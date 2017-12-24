Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Top 5 Courses That You May Regret Picking In 2018 Jamb (19614 Views)

Top 5 courses That you may regret picking in 2018 jamb



Deciding To sit for jamb is one thing ,picking a course is another and getting admitted is another thing .But the main purpose of sitting for jamb is to get admitted to a university to study the course you applied for.On this episode of my jamb series on "metrodailies.com" ,i will be listing out courses you may regret applying for in jamb 2018 .Not because they are not good but you need to know some disadvantages of picking them. Due to the competition,corruption in our universities and frustration you may face even after passing jamb with a fantastic score .



Important note: I'm not discouraging anyone from picking his/her dream course but be aware of the things you may face after picking them



5. Nursing.



You may have the zeal,passion and everything to be a good nurse .All you wanted in life since childhood may have been to be a Nurse and you think its the right course for you.I can tell you the competition you will face if you pick this course in jamb is extremely high,you may end up been giving some courses with little future or hope in Nigeria.E.g paristology,Virology,Botany .just to mention a few.



4. Engineering Courses



The number of Nigerian students picking this courses year after year in jamb is always increasing,you may have a very good foundation in physics and mathematics but mind you there are thousands jostling for that same spot that are even better than you.You may pass jamb but still not gain admission due to the competition you will face in post utme and this brings frustration.I had a friend who scored 249 in jamb, year 2015 and proceeded to write post utme of his choice school guess what happened he was shocked when he got to the exam centre and met some other students with very high scores than him, they were too numerous to count.Despite coming out with a good score in post jamb too, he was given another course after his thorough readings.When he told me i saw the sad look on his face.



3. Pharmacy



The competition to get admitted to any university to study pharmacy in Nigeria,Is like a bicycle trying to move faster than a Lamborghini,Its a nice course but are you willing to pay the price to read morning and night.Picking this course may have effects on your social life.You may spend 10 hours a day reading,the remaining hours praying and fasting.You finally sit for Jamb and because you have been tensed,scared and shaky during the Exam "you fail"or come out with very low scores.My sister you are on your own.



2. Law



Its the dream of an average arts and humanities students to study law at prestigious universities In Nigeria,But my dear,"law no be beans"the stress you will pass through is high,You have to be not just brilliant but intelligent and an avid reader to get admitted even with a jamb high score.Every year law is the second most picked course in Nigeria,You have more than 100,000 students applying for very little space in our universities.This year over 4000 students applied for law at unilag and i bet you the university could not take more than 200 thats if there is space enough to accommodate up-to 200 students.



1. Medicine



Truth is medicine is one of the most difficult course to study in Nigerian universities.The competition is too high,just too high for anyone who is an average student to consider going for.Year in Year out its the number one most picked course in J.A.M.B.You go through a lot of stress just to get admitted,even after passing j.a.m.b and post j.a.m.b if you are unfortunate which I pray you are not,you may be required to bribe university officials just to get admitted. Thats to tell you how tough it is.

I remember vividly well,in year 2009 a friend scored 291 in J.A.M.B he sat for post utme and cleared it too at a prestigious university in Nigeria.He thought he would be admitted but unfortunately he was told to pay a sum of 250,000 Naira and been that he wasn't from a wealthy family he lost the admission.Medicine was his childhood dream but dreams alone can't take us to some places we want to be in life.

Accounting should be added 1 Like 1 Share

Whatever U're Trying To Do, As Far U Work Hard N Smart, U'll B D Best.

Know Ur Limit 11 Likes

In engineering courses, agricultural engineering should be exceptional because it population is far less compare to the rest 13 Likes 2 Shares

There are thousands,if not millions of courses out there but it's just as if we all wanna be Pet. engineers,Doctors,Lawyers,Accountants,bla,bla,bla the bla. We have sort of narrowed the playing field and the opportunities. 6 Likes 1 Share

cyrilomoh:

In engineering courses, agricultural engineering should be exceptional because it population is far less compare to the rest All Engineering courses come with promises of "white collar" jobs but the "Agriculture" in Agric. Engineering makes it a "dirty" or "brown collar" job,so why choose it? That mentality is slow to die amongst us and that is why we might have a major problem in the future if the agric revolution ever takes off. Farms might find themselves seeking out foreign expertise due to a dearth in the local area. All Engineering courses come with promises of "white collar" jobs but the "Agriculture" in Agric. Engineering makes it a "dirty" or "brown collar" job,so why choose it? That mentality is slow to die amongst us and that is why we might have a major problem in the future if the agric revolution ever takes off. Farms might find themselves seeking out foreign expertise due to a dearth in the local area. 1 Like

So you are advising people to go for courses like Hausa education or CRS technology where they don't have to read but sleep all day and their marks all just pop up to ensure their graduation with high distinction abi? Nawa for u o 17 Likes 1 Share

So we should not go for any of this courses right? 1 Like

It still baffles me why we dissuade people from doing certain courses or applying to certain schools just because it's competitive.



I graduated from the university of Ilorin (Engineering) and now doing my masters at Imperial College London (Engineering) and I can tell you categorically that I am neither too smart nor very hardworking at that.



Sometimes all it takes is determination, a leap of faith and to not listen to people that tell you you can only achieve less than your dream. 44 Likes 2 Shares

I'm not discouraging anyone dear,it's just for them to know the prons and cons of the courses they picked,if things don't work out well they should not lose all hope I'm not discouraging anyone dear,it's just for them to know the prons and cons of the courses they picked,if things don't work out well they should not lose all hope 2 Likes 1 Share

If you are mentally capable, disregard the Op's advice and go for your dream course. 4 Likes 1 Share

pls,if u didnt read the post,dnt comment 1 Like

The funny thing is after going through the academic stress. Underemployment and unemployment becomes the order of the day.

You said the truth but over exaggerated it. I was told the same thing when I picked pharmacy (UNN for that matter) . But I was not deterred. And I got the course on merit. You should know your capabilities and be ready to work for it 1 Like 1 Share

I had a friend who wasn't good @ med yet wanted to go.

Engineering is for all guys.

I believe the op wrote this to those that are not well prepared that will be writing the examination. This is good but I also believe one can make it no matter the odds. Don't fail before making an attempt. I don't know when the examination is to be held but all that are writing should go for whatever course of interest because if one doesn't study what one has passion for, it is also route to failure in life.

Goodluck. 2 Likes

Slay queen studies and Chache engineering is now competitive too