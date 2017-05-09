Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 (13581 Views)

damn rashford

oloriooko:



You can say all you want but they have a large fan base here. Can you tell me why you joined the club you support?

Man u has a rich history of turning raw talents into very refined players



In the 60's we had a trio of George Best, Dennis Law, and Sir Charlton



In the 90's we had a revelation of the class of '92

Giggs, scholes, Mark Hughes, David Beckham

We also had cantona...



In the early part of this century we had also the greatest footballer CR7.



And as for now we are still brooding rashford..



I also love the club because of their characteristic wing play..

Altho now that mou is in charge I no know wetin d happen again....

It is one of the richest club i. the world despite d fact dat it was once relegated in the 70's



So wen u look at a club that has such rich history and has produced talents like these, tell me y u wont support this kind of club Man u has a rich history of turning raw talents into very refined playersIn the 60's we had a trio of George Best, Dennis Law, and Sir CharltonIn the 90's we had a revelation of the class of '92Giggs, scholes, Mark Hughes, David BeckhamWe also had cantona...In the early part of this century we had also the greatest footballer CR7.And as for now we are still brooding rashford..I also love the club because of their characteristic wing play..Altho now that mou is in charge I no know wetin d happen again....It is one of the richest club i. the world despite d fact dat it was once relegated in the 70'sSo wen u look at a club that has such rich history and has produced talents like these, tell me y u wont support this kind of club 2 Likes

Selfish play from Rashford.

habsydiamond:

win don sure na Rashidi don jogodo tonight.He just missed a golden chance . Rashidi don jogodo tonight.He just missed a golden chance .

gozmok1:

I predicted it 1:2 in favour of united You are almost there You are almost there

Rayd502:

Selfish play from Rashford.

He even had the opportunity to shoot once sef. Na overconfidence He even had the opportunity to shoot once sef. Na overconfidence

adeboyewareez:





People forming analysts. Y'all know nothing google is ur friend, d agent of pogba Mendez who is also d agent of mou was compensated with 45m after man u paid juve 89 m for a useless pogba google is ur friend, d agent of pogba Mendez who is also d agent of mou was compensated with 45m after man u paid juve 89 m for a useless pogba

If we draw this game Rashford and Martial should be caned. Just square the ball to a free Lukaku. 1 Like

osazsky:

leave DAT kid , wen dey bought a defender for almost 40m in the 90s and other small clubs had to use defender on loan to challenge for d EPL , day saw noting wrong cos they were winning the EPL over and over, now DAT boys don' wise with moneys from TV right and so on, u know their problem, they still leave in d past. with the competitiveness now in d EPL there is no way man u will win d EPL in d next 10 to 15 years, same with Liverpool they all live in d past, its always going to b city or Chelsea, I also tip spurs to win at least one or two EPL soon,. d most expensive player city has ever bought is de bryne 54m.in the 90s dey paid 40 m for a defender and a teenage roney,how can u buy pogba for 90m and compensate his agent Mendez with 45, mi, lukaku 75m, man u needs to b investigated, they don't have any moral right to tell us we are buying the title only liechester has d moral right and maybe arsenal,not Chelsea or loserpool spits Lmao brush what defender was bought for 40mil in d 90s... Just be giving false facts on topics you know nothing about Lmao brush what defender was bought for 40mil in d 90s... Just be giving false facts on topics you know nothing about

who is that no 22 coming in?

E don happen. Okazaki scores...2:2 now

osazsky:

google is ur friend, d agent of pogba Mendez who is also d agent of mou was compensated with 45m after man u paid juve 89 m for a useless pogba

I ain't got business with such Events. Who're you to say One team ain't gonna lift the trophy in the 10 to 15 years? I ain't got business with such Events. Who're you to say One team ain't gonna lift the trophy in the 10 to 15 years?

