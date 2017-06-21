Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend (10570 Views)

See what she Said below and There Chat:



Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, speaks, after her scorned Nigerian ex-boyfriend, Yomi, leaked her unclad pictures







Cc Lalasticlala Hos everywhere!

Na wao

This line really got me ''But the animals in u, been living with u for 27yrs...''This line really got me 3 Likes

The lady is more matured than the guy. Anyone need example of a beast in human clothing? The guy is one of it. 22 Likes 2 Shares

No need to expose nude picture if it's not paining my guy. Exposing this kind of people's nude does them more good than damage, now more guys will rush to her Instagram etc as she carry load. 3 Likes 1 Share





A moment silence .. y he no go vex he can't get dat ass anymore ... Pele she wicked sha



Lefulefu see yansh for u ooo bring ur ukwu crew ..





Hag on last screen shot on the right.. abeg read that last bit

She said mis courage Kai ... kai ... kai .... the girl brain na cotton wool sha



if not for their crazy ways maybe na there i for pick soulmate...but then i no wan wake up one morning den i go see say dem don pull off my pingolo frm the root . i know some fit dey capable of such .but why me dey worry na ?

some of our naija ladies like Lalas247 and sexybbstar dey really represent ukwu wise .

but these kenyan babes their yansh ehn jus be like hilux
if not for their crazy ways maybe na there i for pick soulmate...but then i no wan wake up one morning den i go see say dem don pull off my pingolo frm the root. i know some fit dey capable of such.but why me dey worry na
some of our naija ladies like Lalas247 and sexybbstar dey really represent ukwu wise
how una see dis backyard

how una see dis backyard Lawd

Ukwu of lyf

u can jus keep on squeezing and squeezing

Dis 1 na balanced diet

That ass is exactly the size of Passat 307
No wonder that our Nigerian chap is pained
Who wouldn't be
Lawwd God

i dey feel the guy pain like kilode
tell me which man no go vex if he lose such yansh for im grasp

tell me which man no go vex if he lose such yansh for im grasp i dey feel the guy pain like kilodetell me which man no go vex if he lose such yansh for im grasp 1 Like

mehn I nor dey like plenty food sha,but anyway I dash uuu,nor overloading iz not allowed



https://www.instagram.com/p/BUucRSdBjsa/ plz help a nairalander win a competition by liking his video. u dnt need to watch it jex click d link and like.God bless u as u do so. 1 Like

Stop sharing nudes with someone you are not married to

Their Lives.....

she is a bad chick, she is not supposed to care.

Common sense is not a gift. It's punishment because you have to deal with everyone who doesn't have it 6 Likes

Stop sharing nudes with someone you are not married to

Great advice to our ladies....it is never a good idea.



If ANY man asks you for nudes, ask if he would advise his sister to do the same



99% of the time, the guy shares them IMMEDIATELY 5 Likes

And you want me to start reading all that line by line until I finish it 2 Likes 1 Share

Kai!! I thought they said the Ex is "Rich", how can you be rich and so "dull"??! It took me a while to figure out who the woman was in the chat, plenty gbagaaauns and all, the guy is desperate and the lady needs to be careful, this kind of guy is not the kind you just dump anyhow, he can do and undo, Vera come to Portharcourt i will keep you safe...... 3 Likes

Ashewo style. Her parents obviously have failed her and the society. Parents are not only to feed and shelter their children like every animal does, but to raise them up morally and ethically. It is only them they can say they have fulfilled their part 2 Likes

Another Rejected Nigga



A moment silence .. y he no go vex he can't get dat ass anymore ... Pele she wicked sha



Lefulefu see yansh for u ooo bring ur ukwu crew ..





Hag on last screen shot on the right.. abeg read that last bit

She said mis courage Kai ... kai ... kai .... the girl brain na cotton wool sha

The guy chat shows he is rich with no sense. English is in heaven right now

I'll appreciate buddy

Who has time to read all this nonsense. What else can you expect in a relationship of an ashawo plus a yahoo boy... rubbish people. She dey vex on top breast wey we don see hundred times already.



Nigerian men, ukwu will not kill you people... look at the fool saying "when I make money and I'm rich, you will love me"



Poor man mentality, please let's remove money from the equation. What else do Nigerian guys really have to offer?? 6 Likes

Weak, Emotional, Lover Boy.



He got played! 2 Likes