Residents of Jos on Saturday decried the poor services by banks as many automated teller machines (ATM) in the metropolis failed to dispense cash to frustrated customers on long queues.



Some of the stranded customers, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos, expressed disappointment at the failure of many bank ATMs to dispense cash.



NAN observed that no fewer than 20 customers were seen clustering round various ATM points waiting to withdraw money.



The bank customers attributed the inability of many of the ATMs machines to dispense cash to network problem and accused bank managements of inadequate arrangements to avert the situation.



Mr Alfred Ibrahim, a businessman, said he was on the ATM queue at Beach road in Jos North for more than four hours, lamenting that most of the ATMs were not working.



He said that bank managements were aware of the usual bottlenecks at the ATM points during festive periods and ought to have made good provision for easy access to withdrawals.



“I was expecting the banks to make adequate preparations for this season but out of five machines in a bank, none is even dispensing cash; that is why there are longer queues where they are operational,” he explained.



Mr Chijioke Okpara, a civil servant, said he went to the ATM at Stefans Rayfield at about 5 a.m. and still met bdozens of people on the queue.



“I went to the ATM around 5 a.m. and left around 8.45 a.m. I just wonder why banks would not ensure all their machines are working and have enough cash, “he said.

Mrs Josephine Dawak, a civil servant, told NAN at an ATM at Secretariat Junction in Jos South that the banks were making deliberate efforts to reduce spending during the Yuletide season.



“They tell us if you are not withdrawing above N100,000, do not come to the banking hall, yet they are hoarding money for the machines when they should all be operational, ” she said.

Mr Ibrahim Isa, who was on transit to another local government, said he had visited several ATMs and was unable to withdraw money due to the long queues.



““I am stranded now for lack of funds to continue my journey, I am coming from Abuja going to Mangu Local Government Area, I have been on my feet without food for more than four hours.

“I came to Terminus, thinking it would be easier but to my dismay, the crowd here is intimidating, you cannot be allowed to withdraw for emergency reasons because everyone is tired of standing, “he said.

NAN reports that many customers blamed bank managements for not adequately stuffing their ATMs with enough cash during the festive period.



“Bank officials knew well that cash is always in high demand during this time and more so salaries have just been paid, so they should have made enough cash available at ATMs,” said a bank customer.

All efforts by NAN to speak with officials of the various banks proved abortive as they all refused to comment.

See more At https://www.brainnewsradio.com/yuletide-atms-frustrate-customers-in-jos-fail-to-dispense-cash/

That was how I had dispense error at exactly 5:30pm on Friday

. . . My account was debited despite the ATM machine not dispensing.



I almost died. . .



No work on Saturday.



Public holiday on Monday and Tuesday. 5 Likes

jungle don mature. the movie is getting interested. am loving this. jungle don mature. the movie is getting interested. am loving this.

WELCOME TO NIGERIA!







Where u will suffer to make money and still suffer to access it.







#Dia was a country. 3 Likes

Am in support of selling this country to the highest bidder....who is with me 9 Likes 1 Share





By 2019,most of you would be easy to shove around by toddlers due to hunger, too weak to go and vote out the dullard



Most people thought they were doing Gej, see una life ? Well deserved situation.By 2019,most of you would be easy to shove around by toddlers due to hunger, too weak to go and vote out the dullardMost people thought they were doing Gej, see una life ? 3 Likes

I thinks it's time the populace conjure and go against all this unregulated banking system and go back to the best, perfect and most secure method of keeping our money in Graveyards, Water storexs, Suckaway where we will be able to have easy to our money and not queing to get our hard earned money.







P.S....Dont thank me for the pricesless idea, just a concerned Nigerian. 1 Like

edlion57:

F For Fvck Buhari For Fvck Buhari 2 Likes

naija bank

In one Access bank, we queued for so long that we began talking about so many things.

Some spoke against Nigerian pastors and others like us backed them up.

We discussed at length, Marriage and other very interesting topics.



After queueing for like 2 hours. The ATM stopped paying, I left for another bank a new topic about the silly attitudes of banks in December... It stopped paying and we finally departed to the last bank where we were paid.



I believe these banks know what they are doing. 4 Likes

20 customers are seen in ur ATM's and u are complaining... If other states tell u their scores.. chaiiii... We really entered one chance 1 Like

This Buhari sef na wah 2 Likes

Worst Xmas ever...I think.

Nija sef...... u wan buy petrol dat 1 na problem

u wan withdraw your money.... nsogbu

Where are we heading to....

the amount of energy we burst just to withdraw my OWN money z more than the energy I used to struggle get d money sef.........

He misses Fela

It's normal during festive period, especially when it's a day or two to Christmas.

I hope say I never enter yawa as I dey so.



Na 1k cash dey with me.



Oluwa mi o

Why can't people plan early? Must you wait for the 11th hour?



Exception to late arrival of funds (anyways) 3 Likes

MrHistorian:

you'll see 24/7 written boldly on all of Nigeria ATM boot, but the sh*t barely works 2hours a day. let's just place Nigeria on OLX please. 3 Likes 4 Shares

Buhari self

Na every bank. Almost all banks in oyo re not dispensing

edlion57:

Am in support of selling this country to the highest bidder....who is with me sell? Which country will buy. Togo should just come and adopt the country sell? Which country will buy. Togo should just come and adopt the country

the likes of nwachibuzor808 will blame buhari for this.

PH is the worst

Na wao





D country juz tire me