Referee just dey support Man Utd and Man Utd no fit trash 10 man team.!





http://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2017/05/09/fifa-investigates-paul-pogbas-89m-move-manchester-united-claims/ lol pogba agent compensated with 41m after he allowed him join Msn u ,haven paid juve 89m, excluding other bonuses

TheGoodJoe:





Manchester City like Newcastle United in the 90's. I laugh in Itsekiri.



In the last seven years, we have won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League cups. We have reached the semi finals of the Champions League, put four goals past Barcelona. Put six goals past Manchester United at Old Trafford.



Tell me Newcastle United were close to this in the 90's. Oga bone that tin very soon oil prices will drop and the arabians well sell off Mancity to stingy English business men and the club will return to being like Westham and Newcastle...LOL Oga bone that tin very soon oil prices will drop and the arabians well sell off Mancity to stingy English business men and the club will return to being like Westham and Newcastle...LOL 1 Like

osazsky:

leave DAT kid , wen dey bought a defender for almost 40m in the 90s and other small clubs had to use defender on loan to challenge for d EPL , day saw noting wrong cos they were winning the EPL over and over, now DAT boys don' wise with moneys from TV right and so on, u know their problem, they still leave in d past. with the competitiveness now in d EPL there is no way man u will win d EPL in d next 10 to 15 years, same with Liverpool they all live in d past, its always going to b city or Chelsea, I also tip spurs to win at least one or two EPL soon,. d most expensive player city has ever bought is de bryne 54m.in the 90s dey paid 40 m for a defender and a teenage roney,how can u buy pogba for 90m and compensate his agent Mendez with 45, mi, lukaku 75m, man u needs to b investigated, they don't have any moral right to tell us we are buying the title only liechester has d moral right and maybe arsenal,not Chelsea or loserpool spits What have you been smoking? What have you been smoking?

osazsky:

google is ur friend, d agent of pogba Mendez who is also d agent of mou was compensated with 45m after man u paid juve 89 m for a useless pogba my brother Google is also your friend mino raiola is pogba's agent not mendes my brother Google is also your friend mino raiola is pogba's agent not mendes





Mods abeg update d scoreline Mata don score since, make all does chelsea, liverpool and arsenal fans wey dey view fit sabi say we no dey same league



Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool fans viewing this thread Dis Ref just dey share card anyhowMods abeg update d scoreline Mata don score since, make all does chelsea, liverpool and arsenal fans wey dey view fit sabi say we no dey same leagueChelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool fans viewing this thread

ottohan:





Mukina2

Panther7:

my brother Google is also your friend mino raiola is pogba's agent not mendes DAT is not my business read d link up there. google is ur friend





http://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2017/05/09/fifa-investigates-paul-pogbas-89m-move-manchester-united-claims/ DAT is not my business read d link up there. google is ur friend

Complacency from united!!! If Leicester score eh. 2 Likes 1 Share

osazsky:

google is ur friend, d agent of pogba Mendez who is also d agent of mou was compensated with 45m after man u paid juve 89 m for a useless pogba why are you so pained?

is it your money?

And for your information, i love that useless Pogba. Now go and kill yourself why are you so pained?is it your money?And for your information, i love that useless Pogba. Now go and kill yourself

Goal Leicester

Am I still proud?











YES 2 Likes

Mukina2 2-2

Ref!!! Please give all the Man Utd players yellow card.

Bleep

dabossman:

If we draw this game Rashford and Martial should be caned. Just square the ball to a free Lukaku.

As if I knew it. Once you don't take your chances, you get punished. This game should have been wrapped up since. As if I knew it. Once you don't take your chances, you get punished. This game should have been wrapped up since. 1 Like

Full time Leicester 2:2 Man U

someone you sold to juve for less Dan 2 m and now u are paying almost 200m to get him back, Dis is the business of d century, juve u are wise, man always going back to there vomit , I heard some plastic fans shouting DAT mou must buy delay back at any cost,funny people, money miss road 2 Likes