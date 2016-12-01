Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture (6417 Views)

One of the then "Sensational African twin brothers" Psquare, Paul Okoye who birthed lovely twins with his wife dropped these pictures to celebrate the Yuletide season. He captioned one of the pictures " Merry Christmas to you all ������� God bless you all�"

#LovelyFam



Beautiful

Dope

ok 1 Like

The way I love twins ehn....I wish to have twins oooo

nice

8 Likes

I wish his brother Peter was there too

Cute twins.









That was what i spotted

His wife gained more weight.



Who else noticed? 3 Likes

Fire fire

watch how she'll trim it off in months. Pretty woman.







But she didn't have to open breast like that na

She's gained weight while breast feeding

watch how she'll trim it off in months. Pretty woman.

But she didn't have to open breast like that na

This Paul NOSE shaaaa...... Big nose

See as every where dry today.

nice one

after smoking igbo

DemeUdo:

my two hands are up my two hands are up

Christmas isn't complete without family!

Nice one Paul keep it up bro

If I drop mine now,Nairalanders will say am childish and am seeking for attention



WHAT A WORLD 1 Like

Twin babies

my everyday wish

adez33:

Is obvious that your brain has been used in cooking today















Wait... Is that Lola?

Cute

Cute

DemeUdo:



Hands and legs up, literally......

Hands and legs up, literally......

okay.

MrHistorian:

His wife gained more weight.

It's natural... She's a nursing mother

Christmas tree with charms. That’s oyinbo pine tree with charms. If we gather iroko and put sango charms now, while wearing Ifa cloth. All of you will scream blood of Jesus. Is it not the same as all these mumu pictures all day. Well done.

Op wey Your Own own Christmas picture? Oya take!

Seems today is Vivian Gist's day