₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,932,607 members, 3,985,657 topics. Date: Saturday, 23 December 2017 at 03:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) (6939 Views)
Ozubulu Villagers Gather In Front Of Attacked Church To Pray For The Dead.Photos / Ugandan Pastor Burns Thousands Of Bibles For Misleading His Members (Photos) / Thousands Gather As Water Seeps From Jesus Statue In An Indian Village (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by EdifiedCEO: 12:42pm
The Benevolence initiative is sphere-headed by Daystar Christian Centre. Year in year out, the church has taken it upon itself to give to the less privileged in the society irrespective of their religion.
This is what religious institutions in the country should emulate!
Here are photos from this year's edition:
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-thousands-gather-at-daystar-for.html
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by EdifiedCEO: 12:43pm
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by EdifiedCEO: 12:45pm
More
1 Share
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by DAVEZONIGLTD: 12:47pm
More Grace.
2 Likes
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by Oye0404(m): 12:48pm
Enemies of the gospel of Christ won't see these, all they'll see is pastors having jets nd big houses.
Christianity is truly a religion of peace, love, care, generosity Nd tolerance.
Irrespective of religion or tribe Jesus loves us all.
Merry Christmas to everyone
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by Partnerbiz: 1:02pm
where is mine?
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by ifex370(m): 1:14pm
Oye0404:
Watch the fools avoid this thread like a plague... Hypocrites...
God bless the generous heart
14 Likes
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by MhizzAJ(f): 1:23pm
See the crowd
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by Oye0404(m): 1:25pm
ifex370:The more they preach against Christianity the more it grows
11 Likes
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by tribalistseun: 2:11pm
WAIT WAIT !! How many of you voted for Buhari, get out, cos you're useless and stupidd.
How I wish I can tattoo their forehead with USELESS
3 Likes
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by TheLogicalMind: 2:12pm
So let me get this straight, Muslims say all sorts of unprintable and disrespectful things about Jesus. They lie about him and insult Christians for following his teachings.
They even created a thread which appeared on the front page of Ñairaland that is an abomination (haram) to say "merry Christmas" and yet they want gifts from us?
The confusion and ignorance that plagued the mind that illiterate "prophet" is still alive more than 14 centuries after he created it.
The religion of beggars and scavengers. SMH.
11 Likes
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by MiaB(f): 2:13pm
Still waiting for seun's package
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by BuariCopyPaste: 2:13pm
Afonjas and beggarly attitude
Hope they don't get locked out as usual.
1 Like
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by brainpulse: 2:14pm
God bless Daystar, this is how he blesses thousands of souls everytime. The last was thousands of school bags and writing materials for children and schools. Where are those goats and freeze that questions about tithes.
2 Likes
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by NubiLove(m): 2:14pm
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by pauljumbo: 2:14pm
Freeze will not see this
I pay tithe and happy I am doing it
4 Likes
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by Ojuororun: 2:14pm
Happy mary x-max.
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by Sexytemi(f): 2:14pm
Nice one o
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by emmayayodeji(m): 2:15pm
ifex370:
I bet the people of Daystar payed "Christmas package for the poor offering" for this to happen
3 Likes
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by herdekunley9ja(m): 2:15pm
Nigerian and free things are 5&6
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by God2man(m): 2:15pm
Hallelujah!
I am so happy.
Bloggers are expected to blow this trumpet
1 Like
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by Tugsramm(m): 2:16pm
MhizzAJ:yeah crowd.na free package we call na
1 Like
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:16pm
This is good.
Merry Xmas.
1 Like
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by arinzeejikonye(m): 2:18pm
Lol
This sort of awoof can never run belle Lailai,
Walahi,
Mheen see level, who wan carry last
1 Like
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by MISTAICEY02288(m): 2:19pm
Oye0404:
And who is preaching against Christianity
Oga, no one is against anyone's religion. What we are against is the fact that some so called pastors and churches have turned it to a business venture living luxurious lifestyles, flying private jets while their congregation keep wallowing in abject poverty..
Even DaddyFreeze is a christian. Just that he is exposing the bad eggs amongst the so called men of God.
By the way, may God bless Daystar for this act of kindness and generosity. This is what true Christianity should look like.
7 Likes
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by deedondavi(m): 2:19pm
Beautiful... Merry Xmas
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by AlfaSeltzer(m): 2:20pm
Satan please do not allow me to found amongst a crowd like this.
1 Like
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by jakesbaba: 2:20pm
Empower me to reach out to the needy Lord. Amen.
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by Xisnin(m): 2:20pm
Dm
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by EvilMetahuman: 2:21pm
quite commendable
if this is what churches and pastors have been doing, no one will speak against them.
|Re: Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) by kpaofame: 2:21pm
Nice one and this is not the first time
Anonyism 101.....asking Meaningless Philosophical Questions / If Angels And Demons Can't Die, What Is The Point Of Their Engaging In Battle? / Are Sub-saharan Africans Intellectually Inferior To Other Races?
Viewing this topic: Luciferdevil(m), yemi002, gspace1960(m), warreng1, creativengodly, fm001(m), Zzyco, K08(m), enuelsmith, Supercoo, lollylove05(f), OldBeer, SalamRushdie, Freeman147(m), valemic, lukaino(m), praisecity(m), pavlovt, harch354(m), paulostical2004(m), Adeogun01abiodun, Equiano, Nnachuka(m), eddybesh(f), AYOOOO10, Abayomiar(m), ness90(m), Futureberry, ibori1, macarson2k(m), AdeniyiA(m), Paul6P5(m), Chefpiiko, bigfree, virtual7(m), JVector, bsalawu, Sunshine009, ollah1, Cmarketer(m), Kexcellency, tega10, lollypeezle(m), matingo(f), Mrsprof(f), ZlatanZlatan, benjichuks(m), debby516(f), prolifik83(m), omoowhe, uchelouis45(m), Iwinth03(m), Breezy90(m), femu(m), Mayulala, secretsuccess and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6