|Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by Rachelsblog(f): 5:04am
The actress who is longer based in Nigeria, Shared these gorgeous Photos of herself, Hanging out with her bestfriend, Genny Keeps her life so private you can't predict her move, Few months ago she was rumored to be married, but that turned out to be false, Anyway see more photos of the actress, below!
News from Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/genevieve-looks-absolutely-stunning-in.html\
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by princeade86(m): 5:14am
buh what is wrong with bloggers? If she eat or poo,u wil make it news.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by Threebear(m): 5:37am
Evergreen, ever young, she looks absolutely stunning.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by Kobicove(m): 5:45am
princeade86:
I wonder O!
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by Nne5(f): 6:08am
There's nothing 'absolutely stunning' in any of the pics
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by Threebear(m): 7:00am
Nne5:Jealousy is a monster that feeds off the heart of the one that harbours it.
Free yourself today.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by Nne5(f): 7:03am
Threebear:OK
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by Masterclass32: 7:20am
Class personified.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by rawpadgin(m): 7:22am
Madam Genevieve, twale!
Wen u go marry?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by OrestesDante(m): 7:29am
∆ Stunning for your pocket.... ∆
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by columbus007(m): 7:37am
Choi,the guy wey dey stretch out him rod dey divide this babe red Sea dey enjoy mehn
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by Alphasoar(m): 7:38am
Is she still acting movies with Nollywood? It's been a while, I left Nolly...
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by niyot124(f): 7:45am
For the first time in a long time I can clearly say she doesn't look that stunning in those pics.
She's cute no doubt.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by Brillantman: 2:20pm
Dear Nairalanders,
May the goodness of the season be yours and your household. Merry "Xmas". I would have type the "Xmas" in full but it will consume more fuel and I can't afford to do that.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by badebillions: 2:20pm
niyot124:After over four decades of alcoholism and different issues... what do you expect?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by Whogoblog: 2:21pm
princeade86:
THIS IS NOT A NEWS ... THIS IS A PICTURE
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by Playz: 2:21pm
Red, The Color of Christmas!
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by kunlesehan(m): 2:21pm
Black beauty, even in red she looks evergreen, all smiles never seen her looking blue
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by infoservant: 2:22pm
Money is good
Money is good
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by WealthPhillips(m): 2:22pm
See as person dey fine everyday abeg...
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by October1960: 2:23pm
Some of the women in this picture look like big men left over.
Girls don't waste your youth as big men gf
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by josephobaje(m): 2:24pm
mtcheew.......
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by akeentech(m): 2:25pm
infoservant:
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by sisisioge: 2:26pm
Lovely! She's really like a good wine. Loving her braids
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by LuvU2(f): 2:27pm
She slays. That gown. ❤
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by onadana: 2:28pm
Nne5:
I just wonder..the gown Sef looks awful on her
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by Uyi168(m): 2:29pm
Threebear:..Whats really stunning with those pix?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by yeyerolling: 2:29pm
If we want see thier pics shebi instagram is der. All these shallow dumb bloggers self
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Looks Smashing In Red Gown, As She Hangs Out With Friends by MrImole(m): 2:29pm
Ah
