http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-femi-falana-wife-loved-falz-experience/ Foremost human rights activist and lawyer, Femi Falana with his wife loved up as they attend their son's show, The Falz Experience.

Ok

Always good to see your child progress.

My parents will reap the fruit of their labour 18 Likes 1 Share

THEY LOOK MORE LIKE SIBLINGS IN THE PICTURE





See what Falz's parents think about #Myfalzexperience :

They look so much like siblings falz's parents are just a good match,his dad has so much sense of humour that he behaves like Falz,so playful and all,I wonder why OSG do busy body and put their logo as if its them that own the pics....ITK!!

Olamide "Love no go die".

parents are so scary









∆ Happy family!!! ∆

Evaberry:

talking about yours i guess.

Muzanga:

but you know she's right tho

Nice one but the chuku checker shoe in falana's leg is something 3 Likes

Awwwn.. Falz looks like a blend of his mum and dad

Loved up?

Smh. Title is misleading.

More like they bro-ed up

The man ugly sha, thank God for giving him brain to compensate the ugliness.





Falz for tell am to wear something that will make him look like a nigga, this oversize wey him wear no make am at all.

So that woman Pusssy gave rise to Falz... issorite

sureheaven:

Nice one but the chuku checker shoe in falana's leg is something lol

But the woman is young lolBut the woman is young

What? This is his mum looking so competitively young and glowing. God bless you.

Ayam not understandIng what mum is wearing

But the woman is young





God knows I didn't look at the woman ooo, you've committed lookery, if falana sues u, I no dey there ...lols

nice one falz

Evaberry:

parents are so scary



Falz mum still look young money good

Laple0541:

The man ugly sha, thank God for giving him brain to compensate the ugliness.





Falz for tell am to wear something that will make him look like a nigga, this oversize wey him wear no make am at all. go for check up go for check up 1 Like

