|Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by CEONAIJATUBE(f): 4:57pm
#BBNaija- Former #BBNaija house flaunt her sexy curve and Bo*bs in a long red Gown.(photo)
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tboss flaunt her sexy curves and her bo*bs in a new photo..
Tboss display her curve in sexy new photo See images below............
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by prospero5(m): 4:58pm
this week has been dedicated to Tboss and family on nairaland. we are still waiting for the mother's grand entry. watch out!
lindaikeji stay off.
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by Hardeybohwarley(m): 5:00pm
I have been on the Island f*cking superstars
Feeling like a popstar.
Drinking Shepe bad b*tches taking racy shot, lawd they ain't got no bra
Hit her from the back, pull her on a track
And later she be screaming ! no mas.
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:27pm
#BossLady
Be a good girl and apologize to dad ASAP....
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by Elparaiso(m): 6:27pm
I can't think of anything relevant to say about this irrelevant piece of news
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by aleeyus(m): 6:28pm
Tactor, Tactress or Tboss none of my concern
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by BruncleZuma: 6:28pm
Bia Nne...
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by tesppidd: 6:29pm
I no go lie, this babe no bad at all.
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by boolet(m): 6:29pm
Tboss... Pls what does she do for a living? I know she contested the reality show last year, but now what? Is she a singer, dancer, MC, model, hoelowshow, or what. I'm just curious...
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by Flokey: 6:29pm
Keep slaying , aunte Linda just got engaged
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by Bossontop(m): 6:29pm
Which curse abii...u go tell us wen e start no worry
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by Klassdann(m): 6:29pm
TBoss just doesn't give a damn.
Don't forget to check my signature
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by castrol180(m): 6:30pm
mumu cursed girl with large breast and useless butt...let her go and beg her father otherwise her 'to be hubby' will hear am
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by PasNina(m): 6:30pm
[quote author=prospero5 post=66237124]this week has been dedicated to Tboss and family on nairaland. we are still waiting for the mother's grand entry.
lindaikeji stay off.
Where is the curve?
��
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by Olanrewaju001(m): 6:30pm
I Tire fr dz girl
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by ArcSEMPECJ(m): 6:31pm
Metcheeeewww....abeg Nokia 3310 battery here?
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by ohem007(m): 6:31pm
Aint got nothing to comment.....
Oh fvck!!! i just did
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by DrinkLimca(m): 6:31pm
The hustle for private jet owners is real..
Well her market is already selling.
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by Doilooklikeicare(m): 6:32pm
She ain't bad
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by Ahmed0336(m): 6:32pm
Hardeybohwarley:21savage
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by lastempero: 6:35pm
Tboss na ur father we suppose curse sef for bringing u to this world to come and disturb our peace
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by resurgentxtian4: 6:35pm
She should go get married
She should be about 36 or thereabouts.
Linda just got engaged and that should be a wake up call for these girls.
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by Kobicove(m): 6:36pm
She's advertising her 'products'.
To be honest the 'goods' look appealing...
I just wish she would get rid of that annoying nose ring!
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by Njeps(m): 6:36pm
Please if you have the feeling im havin now (f..king TBoss for a week), please hit LIKE.
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by allanphash7(m): 6:36pm
K
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by lonlytroy: 6:36pm
Olosho wear ur cloth,, am not here to straf
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by firo08(m): 6:38pm
When I saw her Ass something just enter my mind...... this Tboss go bang well. Make April 3-4 do come joor.
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by IamPatriotic(m): 6:38pm
The one her papa placed on her!
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by TheAngry1: 6:38pm
Instead make you go beg ya papa, you dey here dey claim slay mama; continue! Curse no dey show for face o! When Esau ate the porridge, he was full and the world didn't end, but guess what? 6000 years after, we still call the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob...not Esau. The earlier you drop your 'slay mamarism', the better. Remember, beauty is fleeting.
Anybody wey wan yab me, ya papa in advance
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by sacluxisback(m): 6:39pm
She needs a Lex Steele to be alright now.
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by lonlytroy: 6:39pm
allanphash7:
U mean tboss mother was a slayer like daughter ?
|Re: Tboss Slays In Long Red Gown by johnkey: 6:39pm
I don't understand? how is she a celeb? what does she do?
