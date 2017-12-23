Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) (7202 Views)

145 Per liter

Here in lagos is 200 per litre 3 Likes

It shall never be well with APC 31 Likes 4 Shares

barren desert, as if they will not shout sai baba in 2019 15 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is working 4 Likes

A larger percentage of these idiots on these queue will still line up in like manner to vote either Atiku or Buhari....I dont pity them at all 16 Likes

Top oil marketers and government making life difficult for her fellow citizens 3 Likes

Abuja is worse.



Came out by 4:30am and the queue was something else 3 Likes

I have not seen NwaAmaipke, is he in the queue or sitting on one hot dusty plastic gallon? 9 Likes

...they simply should not be experiencing scarcity down there.



Abeg show as Kano, this should have been a good time for Said Baba to go on his tour These are core Sai Baba people now, the ones wey dey siddon for front of INEC by midnight to ensure they count it and baba wins...they simply should not be experiencing scarcity down there.Abeg show as Kano, this should have been a good time for Said Baba to go on his tour 8 Likes 1 Share

Abuja is worse.



Came out by 4:30am and the queue was something else



Me na 2am I go queue with my jerry can, in hope to be in top ten or twenty, omo come see crowd... I jst vex go house go slp Me na 2am I go queue with my jerry can, in hope to be in top ten or twenty, omo come see crowd... I jst vex go house go slp 2 Likes

One Flizznation said the queues is reducing or maybe he is high.......

Each time I see a pix of Sokoto state,I see neatness and orderliness.I am impressed. 4 Likes

sai hardship

sai scarcity

sai lie lie 5 Likes

Despite your ruins I still love you Nigeria





The country where a president is also a minister



It is well 5 Likes

What do you expect when out of over 200 million people you chose an illiterate and a religious bigot . Nigerians give me the impression that they love suffering. 6 Likes 1 Share

Them nova even see suffering sef. Is this one suffering??



Them go chop stone by next year 1 Like 1 Share

This wan na que?...come my area!

Can't judge these Sokoto people because no one has been able to assess the kind of reception they would give Buhari if he comes visiting,but for those in Kano,they should continue suffering till their brains reset.

All these Okada and Keke drivers! Dem go queue finish, come dey buy only #500 fuel 2 Likes

The petroleum minister has refused to make any statement on the scarcity

APC said there's no scarcity

NNPC said it has increased petrol quantity

PDP said bubu should resign



And we feel we have a govt smh what a shame!

The situation goes way beyond present govt its a genetic black man disorder

We cannot help ourselves but take pleasure in making money off the pains and moan of its people smh 1 Like

Lol this is not crowd now, they still left a part of the road for other motorists to pass. Come to Lagos where you have to queue with those buying fuel even if you aren't buying because they've completely blocked the road.



Meanwhile, yesterday, a driver was telling me about how he had to pay #500 to join queue for fuel at one of the filling stations along Ikorodu road. Fuel that it is not certain you will eventually get to buy. And yes, mobile police officers were the ones in charge.