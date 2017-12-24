₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by acupikin: 9:29pm On Dec 23
Top 5 courses That you may regret picking in 2018 jamb
source-https://www.metrodailies.com/education/top-5-courses-regret-picking-2018-jamb
In all I wish you blast your jamb 2018 with fantastic scores
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by jcdon06: 9:42pm On Dec 23
true
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by LauraDLee: 9:45pm On Dec 23
Thanks for sharing.
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by acupikin: 9:46pm On Dec 23
LauraDLee:you are welcome
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by potfron(m): 9:58pm On Dec 23
Accounting should be added
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 10:04pm On Dec 23
Whatever U're Trying To Do, As Far U Work Hard N Smart, U'll B D Best.
Know Ur Limit
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by cyrilomoh: 10:19pm On Dec 23
In engineering courses, agricultural engineering should be exceptional because it population is far less compare to the rest
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by marooh: 10:44pm On Dec 23
Microsoft has motivated me so no need of jamb
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by MasterMind21(m): 11:12pm On Dec 23
Hmmm
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by mansakhalifa(m): 3:55am
There are thousands,if not millions of courses out there but it's just as if we all wanna be Pet. engineers,Doctors,Lawyers,Accountants,bla,bla,bla the bla. We have sort of narrowed the playing field and the opportunities.
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by mansakhalifa(m): 4:03am
cyrilomoh:All Engineering courses come with promises of "white collar" jobs but the "Agriculture" in Agric. Engineering makes it a "dirty" or "brown collar" job,so why choose it? That mentality is slow to die amongst us and that is why we might have a major problem in the future if the agric revolution ever takes off. Farms might find themselves seeking out foreign expertise due to a dearth in the local area.
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by Ocheinstein(m): 5:05am
So you are advising people to go for courses like Hausa education or CRS technology where they don't have to read but sleep all day and their marks all just pop up to ensure their graduation with high distinction abi? Nawa for u o
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by acupikin: 7:26am
mansakhalifa:true
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by acupikin: 9:20am
No one should forget to read this-https://www.metrodailies.com/education/prepare-jamb-2018-2019-high
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by Aminu212: 9:21am
So we should not go for any of this courses right?
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by salahudeentope: 10:06am
It still baffles me why we dissuade people from doing certain courses or applying to certain schools just because it's competitive.
I graduated from the university of Ilorin (Engineering) and now doing my masters at Imperial College London (Engineering) and I can tell you categorically that I am neither too smart nor very hardworking at that.
Sometimes all it takes is determination, a leap of faith and to not listen to people that tell you you can only achieve less than your dream.
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by acupikin: 10:28am
salahudeentope:I'm not discouraging anyone dear,it's just for them to know the prons and cons of the courses they picked,if things don't work out well they should not lose all hope
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by mansakhalifa(m): 10:51am
Couple of guys here ain't getting the drift of this post.
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by veekid(m): 12:09pm
Make dem go study yahoo yahoo
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by akeentech(m): 12:11pm
So na Yoruba I go pick?
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by ivolt: 12:12pm
If you are mentally capable, disregard the Op's advice and go for your dream course.
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by Uyi168(m): 12:12pm
pls,if u didnt read the post,dnt comment
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by IMASTEX: 12:15pm
True
The funny thing is after going through the academic stress. Underemployment and unemployment becomes the order of the day.
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by Learnstuffs(m): 12:16pm
You said the truth but over exaggerated it. I was told the same thing when I picked pharmacy (UNN for that matter) . But I was not deterred. And I got the course on merit. You should know your capabilities and be ready to work for it
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by PUSH1(m): 12:16pm
I had a friend who wasn't good @ med yet wanted to go.
Engineering is for all guys.
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by SpaceAngel: 12:18pm
I believe the op wrote this to those that are not well prepared that will be writing the examination. This is good but I also believe one can make it no matter the odds. Don't fail before making an attempt. I don't know when the examination is to be held but all that are writing should go for whatever course of interest because if one doesn't study what one has passion for, it is also route to failure in life.
Goodluck.
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by jaymejate(m): 12:18pm
Slay queen studies and Chache engineering is now competitive too
|Re: Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb by osazsky(m): 12:19pm
while in secondary sch , I never settled for less this believe gave me admission into d uni .I wrote jamb once,made my GCE in sss2 and I told myself it must b accounting, first and second choice accounting. it all happened in 2001, never settle for less why don't u think u will b among d selected,if u prepare urself
