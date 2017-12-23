₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by baski92(m): 1:30pm
145 Per liter
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by baski92(m): 1:37pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by Dillusionist(f): 2:14pm
sai baba
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by Prettythicksmee(f): 2:14pm
Here in lagos is 200 per litre
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by Jounces: 2:15pm
Ok
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by MasViews: 2:15pm
It shall never be well with APC
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 2:15pm
barren desert, as if they will not shout sai baba in 2019
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by Dmec(m): 2:15pm
I don see
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by 360great(m): 2:15pm
Buhari is working
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by RRWraith(m): 2:15pm
A larger percentage of these idiots on these queue will still line up in like manner to vote either Atiku or Buhari....I dont pity them at all
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by IgbotiicGirL(f): 2:15pm
Top oil marketers and government making life difficult for her fellow citizens
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by SlimBrawnie(f): 2:15pm
Abuja is worse.
Came out by 4:30am and the queue was something else
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by timojerry: 2:15pm
Which way
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by kennystones: 2:15pm
Naija which way now.
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by Brillantman: 2:16pm
I have not seen NwaAmaipke, is he in the queue or sitting on one hot dusty plastic gallon?
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 2:16pm
These are core Sai Baba people now, the ones wey dey siddon for front of INEC by midnight to ensure they count it and baba wins ...they simply should not be experiencing scarcity down there.
Abeg show as Kano, this should have been a good time for Said Baba to go on his tour
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by baski92(m): 2:16pm
more photo
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by LilSmith55(m): 2:17pm
SlimBrawnie:
Me na 2am I go queue with my jerry can, in hope to be in top ten or twenty, omo come see crowd... I jst vex go house go slp
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by Bizibi(m): 2:18pm
One Flizznation said the queues is reducing or maybe he is high.......
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by aguiyi2: 2:18pm
Each time I see a pix of Sokoto state,I see neatness and orderliness.I am impressed.
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by shortgun(m): 2:20pm
sai baba
sai hardship
sai scarcity
sai lie lie
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by Dasherz(f): 2:20pm
Despite your ruins I still love you Nigeria
The country where a president is also a minister
It is well
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by goodnews777: 2:20pm
What do you expect when out of over 200 million people you chose an illiterate and a religious bigot . Nigerians give me the impression that they love suffering.
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 2:22pm
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by tribalistseun: 2:22pm
Them nova even see suffering sef. Is this one suffering??
Them go chop stone by next year
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by Stanleyville(m): 2:24pm
This wan na que?...come my area!
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by doctokwus: 2:25pm
Can't judge these Sokoto people because no one has been able to assess the kind of reception they would give Buhari if he comes visiting,but for those in Kano,they should continue suffering till their brains reset.
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 2:32pm
All these Okada and Keke drivers! Dem go queue finish, come dey buy only #500 fuel
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by oloriooko(m): 2:33pm
The petroleum minister has refused to make any statement on the scarcity
APC said there's no scarcity
NNPC said it has increased petrol quantity
PDP said bubu should resign
And we feel we have a govt smh what a shame!
The situation goes way beyond present govt its a genetic black man disorder
We cannot help ourselves but take pleasure in making money off the pains and moan of its people smh
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by benn94(m): 2:36pm
F
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by Nevee: 2:38pm
Lol this is not crowd now, they still left a part of the road for other motorists to pass. Come to Lagos where you have to queue with those buying fuel even if you aren't buying because they've completely blocked the road.
Meanwhile, yesterday, a driver was telling me about how he had to pay #500 to join queue for fuel at one of the filling stations along Ikorodu road. Fuel that it is not certain you will eventually get to buy. And yes, mobile police officers were the ones in charge.
|Re: Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) by i8sins(m): 2:40pm
Mtcheeeew. Na crowd b this? Come Osun state and see crowd queuing up.
