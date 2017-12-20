Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Innoson Boss, Innocent Chukwuma Released On Bail (3624 Views)

The businessman was released on bail, the EFCC said.

https://www.ireporteronline.com/innoson-boss-innocent-chukwuma-released-bail/ The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released the statement below announcing the release of Innocent Chukwuma, the chief executive officer of Innoson Motors.The businessman was released on bail, the EFCC said.

we are still going to withdraw our money from gtb simple 27 Likes 2 Shares

Smh. He should have simply honoured their invitation jeje rather than getting all melodramatic about the whole thing. These folks just luv drama. 6 Likes 1 Share

I will advise every nigerian to take legal process when ever you are into business. What has just happened is about to spoil the reputation of innoson motors ltd and gtb bank. The story has two part:

Its either gtb are owing the young man money and are trying to prove smart, or innocent is in debt and is also trying to play smart. Now both parties seems to be in trouble, gtb will losses customers and trust of businessmen because everyone want a place where their money can be kept safe and their transaction will also be clean , then innocent will loss more because he is just starting his business and has not even started to make sales around the country. This issue will make investors and business willing to partner with him before change their mind, like i said ealier everyone want a clean transaction. Just hope i am making sense.

SAY NO TO TRIBALISM.

PROUDLY AFONJA. 1 Like

Buhari is incompetent and clueless. 7 Likes 1 Share

LETS #END EFCC NOW

Efcc messed up big time 3 Likes

Keep the mentions coming. Na una sabi 7 Likes

They have nothing against him. inviting him in the first place is a stupid Act. EFCC should know what they are used for ... 3 Likes

Those that are playing the tribal card will only make things more difficult for him.



Even other tribes that are initially sympathetic to him are now disgusted at the comments of his kinsmen.





Victim mentality is a curse of an average Igbo man. 2 Likes







He shouldn't be released.

Till he pays back what he owns. He shouldn't be released.Till he pays back what he owns. 2 Likes 1 Share

But that isn't Innoson in the picture. Nairaland and fake news though

A country where our agencies do not know their work

We will still withdraw our money in GTBank and close our accounts.





It's happening in Anambra already. 7 Likes

I am of the belief that all the physical reaction and social media demonstration will come down or reduce now...

GTB should pay Innoson his money and stop all this rubbish 3 Likes

MrHistorian:



I will remind you of this post when GTBank do a public apology to all Igbos. Watch it spread like wildfire in coming days. Out of fear, other non Igbos will follow suit. Mark my words.



In this fight GTB has more to loose than Innoson. GTB will crash soon, and a lot of you defending GTB will be affected. The billionaire Inooson has more than 1 account wi th multiple banks and he will survive. 1 Like

The man in the picture is Innocent Chukwuma of CLEEN Foundation, not INNOSON.

Fake, ignorant "journalists" everywhere 2 Likes