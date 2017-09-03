Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) (10907 Views)

Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe And Ogechi Ogbonna Wed Today (Pictures) / Osinachi Dike "Egbeigwe/Apama" And Oge's Pre-Wedding Photos / Osinachi Dike "Egbeigwe Apama" Traditional Marriage Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Nollywood actor, Egbeigwe Apama weds. Chief of Staff others grace wedding -photos



Here are some pictures from the white wedding of Nollywood actor and comedian Osinachi Dike popularly known as Egbeigwe Apama.



Recall, we shared his hilarious pre-wedding photos with his heartthrob, Ogechi sometime last month.



The reception reportedly held at the Imo State University auditorium and had A-Iist actors, actresses, comedians and other highly sought-after entertainers such as Humble Smith, others in attendance.

http://degolden.com/nollywood-actor-egbeigwe-apama-weds-chief-staff-others-grace-wedding-photos/





See their traditional marriage photos: See their traditional marriage photos: http://www.nairaland.com/3610304/comedian-actor-egbeigwe-a.k.a-apama 1 Like

who is he 2 Likes 1 Share

Happy Married life to them 1 Like

Beautiful

Tacky. 2 Likes

That pot belly though 4 Likes

The reception reportedly held at the Imo State University auditorium and had A-Iist actors, actresses, comedians and other highly sought-after entertainers such as Humble Smith, others in attendance. 9 Likes

Wow

mofeoluwadassah:

who is he The guy with the viral meme. The guy with the viral meme. 35 Likes 2 Shares







Who is He?





Did he also play against Cameroon?





5 Likes 1 Share

Happy married life MC Egbeigwe.

Shortyy:

Tacky. If you think its tacky, then show us your wedding pictures. If you think its tacky, then show us your wedding pictures. 8 Likes

mccoy47:



Who are you please? At least some people still know Humblesmith. Who are you please? At least some people still know Humblesmith. 4 Likes

Narldon:







Who is He?





Did he also play against Cameroon?





He played against Rwanda He played against Rwanda 6 Likes

Correct funny guy

nonut:



Who are you please? At least some people still know Humblesmith. I really don't like silly people quoting me I really don't like silly people quoting me 2 Likes

mccoy47:



I really don't like silly people quoting me I don't like foolish people who look down on others.

And yes, your expression said everything. I don't like foolish people who look down on others.And yes, your expression said everything. 3 Likes

The wife looks like a street girl with that hair style

mofeoluwadassah:

who is he u have eyes read the headline again he is APAMA u have eyes read the headline again he is APAMA

Anty Otu ocha's gateman

Rorachy:

If you think its tacky, then show us your wedding pictures. Get off my mentions, Opinions differ. Get off my mentions, Opinions differ. 2 Likes

All this thick chicks .....

Shortyy:

Tacky. Until we see your own wedding, you have no right to judge others. Until we see your own wedding, you have no right to judge others. 2 Likes