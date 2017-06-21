₦airaland Forum

Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend - Celebrities - Nairaland

Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend

Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Ceoflexygist: 1:20pm
Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, speaks, after her scorned Nigerian ex-boyfriend, Yomi, leaked her unclad pictures


See what she Said below and There Chat:

Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/21/kenyan-socialite-vera-sidika-react-after-her-ex-boy-friend-leaked-her-unclad-photos/

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by TroubleMaker47(m): 1:23pm
Hos everywhere! angry


Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Ceoflexygist: 1:24pm
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by divinehand2003(m): 1:26pm
Na wao
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Ceoflexygist: 1:30pm
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Macdawid(m): 1:35pm
''But the animals in u, been living with u for 27yrs...''
This line really got me cheesycheesy

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by obataokenwa(m): 1:46pm
The lady is more matured than the guy. Anyone need example of a beast in human clothing? The guy is one of it.

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by sunnysunny69: 1:49pm
No need to expose nude picture if it's not paining my guy. Exposing this kind of people's nude does them more good than damage, now more guys will rush to her Instagram etc as she carry load.

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Lalas247(f): 1:53pm
Another Rejected Nigga cry

A moment silence .. y he no go vex he can't get dat ass anymore ... Pele she wicked sha grin

Lefulefu see yansh for u ooo bring ur ukwu crew ..


Hag on last screen shot on the right.. abeg read that last bit
She said mis courage Kai ... kai ... kai .... the girl brain na cotton wool sha

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by lefulefu(m): 2:19pm
but these kenyan babes their yansh ehn jus be like hilux cheesy cheesy cheesy
if not for their crazy ways maybe na there i for pick soulmate...but then i no wan wake up one morning den i go see say dem don pull off my pingolo frm the root grin. i know some fit dey capable of such grin.but why me dey worry na cheesy?
some of our naija ladies like Lalas247 and sexybbstar dey really represent ukwu wise cheesy.
how una see dis backyard cheesy

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by lefulefu(m): 2:25pm
Lalas247:
Another Rejected Nigga cry

A moment silence .. y he no go vex he can't get dat ass anymore ... Pele she wicked sha grin

Lefulefu see yansh for u ooo bring ur ukwu crew ..


Hag on last screen shot on the right.. abeg read that last bit
She said mis courage Kai ... kai ... kai .... the girl brain na cotton wool sha
and the guy"s nigerian ooo sad sad sad
some naija guys abroad be falling our hand since the cuban missile crisis sad

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Victornezzar(m): 2:27pm
lefulefu:
but these kenyan babes their yansh ehn jus be like hilux cheesy cheesy cheesy
if not for their crazy ways maybe na there i for pick soulmate...but then i no wan wake up one morning den i go see say dem don pull off my pingolo frm the root grin. i know some fit dey capable of such grin.but why me dey worry na cheesy?
some of our naija ladies like Lalas247 and sexybbstar dey really represent ukwu wise cheesy.
how una see dis backyard cheesy
Lawd
Ukwu of lyf

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by lefulefu(m): 2:30pm
Victornezzar:

Lawd
Ukwu of lyf
abi grin
u can jus keep on squeezing and squeezing grin
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Victornezzar(m): 2:32pm
lefulefu:

abi grin
u can jus keep on squeezing and squeezing grin
Dis 1 na balanced diet grin

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by LordCrimson(m): 2:33pm
That ass is exactly the size of Passat 307 cheesy No wonder that our Nigerian chap is pained cheesy Who wouldn't be cheesy cheesy Lawwd Godcheesy
lefulefu:
but these kenyan babes their yansh ehn jus be like hilux cheesy cheesy cheesy
if not for their crazy ways maybe na there i for pick soulmate...but then i no wan wake up one morning den i go see say dem don pull off my pingolo frm the root grin. i know some fit dey capable of such grin.but why me dey worry na cheesy?
some of our naija ladies like Lalas247 and sexybbstar dey really represent ukwu wise cheesy.
dacovajnr
IdeyFindWife
Martin0
LordCrimson
Victornezzar
how una see dis backyard cheesy
That ass is exactly the size of Passat 307 cheesy No wonder that our Nigerian chap is pained cheesy Who wouldn't be cheesy cheesy Lawwd Godcheesy

