₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,932,792 members, 3,986,339 topics. Date: Sunday, 24 December 2017 at 04:52 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash (5149 Views)
Is It Possible For ATM To Dispense Cash After You Are Gone? Any Such Experience? / Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) / Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by FastestTech(m): 8:18pm On Dec 23
Residents of Jos on Saturday decried the poor services by banks as many automated teller machines (ATM) in the metropolis failed to dispense cash to frustrated customers on long queues.
See more At https://www.brainnewsradio.com/yuletide-atms-frustrate-customers-in-jos-fail-to-dispense-cash/
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by FastestTech(m): 8:19pm On Dec 23
cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by MrHistorian: 10:05pm On Dec 23
That was how I had dispense error at exactly 5:30pm on Friday
. . . My account was debited despite the ATM machine not dispensing.
I almost died. . .
No work on Saturday.
Public holiday on Monday and Tuesday.
5 Likes
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by victorazyvictor(m): 10:07pm On Dec 23
jungle don mature. the movie is getting interested. am loving this.
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by millionboi2: 10:07pm On Dec 23
WELCOME TO NIGERIA!
Where u will suffer to make money and still suffer to access it.
#Dia was a country.
3 Likes
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by edlion57(m): 10:07pm On Dec 23
Am in support of selling this country to the highest bidder....who is with me
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by mrborntodoit: 10:08pm On Dec 23
Well deserved situation.
By 2019,most of you would be easy to shove around by toddlers due to hunger, too weak to go and vote out the dullard
Most people thought they were doing Gej, see una life ?
3 Likes
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by oxaxcool(m): 10:08pm On Dec 23
.
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by Tascom236: 10:08pm On Dec 23
I thinks it's time the populace conjure and go against all this unregulated banking system and go back to the best, perfect and most secure method of keeping our money in Graveyards, Water storexs, Suckaway where we will be able to have easy to our money and not queing to get our hard earned money.
P.S....Dont thank me for the pricesless idea, just a concerned Nigerian.
1 Like
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by oxaxcool(m): 10:08pm On Dec 23
..
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by victorazyvictor(m): 10:08pm On Dec 23
edlion57:For Fvck Buhari
2 Likes
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by kayceshow(m): 10:08pm On Dec 23
naija bank
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by emusmithy(m): 10:08pm On Dec 23
In one Access bank, we queued for so long that we began talking about so many things.
Some spoke against Nigerian pastors and others like us backed them up.
We discussed at length, Marriage and other very interesting topics.
After queueing for like 2 hours. The ATM stopped paying, I left for another bank a new topic about the silly attitudes of banks in December... It stopped paying and we finally departed to the last bank where we were paid.
I believe these banks know what they are doing.
4 Likes
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by Nonnyflex(m): 10:09pm On Dec 23
20 customers are seen in ur ATM's and u are complaining... If other states tell u their scores.. chaiiii... We really entered one chance
1 Like
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by BuhariNaWah: 10:09pm On Dec 23
This Buhari sef na wah
2 Likes
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by nkwuocha: 10:09pm On Dec 23
Worst Xmas ever...I think.
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by oxaxcool(m): 10:09pm On Dec 23
...
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by justus7(m): 10:09pm On Dec 23
Nija sef...... u wan buy petrol dat 1 na problem
u wan withdraw your money.... nsogbu
Where are we heading to....
the amount of energy we burst just to withdraw my OWN money z more than the energy I used to struggle get d money sef.........
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by otokx(m): 10:10pm On Dec 23
He misses Fela
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by Angy55(f): 10:10pm On Dec 23
It's normal during festive period, especially when it's a day or two to Christmas.
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:10pm On Dec 23
I hope say I never enter yawa as I dey so.
Na 1k cash dey with me.
Oluwa mi o
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by Kennyxton: 10:10pm On Dec 23
Why can't people plan early? Must you wait for the 11th hour?
Exception to late arrival of funds (anyways)
3 Likes
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by LadyNaija: 10:11pm On Dec 23
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by thickmass: 10:11pm On Dec 23
MrHistorian:
MrHistorian:
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by Offpoint: 10:11pm On Dec 23
you'll see 24/7 written boldly on all of Nigeria ATM boot, but the sh*t barely works 2hours a day. let's just place Nigeria on OLX please.
3 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by Nazzyauri(m): 10:11pm On Dec 23
Buhari self
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by Lukgaf(m): 10:13pm On Dec 23
Na every bank. Almost all banks in oyo re not dispensing
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by muller101(m): 10:14pm On Dec 23
edlion57:sell? Which country will buy. Togo should just come and adopt the country
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by chukwukahenry(m): 10:17pm On Dec 23
the likes of nwachibuzor808 will blame buhari for this.
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by awa(m): 10:18pm On Dec 23
PH is the worst
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by johnstar(m): 10:20pm On Dec 23
Na wao
D country juz tire me
|Re: Yuletide: ATMs Frustrate Customers In Jos, Fail To Dispense Cash by oshe111(m): 10:20pm On Dec 23
Been hapenin in WARRI sinx this WEEK....
The queue long reach for filling station
Mrs Nkechi was going to the market where she happened to meet Fr Patrick.
Fr Pat: "Hey you are Nkechi that I got you married in St Joseph" When I was posted there".
"Yes Father" Says Nkechi.
"How is your husband Eche and the little ones ?"
"Husband is fine But so far no children".
Fr. Pat: "Don't worry child I'm going to Rome next week will light a candle for you there."
"Thank you Fr. Pat."
After some years Fr. Pat happens to meet Nkechi again.
"So Nkechi how's everything and What about the little ones."
"Yes Fr I have had Three sets of twins and two singles Total 8 kids".
Fr Pat: Wonderful" Where is your husband I want to see him??
“Oh He's gone to Rome to blow off that candle".������ May God give you double blessings this season. I will see you in 2018
Lagos Generates N14b Tax Monthly –fashola / List Of Goods Produced In Nigeria By Categories / List Of The Most Popular Newspaper In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: Achromatic, Teeeecash(m) and 10 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22