Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by benjamin7897: 10:47pm On Sep 02

Nollywood actor, Egbeigwe Apama weds. Chief of Staff others grace wedding -photos

Here are some pictures from the white wedding of Nollywood actor and comedian Osinachi Dike popularly known as Egbeigwe Apama.

Recall, we shared his hilarious pre-wedding photos with his heartthrob, Ogechi sometime last month.

The reception reportedly held at the Imo State University auditorium and had A-Iist actors, actresses, comedians and other highly sought-after entertainers such as Humble Smith, others in attendance.

http://degolden.com/nollywood-actor-egbeigwe-apama-weds-chief-staff-others-grace-wedding-photos/


See their traditional marriage photos: http://www.nairaland.com/3610304/comedian-actor-egbeigwe-a.k.a-apama

1 Like

Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 10:52pm On Sep 02
who is he

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by buygala(m): 10:43am
Happy Married life to them smiley

1 Like

Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Ndubuisi1075: 10:43am
Beautiful
Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 10:44am
Tacky.

2 Likes

Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Hakeem12(m): 10:44am
That pot belly though

4 Likes

Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 10:45am
The reception reportedly held at the Imo State University auditorium and had A-Iist actors, actresses, comedians and other highly sought-after entertainers such as Humble Smith, others in attendance.
undecided

9 Likes

Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Ignatiusprince(m): 10:45am
Wow
Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by nonut: 10:45am
mofeoluwadassah:
who is he
The guy with the viral meme.

35 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:46am



Who is He?


Did he also play against Cameroon?


5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by NJUWithOfego: 10:46am
smiley
Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Rorachy(f): 10:48am
Happy married life MC Egbeigwe.
Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:48am
shocked shocked
Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Rorachy(f): 10:50am
Shortyy:
Tacky.
If you think its tacky, then show us your wedding pictures.

8 Likes

Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by nonut: 10:50am
mccoy47:

undecided
Who are you please? At least some people still know Humblesmith.

4 Likes

Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Ekeseges(f): 10:50am
Narldon:



Who is He?


Did he also play against Cameroon?


He played against Rwanda

6 Likes

Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by NothingDoMe: 10:51am
Correct funny guy
Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Nutase(f): 10:51am
grin
Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 10:51am
nonut:

Who are you please? At least some people still know Humblesmith.
I really don't like silly people quoting me angry

2 Likes

Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by nonut: 10:53am
mccoy47:

I really don't like silly people quoting me angry
I don't like foolish people who look down on others.
And yes, your expression said everything.

3 Likes

Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by okerekeikpo: 10:54am
The wife looks like a street girl with that hair style
Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by MustiizRaja(m): 10:55am
mofeoluwadassah:
who is he
u have eyes read the headline again he is APAMA
Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by dapizy02(m): 10:55am
Anty Otu ocha's gateman
Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 10:55am
Rorachy:
If you think its tacky, then show us your wedding pictures.
Get off my mentions, Opinions differ.

2 Likes

Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 10:55am
All this thick chicks .....
Re: Wedding Of Osinachi Dike Egbeigwe Apama & Ogechi Ogbonna (Photos) by nonut: 10:56am
Shortyy:
Tacky.
Until we see your own wedding, you have no right to judge others.

2 Likes

This dude is terribly hungry!


Someone should help him with food/money


2 Likes

