|Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by gloryjacob07: 9:27pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released the statement below announcing the release of Innocent Chukwuma, the chief executive officer of Innoson Motors.
The businessman was released on bail, the EFCC said.
https://www.ireporteronline.com/innoson-boss-innocent-chukwuma-released-bail/
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by mangood74: 9:41pm
useless idiots and comedians
una for chop am
enemies of progress
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by malware: 9:45pm
Really?
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by babyfaceafrica: 9:46pm
OK
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by luvinhubby(m): 9:59pm
Umu anumanu ndi EFCC
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by adeolakemi: 9:59pm
we are still going to withdraw our money from gtb simple
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by EASY39(m): 10:07pm
A
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by MrHistorian: 10:10pm
adeolakemi:Please,go and withdraw your #1,505.00 account balance and let us have peace on Nairaland.
Like the peanuts you save helps the survival of the bank in any way. .
Go and withdraw your money and stop being a liability to the bank. . .Safeguard your money elsewhere.
2 Likes
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by ODVanguard: 10:10pm
Smh. He should have simply honoured their invitation jeje rather than getting all melodramatic about the whole thing. These folks just luv drama.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by Alao046(m): 10:11pm
I will advise every nigerian to take legal process when ever you are into business. What has just happened is about to spoil the reputation of innoson motors ltd and gtb bank. The story has two part:
Its either gtb are owing the young man money and are trying to prove smart, or innocent is in debt and is also trying to play smart. Now both parties seems to be in trouble, gtb will losses customers and trust of businessmen because everyone want a place where their money can be kept safe and their transaction will also be clean , then innocent will loss more because he is just starting his business and has not even started to make sales around the country. This issue will make investors and business willing to partner with him before change their mind, like i said ealier everyone want a clean transaction. Just hope i am making sense.
SAY NO TO TRIBALISM.
PROUDLY AFONJA.
1 Like
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by ElPadrino33: 10:11pm
E
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by luvinhubby(m): 10:12pm
Buhari is incompetent and clueless.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by bedspread: 10:12pm
LETS #END EFCC NOW
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by Zanas: 10:12pm
Efcc messed up big time
3 Likes
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by chigoizie7(m): 10:12pm
#boycotgtb
Keep the mentions coming. Na una sabi
7 Likes
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by Oloripelebe: 10:12pm
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:12pm
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by MeoClark(m): 10:13pm
They have nothing against him. inviting him in the first place is a stupid Act. EFCC should know what they are used for ...
3 Likes
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by Alexis11: 10:13pm
Those that are playing the tribal card will only make things more difficult for him.
Even other tribes that are initially sympathetic to him are now disgusted at the comments of his kinsmen.
Victim mentality is a curse of an average Igbo man.
2 Likes
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by NwaAmaikpe: 10:13pm
He shouldn't be released.
Till he pays back what he owns.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by ElPadrino33: 10:13pm
But that isn't Innoson in the picture. Nairaland and fake news though
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by mazimee(m): 10:13pm
A country where our agencies do not know their work
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by agbangam: 10:14pm
OK oo, IPOBs Will let us rest for now
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by lonelydora(m): 10:14pm
We will still withdraw our money in GTBank and close our accounts.
It's happening in Anambra already.
7 Likes
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by castrol180(m): 10:14pm
I am of the belief that all the physical reaction and social media demonstration will come down or reduce now...
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by belcri: 10:14pm
Zanas:
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by mexxmoney: 10:14pm
GTB should pay Innoson his money and stop all this rubbish
3 Likes
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by MetroBaba1: 10:14pm
ElPadrino33:
Lock Up
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by lonelydora(m): 10:15pm
MrHistorian:
I will remind you of this post when GTBank do a public apology to all Igbos. Watch it spread like wildfire in coming days. Out of fear, other non Igbos will follow suit. Mark my words.
It's happening in Anambra already
5 Likes
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by Naijacost22: 10:17pm
In this fight GTB has more to loose than Innoson. GTB will crash soon, and a lot of you defending GTB will be affected. The billionaire Inooson has more than 1 account wi th multiple banks and he will survive.
1 Like
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by kelly72: 10:17pm
The man in the picture is Innocent Chukwuma of CLEEN Foundation, not INNOSON.
Fake, ignorant "journalists" everywhere
2 Likes
|Re: Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail by Mboi2: 10:18pm
gloryjacob07:EFCC always showing the world how foolish they are. They thought INNOSON is just a common man. You must not be a politician before you have power, INNOSON earned power from hard work put in his business.
2 Likes
