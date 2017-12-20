Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos (4328 Views)

http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-celebrities-falz-experience/ www.metronaija.ng brings to you your favourite celebrities as they rock the red carpet at The Falz Experience at the Eko Convection Centre Lagos.

Coughs***clears throat# still waiting for uber

Am happy for him sha

He has his own vision



Keep it up dadh guy 2 Likes

Frank donga still the best dresser. 2 Likes





Their funds for publicity isn't exhausted yet. I just remembered I saw an advert placement of the event on NL weeks ago.









The Falz experience was a sad experience.
2wasted hours of my life I won't get back.

kudos to him



falz has created a niche for himself



he deserves all the accolades



God bless his hustle

Ok seen..

Erm, I think I recognised only Toke.

Frank donga, always funny even when quiet

Nice

Frank donga though

I can't see any celeb, except Frank

pls who's d lady in blue skirt?

But you were paid for your service as a waiter during the show.

Nice

Bad mouth. All this must stop in 2017









Others who em eppp Only orezi

and who would like to be served by him

Lol. What a deadly finishing.