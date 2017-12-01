Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends (17045 Views)

The actress who is longer based in Nigeria, Shared these gorgeous Photos of herself, Hanging out with her bestfriend, Genny Keeps her life so private you can't predict her move, Few months ago she was rumored to be married, but that turned out to be false, Anyway see more photos of the actress, below!

buh what is wrong with bloggers? If she eat or poo,u wil make it news. 12 Likes

Evergreen, ever young, she looks absolutely stunning. 4 Likes

I wonder O! I wonder O! 3 Likes

There's nothing 'absolutely stunning' in any of the pics 20 Likes 1 Share

Free yourself today. Jealousy is a monster that feeds off the heart of the one that harbours it.Free yourself today. 15 Likes

Class personified.

Madam Genevieve, twale!



Wen u go marry?







∆ Stunning for your pocket.... ∆ 2 Likes

Choi,the guy wey dey stretch out him rod dey divide this babe red Sea dey enjoy mehn 6 Likes 1 Share

Is she still acting movies with Nollywood? It's been a while, I left Nolly...

For the first time in a long time I can clearly say she doesn't look that stunning in those pics.



She's cute no doubt. 3 Likes



May the goodness of the season be yours and your household. Merry "Xmas". I would have type the "Xmas" in full but it will consume more fuel and I can't afford to do that. Dear Nairalanders,May the goodness of the season be yours and your household. Merry "Xmas". I would have type the "Xmas" in full but it will consume more fuel and I can't afford to do that. 4 Likes

Red, The Color of Christmas!

Black beauty, even in red she looks evergreen, all smiles never seen her looking blue

Money is good



See as person dey fine everyday abeg... 1 Like

Some of the women in this picture look like big men left over.



Girls don't waste your youth as big men gf

mtcheew....... 1 Like

Lovely! She's really like a good wine. Loving her braids 1 Like

She slays. That gown. ❤ 1 Like

If we want see thier pics shebi instagram is der. All these shallow dumb bloggers self