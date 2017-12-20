₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,931,261 members, 3,980,867 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 December 2017 at 10:58 PM

Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) (5831 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by metronaija2: 9:16pm
Foremost human rights activist and lawyer, Femi Falana with his wife loved up as they attend their son's show, The Falz Experience.

http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-femi-falana-wife-loved-falz-experience/

Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by Financialfree: 9:17pm
Ok
Always good to see your child progress.
My parents will reap the fruit of their labour

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 9:20pm
THEY LOOK MORE LIKE SIBLINGS IN THE PICTURE
Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by MissAprokoMedia(f): 9:30pm
They look so much like siblings falz's parents are just a good match,his dad has so much sense of humour that he behaves like Falz,so playful and all,I wonder why OSG do busy body and put their logo as if its them that own the pics....ITK!!

See what Falz's parents think about #Myfalzexperience :
https://joelsblog.com.ng/hmm-see-falz-parents-swagged-up-for-myfalzexperience/

Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 9:33pm
Olamide "Love no go die".
Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 9:33pm
parents are so scary
Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 9:38pm
angry



∆ Happy family!!! ∆
Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by Muzanga(f): 9:53pm
Evaberry:
parents are so scary
talking about yours i guess.

7 Likes

Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by tribalistseun: 9:57pm
Muzanga:
talking about yours i guess.
but you know she's right tho

Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by MrHistorian: 10:28pm
coolu

1 Like

Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 10:30pm
Nice one but the chuku checker shoe in falana's leg is something

3 Likes

Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by ades0la(f): 10:30pm
Awwwn.. Falz looks like a blend of his mum and dad kiss
Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by jamariwolf(f): 10:31pm
Loved up?
Smh. Title is misleading.
More like they bro-ed up
Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by Laple0541(m): 10:32pm
The man ugly sha, thank God for giving him brain to compensate the ugliness.


Falz for tell am to wear something that will make him look like a nigga, this oversize wey him wear no make am at all.
Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by dayo23: 10:32pm
So that woman Pusssy gave rise to Falz... issorite
Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by manneger2: 10:33pm
sureheaven:
Nice one but the chuku checker shoe in falana's leg is something
lol
But the woman is young
Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by suremanpatriot: 10:35pm
What? This is his mum looking so competitively young and glowing. God bless you. grin
Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by Praisles(f): 10:36pm
Ayam not understandIng what mum is wearing
Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 10:36pm
lol
But the woman is young


God knows I didn't look at the woman ooo, you've committed lookery, if falana sues u, I no dey there ...lols
Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by blogbuilder: 10:39pm
nice one falz
Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by Zionista(m): 10:40pm
>
Evaberry:
parents are so scary

angry

Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by Basit99(m): 10:41pm
Falz mum still look young money good
Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by bamidelee: 10:45pm
Laple0541:
The man ugly sha, thank God for giving him brain to compensate the ugliness.


Falz for tell am to wear something that will make him look like a nigga, this oversize wey him wear no make am at all.
go for check up

1 Like

Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by maigemuu: 10:53pm
Kulikuli alaata like no other.

A bite would convince you.

want to be a distributor?

Call/chat 08085108953 to grab yours.

Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 10:54pm
Lol
Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by aspirebig: 10:56pm
The mother for old? How old is False?

(0) (Reply)

Emmanuel Adebayor Sets Up Radio & Tv Station In Ghana / Oando Group Ceo Wale Tinubu, Covers Forbes Africa / Naija Celebrity Websites

Viewing this topic: gerald09(m), jintah4real(m), osemoses1234(m), NAMDOSKY30(m), jacob05(m), kingovie12(m), ijustdey, sondi, mideey, goodnessme02(f), tolexy123, verygudbadguy(m), 86bee(f), oladelemary, NaturFund(m), lilfreezy, tolma28(m), sky32(m), hakinze00(m), JIGHU(m), CaptainFM1, bomsybomsy(m), Nltaliban(m), kunki90(m), Larriekay, Baddchristy(f), Iamthoney(m), mandhip, shena(f), enigmagu1(m), jendoakino(m), sociojam, WiseBukoye(m), Sunbassen, CandidSeeker(m), liligreat(f), Behappie(m), Leks(m), ayansegzy, cbngov01(m), nitrogen(m), Chukwudi4naija(m), tunfeek, Missyetty(f), DUMCHRIS(m), BigIyanga, Archbishop88, Johnsegun54(m), Yubee40(m), eneji50(m), simreal, Godson201333(m), onomz, ventilation, dammycree(m), sharkeyraw(f), DelePhd, Hezaking(m), steric58(m), austinceasar(m), glomercy(f), mudia3012, profjones(m), raysrays(m), nbafreak(m), sanchybaby, Adortem, Typewriter(m), skilfulsagei(m), GODAKPAN(m), lawbabs, xeexee1, harun09, OjoMadiba, gluxero(m), Philistine(m), Shama007, Dwanar, itsene, Sonsa, chriseruba, wasiuom, elOnuh(m), Akpuoru, oladapooluwatobi, cobinwayahoo(m), Cheriepet, Alleybuy(m), barackosama(m), chukkass, tical(m), lacosanostra, Chipappii(m), ZACHIE, bodmas119(m), Clakyvip, mremmphil85, CaesarDon(m), Oye0404(m) and 196 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.