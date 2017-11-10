The “Curtain Close” Edition of ATTENTION Magazine Spotlights QUEEN MERCY ATANG. ‎ " Conquers Obstacles To Rule The Pageant World

"



The “Curtain Close” Edition of ATTENTION Magazine Spotlights QUEEN MERCY ATANG.

‎ " Conquers Obstacles To Rule The Pageant World"



We hear the crows of the rooster for a new calendar year; this leaves tensions, fear and unhappiness in the heart and minds of a fraction in the Nigeria population. On the other hand, several people have concluded plans for winter holidays in some countries overseas; we still hear local travel agents marketing discounts for their tickets; road transport workers inflating the cost of travelling and we have observed that Nigerians are confused to an extent.



But here, in this “Curtain Close” edition, we have brought to bear, an icon in the Nigeria Pageantry, a record breaking Beauty Queen, with an unconventional intellect imbedded in the heavenly beauty she is blessed with. Her overtime experience as an international Model and a well celebrated beauty queen, has decorated her modest visions. She talks about hardship, challenges, tears and agony in Nigeria communities. Her love for humanity has always betrayed her understanding for survival especially amongst the poor.



She initiated “Ibom Smile Campaign” so as to ensure the alleviation of poverty, management of hardship and to towel the tears of Nigerians.

Notwithstanding, the entire Editorial team of Attention Magazine has identified Queen Mercy Atang as the outstanding personality for Attention Magazine “Curtain Close” edition; this edition also highlights news stories and articles on politicians, celebrities, events as well as other human interest spotlights.

We therefore wish every reader a beautiful and prosperous 2018 calendar year.‎

