Guess the beautiful white chick her ex is digging now is giving this lady some esteem problems. She has been trying so hard to move on lately....





People like this just make me wonder about life's mystery.



Somewhere in the world there are brilliant young women or young men who're working hard to put themselves through school because they have ideas that will move the world forward, like finding a cure for cancer or discovering a viable alternative energy source to petroleum.



If these people enjoyed even 1% of the advantages DJ Cuppy has as a billionaire's daughter they will accomplish wonders. She on the other hand has chosen to be a DJ and not a scientist or something else else of substance.



