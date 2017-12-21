₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,932,956 members, 3,987,048 topics. Date: Sunday, 24 December 2017 at 03:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos (12739 Views)
DJ Cuppy Interviews Jada Pinkett Smith / Victor Anichebe Flies Dj Cuppy To His New Base In China [PICS] / DJ Cuppy's Graduation Party More Expensive Than A Brand New Lamborghini!!!!! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by 247frolic(m): 12:28pm
Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy, is all shades of stunning in a new photoshoot
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/dj-cuppy-stuns-in-new-photos.html
cc lalasticlala mynd44
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by itspzpics(m): 1:02pm
Ohhh my
SEE MORE SEXY PHOTOS OF DJ CUPPY
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by dammieco(m): 1:11pm
She looks more beautiful in these new photos.
She has never looked ugly before though.
Nice one DJ Cuppy
9 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by nkwuocha: 1:11pm
Guess the beautiful white chick her ex is digging now is giving this lady some esteem problems. She has been trying so hard to move on lately....
19 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by MrHistorian: 1:11pm
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by Okemmuo(m): 1:11pm
Ok
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by Johnpsite: 1:12pm
Beautiful
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by cescky(m): 1:12pm
Normal ajebuter looks!
Nothing special
3 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by Jacnik: 1:12pm
................................. I need full
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by Alertpro: 1:12pm
cuppy cupcake
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by Uyiii: 1:12pm
should I now coman goan fry stone
what kinda news is this
P.s: she nor even fine pass trump sef
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by motun2017(f): 1:12pm
and so?
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by motun2017(f): 1:12pm
ive been uploading new pictures on ig and noone cares. so why shd i care now?
8 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by superfelix: 1:13pm
Stunning! ♥
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by alexistaiwo: 1:13pm
Well I expected nothing less from a billionaire's daughter
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by Tessie01(f): 1:13pm
cute
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by slawomir: 1:14pm
the beautiful one
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by SuperSuave(m): 1:14pm
She no fine jare
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by Readwarn(m): 1:14pm
Smoothie
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by Criis(m): 1:14pm
The husband search is on
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by ZorGBUooeh: 1:15pm
Mazi achebez left over..
Fine,sexy gel..Her flavor for bed go be vanilla mixed with a lil bit of chocolate ad coconut.
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by bokunrawo(m): 1:15pm
New year resolution
1. I must have SEX with this girl (DJ cuppy) next year
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by Bossontop(m): 1:16pm
Those her boobs no go sad dis Christmas ooo
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by jerflakes(m): 1:16pm
motun2017:
You're neither a celeb nor is your father filthy rich
So, no one cares about your ig pictures
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by rattlesnake(m): 1:16pm
orlgi
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by SmallmebigGod: 1:16pm
Seriously looking for husband
4 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by SlayQueenSlayer: 1:17pm
...
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 1:17pm
She's not all that beautiful....She's just there
5 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy Stuns In New Photos by TheLogicalMind: 1:18pm
People like this just make me wonder about life's mystery.
Somewhere in the world there are brilliant young women or young men who're working hard to put themselves through school because they have ideas that will move the world forward, like finding a cure for cancer or discovering a viable alternative energy source to petroleum.
If these people enjoyed even 1% of the advantages DJ Cuppy has as a billionaire's daughter they will accomplish wonders. She on the other hand has chosen to be a DJ and not a scientist or something else else of substance.
Not judging her though.
2 Likes
Linda Ikeji Or Munachi Abii? / Watch New Ghana Movie: 4 Canplay -reloaded And Dirty Secret Aswell / My Whole Body Is My Selling Point-nollywood Actress Temitope Osoba
Viewing this topic: simeonkoolluck(m), sirchim(m), Ibruks, 2innocent, fahrenheitt, dilodavid, EsmeraldaR1(f), bolasunkanmi, MrBrownJay1(m), Atunma(f), alexkarim(m), kosmo0(m), youngds, imdeymolee(m), Geeoriginal, ladycn, safiaaBUTTHOLE, Andy2274, Hisxellency, daclemx, Welrez(m), Geofavor(m), shellcom, 2boiz(m), solihu(m), Godian45(m) and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9