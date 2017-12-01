Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Thousands Gather At Daystar For Free Christmas Packages (Pics) (6939 Views)

This is what religious institutions in the country should emulate!



Here are photos from this year's edition:

The Benevolence initiative is sphere-headed by Daystar Christian Centre. Year in year out, the church has taken it upon itself to give to the less privileged in the society irrespective of their religion.This is what religious institutions in the country should emulate!Here are photos from this year's edition:

More Grace. 2 Likes

Enemies of the gospel of Christ won't see these, all they'll see is pastors having jets nd big houses.

Christianity is truly a religion of peace, love, care, generosity Nd tolerance.



Irrespective of religion or tribe Jesus loves us all.



Merry Christmas to everyone 38 Likes 2 Shares

where is mine?

God bless the generous heart

See the crowd

The more they preach against Christianity the more it grows

So let me get this straight, Muslims say all sorts of unprintable and disrespectful things about Jesus. They lie about him and insult Christians for following his teachings.They even created a thread which appeared on the front page of Ñairaland that is an abomination (haram) to say "merry Christmas" and yet they want gifts from us?The confusion and ignorance that plagued the mind that illiterate "prophet" is still alive more than 14 centuries after he created it.The religion of beggars and scavengers. SMH.

Still waiting for seun's package

Hope they don't get locked out as usual. 1 Like

God bless Daystar, this is how he blesses thousands of souls everytime. The last was thousands of school bags and writing materials for children and schools. Where are those goats and freeze that questions about tithes. 2 Likes

Freeze will not see this

I pay tithe and happy I am doing it 4 Likes

Nice one o

God bless the generous heart

I bet the people of Daystar payed "Christmas package for the poor offering" for this to happen

Hallelujah!



I am so happy.



Bloggers are expected to blow this trumpet 1 Like

This is good.

Merry Xmas. 1 Like



The more they preach against Christianity the more it grows

And who is preaching against Christianity



Oga, no one is against anyone's religion. What we are against is the fact that some so called pastors and churches have turned it to a business venture living luxurious lifestyles, flying private jets while their congregation keep wallowing in abject poverty..



Even DaddyFreeze is a christian. Just that he is exposing the bad eggs amongst the so called men of God.



And who is preaching against ChristianityOga, no one is against anyone's religion. What we are against is the fact that some so called pastors and churches have turned it to a business venture living luxurious lifestyles, flying private jets while their congregation keep wallowing in abject poverty..Even DaddyFreeze is a christian. Just that he is exposing the bad eggs amongst the so called men of God.By the way, may God bless Daystar for this act of kindness and generosity. This is what true Christianity should look like.

Beautiful... Merry Xmas

Satan please do not allow me to found amongst a crowd like this. 1 Like

Empower me to reach out to the needy Lord. Amen.

quite commendable



if this is what churches and pastors have been doing, no one will speak against them.