Foremost human rights activist and lawyer, Femi Falana with his wife loved up as they attend their son's show, The Falz Experience.
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by Financialfree: 9:17pm
Ok
Always good to see your child progress.
My parents will reap the fruit of their labour
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 9:20pm
THEY LOOK MORE LIKE SIBLINGS IN THE PICTURE
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by MissAprokoMedia(f): 9:30pm
They look so much like siblings falz's parents are just a good match,his dad has so much sense of humour that he behaves like Falz,so playful and all,I wonder why OSG do busy body and put their logo as if its them that own the pics....ITK!!
See what Falz's parents think about #Myfalzexperience :
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 9:33pm
Olamide "Love no go die".
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 9:33pm
parents are so scary
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 9:38pm
∆ Happy family!!! ∆
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by Muzanga(f): 9:53pm
Evaberry:talking about yours i guess.
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by tribalistseun: 9:57pm
Muzanga:but you know she's right tho
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by MrHistorian: 10:28pm
u
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 10:30pm
Nice one but the chuku checker shoe in falana's leg is something
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by ades0la(f): 10:30pm
Awwwn.. Falz looks like a blend of his mum and dad
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by jamariwolf(f): 10:31pm
Loved up?
Smh. Title is misleading.
More like they bro-ed up
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by Laple0541(m): 10:32pm
The man ugly sha, thank God for giving him brain to compensate the ugliness.
Falz for tell am to wear something that will make him look like a nigga, this oversize wey him wear no make am at all.
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by dayo23: 10:32pm
So that woman Pusssy gave rise to Falz... issorite
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by manneger2: 10:33pm
sureheaven:lol
But the woman is young
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by suremanpatriot: 10:35pm
What? This is his mum looking so competitively young and glowing. God bless you.
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by Praisles(f): 10:36pm
Ayam not understandIng what mum is wearing
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 10:36pm
lol
But the woman is young
God knows I didn't look at the woman ooo, you've committed lookery, if falana sues u, I no dey there ...lols
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by blogbuilder: 10:39pm
nice one falz
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by Zionista(m): 10:40pm
>
Evaberry:
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by Basit99(m): 10:41pm
Falz mum still look young money good
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by bamidelee: 10:45pm
Laple0541:go for check up
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 10:54pm
Lol
|Re: Femi Falana And Wife, Funmi Falana At The Falz Experience All Loved Up (Photos) by aspirebig: 10:56pm
The mother for old? How old is False?
