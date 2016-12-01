₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by AnonymousIP: 12:18pm
@VIVIANGIST
One of the then "Sensational African twin brothers" Psquare, Paul Okoye who birthed lovely twins with his wife dropped these pictures to celebrate the Yuletide season. He captioned one of the pictures " Merry Christmas to you all ������� God bless you all�"
#LovelyFam
BY VIVIANGIST - http://www.viviangist.ng/paul-okoye-drops-family-christmas-picture/
CC - Lalasticlala
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by itspzpics(m): 12:34pm
Beautiful
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by Godzlove8(m): 12:36pm
Dope
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by Yomzzyblog: 1:14pm
ok
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by doyinisaac(m): 1:20pm
The way I love twins ehn....I wish to have twins oooo
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by Preca(f): 2:10pm
nice
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by DemeUdo: 2:15pm
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by Threebear(m): 2:22pm
I wish his brother Peter was there too
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by emeijeh(m): 3:08pm
Cute twins.
That was what i spotted
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by MrHistorian: 3:08pm
His wife gained more weight.
Who else noticed?
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by smithsydny(m): 3:08pm
Fire fire
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by EmmaEma: 3:09pm
She's gained weight while breast feeding watch how she'll trim it off in months. Pretty woman.
But she didn't have to open breast like that na
This Paul NOSE shaaaa...... Big nose
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by Ezyp(m): 3:10pm
See as every where dry today.
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by tstx(m): 3:10pm
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by koyerita(f): 3:10pm
nice one
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by rattlesnake(m): 3:10pm
after smoking igbo
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by tstx(m): 3:11pm
DemeUdo:my two hands are up
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by Playz: 3:11pm
Christmas isn't complete without family!
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by Debendu(m): 3:11pm
Nice one Paul keep it up bro
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by Oxster(m): 3:12pm
If I drop mine now,Nairalanders will say am childish and am seeking for attention
WHAT A WORLD
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by adez33(m): 3:13pm
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by missuniverse(f): 3:14pm
Twin babies
my everyday wish
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by Oxster(m): 3:14pm
adez33:
Is obvious that your brain has been used in cooking today
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by Mafimboss: 3:15pm
Cute
Wait... Is that Lola?
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by mainkendo: 3:17pm
Cute
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by Only1mi(f): 3:17pm
DemeUdo:
Hands and legs up, literally......
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by NubiLove(m): 3:17pm
okay.
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by Mariangeles: 3:18pm
MrHistorian:It's natural... She's a nursing mother
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by baby124: 3:18pm
Christmas tree with charms. That’s oyinbo pine tree with charms. If we gather iroko and put sango charms now, while wearing Ifa cloth. All of you will scream blood of Jesus. Is it not the same as all these mumu pictures all day. Well done.
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by SkillfulValue: 3:19pm
Op wey Your Own own Christmas picture? Oya take!
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by encryptjay(m): 3:19pm
Seems today is Vivian Gist's day
|Re: Paul Okoye Drops Family Christmas Picture by Emeritus001(m): 3:20pm
Adorable
