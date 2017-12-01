₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by magazineguy(m): 11:36am
There are so many negative attributes to the Nigerian railway system, inspite of that, there is another that gives it hope. As against the old reviews, I think my trip is about to become really amazing. Embarking on a train trip across Nigeria should be an adventure we all should. On the 26th of September a young Nigerian, Jublian Ngawaru decided to explore the Nigerian rail system, travel by train to 8 cities across Nigeria in 14 days and exploring each city.
See some her experiences via photos;
source; http://tushmagazine.com.ng/around-nigeria-14-days-train/
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by chaarly(m): 11:38am
Money good oo. . babe you try.
me. . if I get money eh, I'll visit all the states in America with ferrari within 30days
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by nzeobi(m): 12:01pm
travelling to meet some shortlisted social media friends.
travelling is part of education so it's all good.
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by marooh: 12:30pm
Did she come to enugu with d train?.
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by MhizzAJ(f): 1:47pm
She try
Travelling isn't my hobby
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by ipobarecriminals: 1:47pm
Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by joystickextend1(m): 1:48pm
Good....
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by Kingdolo(m): 1:49pm
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by Okoyeeboz: 1:49pm
marooh:
No sir. She took okada from Iyana Oworo to Enugu.
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by lokibz(m): 1:50pm
MhizzAJ:
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by Iseoluwani: 1:50pm
Just 8 cities not even states
So we should fry dodo
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by crazygod(m): 1:50pm
This is terrible. She travelled around Nigeria by train with just four photographs to show for it?
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by Flexy2vybes(m): 1:50pm
Hmmm we don hia next
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by oyb(m): 1:51pm
NOEC Chick.
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by infoservant: 1:51pm
I will do same by next year
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by winnar(f): 1:52pm
Nice one.
My 2018 annual leave will be for this.
Travel around Nigeria.
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by deco22(m): 1:52pm
First of all those rail way stations look too fine for Nigeria,and which states are they located.
Then secondly why is she the only one there,are there no other passengers.
Conclusion,PROPAGANDA
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by elpj: 1:52pm
I live in Nigeria and I have not seen a moving train for the last 10 years so where is around Nigeria did she travelled to. How many states in Nigeria that train are still moving
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by Pavore9: 1:56pm
Will try that someday.
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by Edonojie007(m): 1:56pm
An Explorer!
Why E No Dey Edo,warri,bayelsa,enugu,osun,e.T.C?
This Is Part Of Infrastructure....This Is What The Government Is Suppose To Be Developing With "OUR" Resources!
Rather,every Season,they Withheld Fuel,cause Scarsity And Increase Fuel Price,looting Their Citizens Adding To The Trillion Loot In Their Savings. Where Presently,We Just Bought Fuel For N300 Per Litre. Meaning 4 Litre Is N1200-
Because They Know We Must Celebrate. Then After X-mas,reduce The Price.
THIEVES!!
If Not That,this Ipod People no Behaive Well,biafra For Be Good Choice!
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by johnstar(m): 1:57pm
K
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by purem(m): 1:57pm
elpj:
For the past ten what
U live in Nigeria buh u'r not moving out of where u live
Last wk I saw a moving train at ijora onirin
Even in oshodi there is a train dia
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by ShawttySoFyne(f): 1:57pm
elpj:Trains are still in Lagos.
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by buskie13(m): 1:58pm
she reach delta state with train
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by no1madman(m): 2:00pm
MhizzAJ:fuckinnn is ur hubby
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by etainment360(m): 2:00pm
elpj:
bro, wat happen?
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by BruncleZuma: 2:01pm
2019
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by DisGuy: 2:02pm
8 cities in the west is not exactly around Nigeria...
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by Fukafuka: 2:04pm
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by xlander(m): 2:12pm
deco22:Leave that village and explore
|Re: Young Lady Travels Around Nigeria Via Train In 14 Days [photos] by rawtouch: 2:12pm
