|Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by kidap: 12:57pm
Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has been silent for a while as she tries to recover for a brief ailment that she has been battling with for a while.
The actress who has so far been getting positive messages as she stays off social media for a while is back and better. Halima took to her page to share some stunning photos with caption saying...
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by biacan(f): 12:58pm
go girl you're the best
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by NaijaCelebrity: 1:04pm
cutest
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by NwaChibuzor909: 1:06pm
Nigerian women still dey carry makeup enter swimming pool?
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by doyinisaac(m): 1:08pm
NwaChibuzor909:the thing tire person
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by loneatar: 1:09pm
I don't understand these picture
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by doyinisaac(m): 1:13pm
biacan:Best in runz package ba
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by biacan(f): 1:14pm
doyinisaac:Will you keep quiet and respect her acting career......
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by doyinisaac(m): 1:16pm
biacan:Every olosho is an actress these days...
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by biacan(f): 1:17pm
doyinisaac:It takes an agbero to identify an olosho
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by doyinisaac(m): 1:18pm
biacan:yeah I agree....and yes she is an olosho.... kill yourself
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by biacan(f): 1:31pm
doyinisaac:And you're an agbero
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by doyinisaac(m): 1:37pm
biacan:k
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by tstx(m): 3:36pm
phew... Girls in case y'all don't know
10 Thoughts That Goes Through a Guys Mind When he Stares at Your Boobs
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by baby124: 3:36pm
My God! Christmas is for family. Take a break abeg! Come tomorrow with sexy pics. Mtschewe. Una de work overtime today. Halima overdo.
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by Franco93: 3:37pm
So you want to tempt us on Christ birthday
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by Ruggedfitness: 3:37pm
She knows she is trying to draw attention to her breasts only, I wonder what women do with the attention they struggle to get.
She knows she is trying to draw attention to her breasts only, I wonder what women do with the attention they struggle to get.
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by Ruggedfitness: 3:38pm
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by hobermener: 3:40pm
If she takes off her bra, and washes off her make up, op will be so embarrassed, he will take this stupid post down and dm an apology to every moniker who's seen this post.
Trust me.
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by NubiLove(m): 3:40pm
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by dikeigbo2(m): 3:40pm
Ok.....seen...any thing else?
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by lebete3000: 3:40pm
biacan:
I thought you wrote "go girl you're the breast"
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by chuksjuve(m): 3:41pm
�
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by pcguru1(m): 3:43pm
Mehn that make up is water proof
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by FILEBE(m): 3:46pm
Poo ! That is all she has to offer, her body. Nothing else.
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by Espada1: 3:47pm
She gives that vibe that her pussy smells
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by oluwakayode25(m): 3:50pm
Kati Kati!!!,,,shey that's now swimming trunk bah?,,,Smh..Anything for the media sha
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by Lec25(m): 3:51pm
You dress like this come enter swimming pool sister you try.
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by Tugsramm(m): 3:54pm
biacan:so any male dat cross ur lane wil be tag agbero
|Re: Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos by 9free(m): 3:56pm
uhmmm.......
