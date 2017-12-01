₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by Reediano(m): 11:10am On Dec 25, 2017
After testing and rolling out two Android 8 Oreo beta builds to few owners, Oneplus has officially started rolling out the stable version of the android 8 Oreo update to Oneplus 5 users. The new update which is the OxygenOS 5.0 is based on Android 8.0 Oreo is currently being rolled out to all users across the world.
http://www.yomitech.com/2017/12/oneplus-5-starts-receiving-oxygenos-Oreo.html
|Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by dommezatti: 10:22pm On Jan 04
I received my Android O in my OnePlus 5T early today. Really excited to test it's latest features. Test DPC
|Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by cooldipo1(m): 7:23am
They are not so popular around here yet!
|Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by thonyokun(m): 7:25am
How much is the phone?
|Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by NubiLove(m): 7:25am
Okay.
|Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by noobody(m): 7:26am
Update has been pulled due to bugs,wait for another new update coming in few days time
|Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by kings09(m): 7:26am
How does dis help wit d fuel situation in 9ja.
Soon android 9.0 will soon come out. So wats d hype about latest OS as if it will make fones cough out money
|Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by bamdly(m): 7:27am
|Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by thesettingz(m): 7:28am
Oneplus or onecorner
When is infinix note 4 rolling theirs out?
|Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by chijioke17(m): 7:30am
How much is the phone
|Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by AishaBuhari: 7:31am
thonyokun:
chijioke17:200k plus
|Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by sauceEEP(m): 7:34am
No update notification here....
|Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by Ajawuihevictor: 7:35am
Got the update for 3T early last month.
|Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by symbianDON(m): 7:36am
oneplus is a MAJOR international phone manufacturer from China. Oneplus and Xiaomi are major world-class phone manufacturers and their phones aren't cheap. Currently they have phones that are giving Samsung and Apple a run for their money!
|Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by Lakeshizu(m): 7:43am
kings09:must you quote our problem for the world to see
|Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by whixstan(m): 7:45am
ONEPLUS na phone nee!!!!!
|Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by kings09(m): 7:45am
Lakeshizu:And wat exactly r u hiding ?
|Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by GrandMufti: 7:46am
Ok
|Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by valgbo(m): 7:53am
OnePlus 5t is the most powerful phone ever
|Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by Preciousojoka(m): 7:59am
Wow. Great.
|Re: Oneplus Starts Rolling Out Android 8.0 Oreo Update To Oneplus 5 Users by Olawalesadiq(m): 8:03am
Lakeshizu:true talk
