dec 20
Proudlyngwa:
I have stopped watching any of our matches until Mourinho Is Sacked... Very Useless and archaic coach..
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by bigfather(m): 11:12pm On Dec 20
Useless team cutting Ticket since 1850 !
I don blacklist dem !
3 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 20th December 2017 by kenonze(f): 11:12pm On Dec 20
Dry thread.
Embarrassing.
Even with rested Pogba and Ibrahimovic
