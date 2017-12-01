₦airaland Forum

Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by Reediano(m): 11:10am On Dec 25, 2017
After testing and rolling out two Android 8 Oreo beta builds to few owners, Oneplus has officially started rolling out the stable version of the android 8 Oreo update to Oneplus 5 users. The new update which is the OxygenOS 5.0 is based on Android 8.0 Oreo is currently being rolled out to all users across the world.


According to Oneplus, the new update features a better optimized Launcher for Shelf, as well as a new option that will allow users to upload their photos through Shot.

The camera app has also received a new UI design and optimization for better photo quality and new beauty effect for portrait mode. A new “Place” tab for viewing photos on a map has been added too, along with new history and alarm calendar features for the Calculator and Clock, respectively.

Below are some of the newly added features and improvements of the android 8.0 Oreo based OxygenOS 5.0 for Oneplus 5.

>> Added Parallel Apps feature
>> New design for Quick Settings
>> New design for Lift up display
>> Added “Adaptive model" screen calibration
>> Optimizations for Wi-Fi
>> Optimizations for Battery Saver

>> Updated Android security patch to December

Note that the update is being rolled out as an OTA and might take a few days before you receive it depending on your region. Make sure you have a strong WiFi network and your phone is charged or plugged into the power outlet before you go ahead with the update.

http://www.yomitech.com/2017/12/oneplus-5-starts-receiving-oxygenos-Oreo.html

Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by dommezatti: 10:22pm On Jan 04
I received my Android O in my OnePlus 5T early today. Really excited to test it's latest features. Test DPC
Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by cooldipo1(m): 7:23am
They are not so popular around here yet!
Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by thonyokun(m): 7:25am
How much is the phone?
Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by NubiLove(m): 7:25am
Okay. smiley
Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by noobody(m): 7:26am
Update has been pulled due to bugs,wait for another new update coming in few days time
Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by kings09(m): 7:26am
How does dis help wit d fuel situation in 9ja.

Soon android 9.0 will soon come out. So wats d hype about latest OS as if it will make fones cough out money
Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by bamdly(m): 7:27am
angry
Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by thesettingz(m): 7:28am
Oneplus or onecorner


When is infinix note 4 rolling theirs out?

Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by chijioke17(m): 7:30am
How much is the phone
Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by AishaBuhari: 7:31am
thonyokun:
How much is the phone?
chijioke17:
How much is the phone
200k plus smiley
Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by sauceEEP(m): 7:34am
No update notification here....
Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by Ajawuihevictor: 7:35am
Got the update for 3T early last month.

Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by symbianDON(m): 7:36am
oneplus is a MAJOR international phone manufacturer from China. Oneplus and Xiaomi are major world-class phone manufacturers and their phones aren't cheap. Currently they have phones that are giving Samsung and Apple a run for their money!

Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by Lakeshizu(m): 7:43am
kings09:
How does dis help wit d fuel situation in 9ja.

Soon android 9.0 will soon come out. So wats d hype about latest OS as if it will make fones cough out money
must you quote our problem for the world to see

Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by whixstan(m): 7:45am
ONEPLUS na phone nee!!!!!
Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by kings09(m): 7:45am
Lakeshizu:
must you quote our problem for the world to see
And wat exactly r u hiding ?
Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by GrandMufti: 7:46am
Ok
Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by valgbo(m): 7:53am
OnePlus 5t is the most powerful phone ever
Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by Preciousojoka(m): 7:59am
Wow. Great.
Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by Olawalesadiq(m): 8:03am
Lakeshizu:
must you quote our problem for the world to see
true talk

