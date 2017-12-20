₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by metronaija3: 9:58pm
www.metronaija.ng brings to you your favourite celebrities as they rock the red carpet at The Falz Experience at the Eko Convection Centre Lagos.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by metronaija3: 9:58pm
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by dahunsy(m): 10:03pm
Coughs***clears throat# still waiting for uber
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by delli(m): 10:05pm
Am happy for him sha
He has his own vision
Keep it up dadh guy
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by princealexndre(m): 10:23pm
Frank donga still the best dresser.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by MrHistorian: 10:29pm
I just remembered I saw an advert placement of the event on NL weeks ago.
Their funds for publicity isn't exhausted yet.
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by NwaAmaikpe: 10:30pm
The Falz experience was a sad experience.
2wasted hours of my life I won't get back.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by tuoyoojo(m): 10:30pm
kudos to him
falz has created a niche for himself
he deserves all the accolades
God bless his hustle
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by GreatMahmud: 10:30pm
Ok seen..
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by blackbeau1(f): 10:30pm
Erm, I think I recognised only Toke.
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by Adaowerri111: 10:31pm
Frank donga, always funny even when quiet
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by Laple0541(m): 10:32pm
Nice
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by chinex276(m): 10:32pm
Frank donga though
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by Zaynabtemmy: 10:32pm
I can't see any celeb, except Frank
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by Bruno3000(m): 10:33pm
pls who's d lady in blue skirt?
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by Okoyeeboz: 10:37pm
NwaAmaikpe:
But you were paid for your service as a waiter during the show.
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by belcri: 10:39pm
Laple0541:
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by Aniwhyte(m): 10:39pm
Okoyeeboz:
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by blogbuilder: 10:40pm
NwaAmaikpe:Bad mouth. All this must stop in 2017
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by SirLakes: 10:43pm
Only orezi
Others who em eppp
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by Oyebee91(m): 10:55pm
Okoyeeboz:and who would like to be served by him
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by wristbangle(m): 10:57pm
Okoyeeboz:
Lol. What a deadly finishing.
|Re: Photos Of Celebrities At The Falz Experience In Lagos by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 10:57pm
Exclusive: Red Carpet Photos Of Celebrities At #TheFalzExperience In Lagos