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by lefulefu(m): 2:50pm
LordCrimson:
That ass is exactly the size of Passat 307 cheesy No wonder that our Nigerian chap is pained cheesy Who wouldn't be cheesy cheesy Lawwd God:DThat ass is exactly the size of Passat 307 cheesy No wonder that our Nigerian chap is pained cheesy Who wouldn't be cheesy cheesy Lawwd Godcheesy
i dey feel the guy pain like kilode grin
tell me which man no go vex if he lose such yansh for im grasp grin

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Martin0(m): 2:55pm
LordCrimson:
That ass is exactly the size of Passat 307 cheesy No wonder that our Nigerian chap is pained cheesy Who wouldn't be cheesy cheesy Lawwd God:DThat ass is exactly the size of Passat 307 cheesy No wonder that our Nigerian chap is pained cheesy Who wouldn't be cheesy cheesy Lawwd Godcheesy
mehn I nor dey like plenty food sha,but anyway I dash uuu,nor overloading iz not allowed
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by bankable: 3:01pm
plz help a nairalander win a competition by liking his video. u dnt need to watch it jex click d link and like.God bless u as u do so.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BUucRSdBjsa/

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by xynerise(m): 3:02pm
Stop sharing nudes with someone you are not married to
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:02pm
Their Lives.....
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by NubiLove(m): 3:02pm
she is a bad chick, she is not supposed to care.
Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Sirpaul(m): 3:04pm
Common sense is not a gift. It's punishment because you have to deal with everyone who doesn't have it

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by LexngtonSteele: 3:04pm
xynerise:
Stop sharing nudes with someone you are not married to

Great advice to our ladies....it is never a good idea.

If ANY man asks you for nudes, ask if he would advise his sister to do the same

99% of the time, the guy shares them IMMEDIATELY

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Destined2win: 3:04pm
And you want me to start reading all that line by line until I finish it

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by soberdrunk(m): 3:05pm
Kai!! I thought they said the Ex is "Rich", how can you be rich and so "dull"??! It took me a while to figure out who the woman was in the chat, plenty gbagaaauns and all, the guy is desperate and the lady needs to be careful, this kind of guy is not the kind you just dump anyhow, he can do and undo, Vera come to Portharcourt i will keep you safe...... angry

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Quality20(m): 3:05pm
Ashewo style. Her parents obviously have failed her and the society. Parents are not only to feed and shelter their children like every animal does, but to raise them up morally and ethically. It is only them they can say they have fulfilled their part

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by iamDaisy(f): 3:05pm
Lalas247:
Another Rejected Nigga cry

A moment silence .. y he no go vex he can't get dat ass anymore ... Pele she wicked sha grin

Lefulefu see yansh for u ooo bring ur ukwu crew ..


Hag on last screen shot on the right.. abeg read that last bit
She said mis courage Kai ... kai ... kai .... the girl brain na cotton wool sha

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by lollypeezle(m): 3:07pm
The guy chat shows he is rich with no sense. English is in heaven right now

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by LordCrimson(m): 3:08pm
Martin0:
mehn I nor dey like plenty food sha,but anyway I dash uuu,nor overloading iz not allowed
I'll appreciate buddygrin

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by Fresca(f): 3:08pm
Who has time to read all this nonsense. What else can you expect in a relationship of an ashawo plus a yahoo boy... rubbish people. She dey vex on top breast wey we don see hundred times already.

Nigerian men, ukwu will not kill you people... look at the fool saying "when I make money and I'm rich, you will love me"

Poor man mentality, please let's remove money from the equation. What else do Nigerian guys really have to offer??

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by epistleNow(m): 3:08pm
Weak, Emotional, Lover Boy.

He got played!

Re: Vera Sidika Reacts To Her Leaked Nude Photos By Ex Nigerian Boyfriend by SommyNwaba(m): 3:10pm
Don't be surprise when u see this ukwu in Timaya video angry grin you know timaya don't play with big nyash [color=#000099][/color] shocked

