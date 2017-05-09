₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by Abj2(m): 10:23pm On Dec 23
damn rashford
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by ottohan: 10:24pm On Dec 23
oloriooko:
Man u has a rich history of turning raw talents into very refined players
In the 60's we had a trio of George Best, Dennis Law, and Sir Charlton
In the 90's we had a revelation of the class of '92
Giggs, scholes, Mark Hughes, David Beckham
We also had cantona...
In the early part of this century we had also the greatest footballer CR7.
And as for now we are still brooding rashford..
I also love the club because of their characteristic wing play..
Altho now that mou is in charge I no know wetin d happen again....
It is one of the richest club i. the world despite d fact dat it was once relegated in the 70's
So wen u look at a club that has such rich history and has produced talents like these, tell me y u wont support this kind of club
2 Likes
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by Rayd502(m): 10:24pm On Dec 23
Selfish play from Rashford.
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by sirfee(m): 10:24pm On Dec 23
habsydiamond:Rashidi don jogodo tonight.He just missed a golden chance .
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by OlaSpeaker(m): 10:24pm On Dec 23
gozmok1:You are almost there
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by Odianose13(m): 10:24pm On Dec 23
Rayd502:
He even had the opportunity to shoot once sef. Na overconfidence
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by osazsky(m): 10:25pm On Dec 23
adeboyewareez:google is ur friend, d agent of pogba Mendez who is also d agent of mou was compensated with 45m after man u paid juve 89 m for a useless pogba
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by dabossman(m): 10:26pm On Dec 23
If we draw this game Rashford and Martial should be caned. Just square the ball to a free Lukaku.
1 Like
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by yungEX(m): 10:26pm On Dec 23
osazsky:Lmao brush what defender was bought for 40mil in d 90s... Just be giving false facts on topics you know nothing about
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by Abj2(m): 10:26pm On Dec 23
who is that no 22 coming in?
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by Foodforthought(m): 10:28pm On Dec 23
E don happen. Okazaki scores...2:2 now
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by adeboyewareez(m): 10:29pm On Dec 23
osazsky:
I ain't got business with such Events. Who're you to say One team ain't gonna lift the trophy in the 10 to 15 years?
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by freebuddy: 10:29pm On Dec 23
Referee just dey support Man Utd and Man Utd no fit trash 10 man team.!
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by osazsky(m): 10:29pm On Dec 23
lol pogba agent compensated with 41m after he allowed him join Msn u ,haven paid juve 89m, excluding other bonuses
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2017/05/09/fifa-investigates-paul-pogbas-89m-move-manchester-united-claims/
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by ottohan: 10:30pm On Dec 23
TheGoodJoe:Oga bone that tin very soon oil prices will drop and the arabians well sell off Mancity to stingy English business men and the club will return to being like Westham and Newcastle...LOL
1 Like
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by Olekumaster(m): 10:30pm On Dec 23
osazsky:What have you been smoking?
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by Panther7(m): 10:32pm On Dec 23
osazsky:my brother Google is also your friend mino raiola is pogba's agent not mendes
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by oviejnr(m): 10:32pm On Dec 23
Dis Ref just dey share card anyhow
Mods abeg update d scoreline Mata don score since, make all does chelsea, liverpool and arsenal fans wey dey view fit sabi say we no dey same league
Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool fans viewing this thread
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by Olekumaster(m): 10:33pm On Dec 23
ottohan:Couldn't have been said better
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by chloride6: 10:35pm On Dec 23
Mukina2
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by osazsky(m): 10:35pm On Dec 23
Panther7:DAT is not my business read d link up there. google is ur friend
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2017/05/09/fifa-investigates-paul-pogbas-89m-move-manchester-united-claims/
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by freebuddy: 10:36pm On Dec 23
Complacency from united!!! If Leicester score eh.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by Olekumaster(m): 10:36pm On Dec 23
osazsky:why are you so pained?
is it your money?
And for your information, i love that useless Pogba. Now go and kill yourself
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by sirfee(m): 10:38pm On Dec 23
Goal Leicester
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by Odianose13(m): 10:38pm On Dec 23
Am I still proud?
YES
2 Likes
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by chloride6: 10:38pm On Dec 23
Mukina2 2-2
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by freebuddy: 10:38pm On Dec 23
Ref!!! Please give all the Man Utd players yellow card.
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by gameboy727(m): 10:39pm On Dec 23
Bleep
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by dabossman(m): 10:39pm On Dec 23
dabossman:
As if I knew it. Once you don't take your chances, you get punished. This game should have been wrapped up since.
1 Like
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by sirfee(m): 10:39pm On Dec 23
Full time Leicester 2:2 Man U
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by osazsky(m): 10:40pm On Dec 23
someone you sold to juve for less Dan 2 m and now u are paying almost 200m to get him back, Dis is the business of d century, juve u are wise, man always going back to there vomit , I heard some plastic fans shouting DAT mou must buy delay back at any cost,funny people, money miss road
2 Likes
|Re: Leicester City Vs Manchester United (2 - 2) On 23rd December. 2017 by bjt(m): 10:40pm On Dec 23
This is just not it. Terrible is an understatement.
This match looks like a conspiracy against the coach
1 Like 1 Share
