|Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by benjamin7897: 10:47pm On Sep 02
http://degolden.com/nollywood-actor-egbeigwe-apama-weds-chief-staff-others-grace-wedding-photos/
See their traditional marriage photos: http://www.nairaland.com/3610304/comedian-actor-egbeigwe-a.k.a-apama
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 10:52pm On Sep 02
who is he
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by buygala(m): 10:43am
Happy Married life to them
1 Like
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Ndubuisi1075: 10:43am
Beautiful
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 10:44am
Tacky.
2 Likes
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Hakeem12(m): 10:44am
That pot belly though
4 Likes
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 10:45am
The reception reportedly held at the Imo State University auditorium and had A-Iist actors, actresses, comedians and other highly sought-after entertainers such as Humble Smith, others in attendance.
9 Likes
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Ignatiusprince(m): 10:45am
Wow
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by nonut: 10:45am
mofeoluwadassah:The guy with the viral meme.
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:46am
Who is He?
Did he also play against Cameroon?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by NJUWithOfego: 10:46am
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Rorachy(f): 10:48am
Happy married life MC Egbeigwe.
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:48am
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Rorachy(f): 10:50am
Shortyy:If you think its tacky, then show us your wedding pictures.
8 Likes
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by nonut: 10:50am
mccoy47:Who are you please? At least some people still know Humblesmith.
4 Likes
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Ekeseges(f): 10:50am
Narldon:He played against Rwanda
6 Likes
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by NothingDoMe: 10:51am
Correct funny guy
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Nutase(f): 10:51am
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 10:51am
nonut:I really don't like silly people quoting me
2 Likes
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by nonut: 10:53am
mccoy47:I don't like foolish people who look down on others.
And yes, your expression said everything.
3 Likes
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by okerekeikpo: 10:54am
The wife looks like a street girl with that hair style
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by MustiizRaja(m): 10:55am
mofeoluwadassah:u have eyes read the headline again he is APAMA
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by dapizy02(m): 10:55am
Anty Otu ocha's gateman
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 10:55am
Rorachy:Get off my mentions, Opinions differ.
2 Likes
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 10:55am
All this thick chicks .....
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by nonut: 10:56am
Shortyy:Until we see your own wedding, you have no right to judge others.
2 Likes
|Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:57am
abessben:
This dude is terribly hungry!
Someone should help him with food/money
2 Likes
