Queen Mercy Atang Covers The "Curtain Close" Edition Of Attention Magazine
The “Curtain Close” Edition of ATTENTION Magazine Spotlights QUEEN MERCY ATANG. " Conquers Obstacles To Rule The Pageant World
"
The “Curtain Close” Edition of ATTENTION Magazine Spotlights QUEEN MERCY ATANG.
" Conquers Obstacles To Rule The Pageant World"
We hear the crows of the rooster for a new calendar year; this leaves tensions, fear and unhappiness in the heart and minds of a fraction in the Nigeria population. On the other hand, several people have concluded plans for winter holidays in some countries overseas; we still hear local travel agents marketing discounts for their tickets; road transport workers inflating the cost of travelling and we have observed that Nigerians are confused to an extent.
But here, in this “Curtain Close” edition, we have brought to bear, an icon in the Nigeria Pageantry, a record breaking Beauty Queen, with an unconventional intellect imbedded in the heavenly beauty she is blessed with. Her overtime experience as an international Model and a well celebrated beauty queen, has decorated her modest visions. She talks about hardship, challenges, tears and agony in Nigeria communities. Her love for humanity has always betrayed her understanding for survival especially amongst the poor.
She initiated “Ibom Smile Campaign” so as to ensure the alleviation of poverty, management of hardship and to towel the tears of Nigerians.
Notwithstanding, the entire Editorial team of Attention Magazine has identified Queen Mercy Atang as the outstanding personality for Attention Magazine “Curtain Close” edition; this edition also highlights news stories and articles on politicians, celebrities, events as well as other human interest spotlights.
We therefore wish every reader a beautiful and prosperous 2018 calendar year.
Re: Queen Mercy Atang Covers The "Curtain Close" Edition Of Attention Magazine
Re: Queen Mercy Atang Covers The "Curtain Close" Edition Of Attention Magazine
Re: Queen Mercy Atang Covers The "Curtain Close" Edition Of Attention Magazine
Pageantry Journalism.
Re: Queen Mercy Atang Covers The "Curtain Close" Edition Of Attention Magazine
We're tired of all these meaningless pageantry
Re: Queen Mercy Atang Covers The "Curtain Close" Edition Of Attention Magazine
Re: Queen Mercy Atang Covers The "Curtain Close" Edition Of Attention Magazine
Re: Queen Mercy Atang Covers The "Curtain Close" Edition Of Attention Magazine
Something Big is about to be born!
Re: Queen Mercy Atang Covers The "Curtain Close" Edition Of Attention Magazine
OP, pls who is "Will"? And why is he interested in her educational background?
Re: Queen Mercy Atang Covers The "Curtain Close" Edition Of Attention Magazine
How come she looks so much like the pretty version of simi?
Re: Queen Mercy Atang Covers The "Curtain Close" Edition Of Attention Magazine
Re: Queen Mercy Atang Covers The "Curtain Close" Edition Of Attention Magazine
And she is from eket .. We proud of her mercy keep soaring higher
Re: Queen Mercy Atang Covers The "Curtain Close" Edition Of Attention Magazine
Nigga, you always posting too many silly pictures. It's getting stale. Wonder why your threads are always on front page yet they are quite frankly IRRELEVANT!
