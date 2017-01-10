Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos (3965 Views)

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has been silent for a while as she tries to recover for a brief ailment that she has been battling with for a while.



The actress who has so far been getting positive messages as she stays off social media for a while is back and better. Halima took to her page to share some stunning photos with caption saying...



I can't believe am here and celebrating with you all..This posts are to show how happy and overwhelmed I am God is good#greatsurvivor#wonderfulsoul



go girl you're the best

cutest

Nigerian women still dey carry makeup enter swimming pool? 8 Likes

NwaChibuzor909:

Nigerian women still dey carry makeup enter swimming pool? the thing tire person the thing tire person 4 Likes

I don't understand these picture

biacan:

go girl you're the best Best in runz package ba Best in runz package ba

doyinisaac:

Best in runz package ba Will you keep quiet and respect her acting career...... Will you keep quiet and respect her acting career......

biacan:

Will you keep quiet and respect her acting career...... Every olosho is an actress these days... Every olosho is an actress these days... 4 Likes 2 Shares

doyinisaac:

Every olosho is an actress these days... It takes an agbero to identify an olosho It takes an agbero to identify an olosho

biacan:

It takes an agbero to identify an olosho yeah I agree....and yes she is an olosho.... kill yourself yeah I agree....and yes she is an olosho....kill yourself 2 Likes 1 Share

doyinisaac:

yeah I agree....and yes she is an olosho.... kill yourself And you're an agbero And you're an agbero

biacan:

And you're an agbero k 1 Like 1 Share





10 Thoughts That Goes Through a Guys Mind When he Stares at Your Boobs phew... Girls in case y'all don't know

My God! Christmas is for family. Take a break abeg! Come tomorrow with sexy pics. Mtschewe. Una de work overtime today. Halima overdo.

So you want to tempt us on Christ birthday

The actress who has so far been getting positive messages as she stays off social media for a while is back and better. Halima took to her page to share some stunning photos with caption saying

She knows she is trying to draw attention to her breasts only, I wonder what women do with the attention they struggle to get. She knows she is trying to draw attention to her breasts only, I wonder what women do with the attention they struggle to get. 1 Like

If she takes off her bra, and washes off her make up, op will be so embarrassed, he will take this stupid post down and dm an apology to every moniker who's seen this post.

Trust me. 1 Like

Ok.....seen...any thing else?

biacan:

go girl you're the best

I thought you wrote "go girl you're the breast" I thought you wrote "go girl you're the breast" 2 Likes

Mehn that make up is water proof

Poo ! That is all she has to offer, her body. Nothing else. 1 Like

She gives that vibe that her pussy smells

Kati Kati!!!,,,shey that's now swimming trunk bah?,,,Smh..Anything for the media sha

You dress like this come enter swimming pool sister you try.

biacan:

It takes an agbero to identify an olosho so any male dat cross ur lane wil be tag agbero so any male dat cross ur lane wil be tag agbero