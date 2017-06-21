₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Ceoflexygist: 1:20pm
Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, speaks, after her scorned Nigerian ex-boyfriend, Yomi, leaked her unclad pictures
See what she Said below and There Chat:
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/21/kenyan-socialite-vera-sidika-react-after-her-ex-boy-friend-leaked-her-unclad-photos/
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by TroubleMaker47(m): 1:23pm
Hos everywhere!
Cc Lalasticlala
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Ceoflexygist: 1:24pm
more
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by divinehand2003(m): 1:26pm
Na wao
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Ceoflexygist: 1:30pm
see more
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Macdawid(m): 1:35pm
''But the animals in u, been living with u for 27yrs...''
This line really got me
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by obataokenwa(m): 1:46pm
The lady is more matured than the guy. Anyone need example of a beast in human clothing? The guy is one of it.
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by sunnysunny69: 1:49pm
No need to expose nude picture if it's not paining my guy. Exposing this kind of people's nude does them more good than damage, now more guys will rush to her Instagram etc as she carry load.
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Lalas247(f): 1:53pm
Another Rejected Nigga
A moment silence .. y he no go vex he can't get dat ass anymore ... Pele she wicked sha
Lefulefu see yansh for u ooo bring ur ukwu crew ..
Hag on last screen shot on the right.. abeg read that last bit
She said mis courage Kai ... kai ... kai .... the girl brain na cotton wool sha
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by lefulefu(m): 2:19pm
but these kenyan babes their yansh ehn jus be like hilux
if not for their crazy ways maybe na there i for pick soulmate...but then i no wan wake up one morning den i go see say dem don pull off my pingolo frm the root . i know some fit dey capable of such .but why me dey worry na ?
some of our naija ladies like Lalas247 and sexybbstar dey really represent ukwu wise .
dacovajnr
IdeyFindWife
Martin0
LordCrimson
Victornezzar
how una see dis backyard
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by lefulefu(m): 2:25pm
Lalas247:and the guy"s nigerian ooo
some naija guys abroad be falling our hand since the cuban missile crisis
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Victornezzar(m): 2:27pm
lefulefu:Lawd
Ukwu of lyf
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by lefulefu(m): 2:30pm
Victornezzar:abi
u can jus keep on squeezing and squeezing
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Victornezzar(m): 2:32pm
lefulefu:Dis 1 na balanced diet
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by LordCrimson(m): 2:33pm
That ass is exactly the size of Passat 307 No wonder that our Nigerian chap is pained Who wouldn't be Lawwd God
lefulefu:That ass is exactly the size of Passat 307 No wonder that our Nigerian chap is pained Who wouldn't be Lawwd God
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by lefulefu(m): 2:50pm
LordCrimson:i dey feel the guy pain like kilode
tell me which man no go vex if he lose such yansh for im grasp
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Martin0(m): 2:55pm
LordCrimson:mehn I nor dey like plenty food sha,but anyway I dash uuu,nor overloading iz not allowed
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by bankable: 3:01pm
plz help a nairalander win a competition by liking his video. u dnt need to watch it jex click d link and like.God bless u as u do so.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BUucRSdBjsa/
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by xynerise(m): 3:02pm
Stop sharing nudes with someone you are not married to
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:02pm
Their Lives.....
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by NubiLove(m): 3:02pm
she is a bad chick, she is not supposed to care.
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Sirpaul(m): 3:04pm
Common sense is not a gift. It's punishment because you have to deal with everyone who doesn't have it
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by LexngtonSteele: 3:04pm
xynerise:
Great advice to our ladies....it is never a good idea.
If ANY man asks you for nudes, ask if he would advise his sister to do the same
99% of the time, the guy shares them IMMEDIATELY
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Destined2win: 3:04pm
And you want me to start reading all that line by line until I finish it
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by soberdrunk(m): 3:05pm
Kai!! I thought they said the Ex is "Rich", how can you be rich and so "dull"??! It took me a while to figure out who the woman was in the chat, plenty gbagaaauns and all, the guy is desperate and the lady needs to be careful, this kind of guy is not the kind you just dump anyhow, he can do and undo, Vera come to Portharcourt i will keep you safe......
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Quality20(m): 3:05pm
Ashewo style. Her parents obviously have failed her and the society. Parents are not only to feed and shelter their children like every animal does, but to raise them up morally and ethically. It is only them they can say they have fulfilled their part
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by iamDaisy(f): 3:05pm
Lalas247:
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by lollypeezle(m): 3:07pm
The guy chat shows he is rich with no sense. English is in heaven right now
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by LordCrimson(m): 3:08pm
Martin0:I'll appreciate buddy
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Fresca(f): 3:08pm
Who has time to read all this nonsense. What else can you expect in a relationship of an ashawo plus a yahoo boy... rubbish people. She dey vex on top breast wey we don see hundred times already.
Nigerian men, ukwu will not kill you people... look at the fool saying "when I make money and I'm rich, you will love me"
Poor man mentality, please let's remove money from the equation. What else do Nigerian guys really have to offer??
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by epistleNow(m): 3:08pm
Weak, Emotional, Lover Boy.
He got played!
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by SommyNwaba(m): 3:10pm
Don't be surprise when u see this ukwu in Timaya video you know timaya don't play with big nyash [color=#000099][/color]
