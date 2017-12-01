₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,933,465 members, 3,989,108 topics. Date: Tuesday, 26 December 2017 at 05:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion (18427 Views)
People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) / Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State / Killing Of Southern Kaduna People By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by zoba88: 2:31pm On Dec 25
Yesterday I shared the story of how Fulani herdsmen attacked a man in Tambo village in Girei LG of Adamawa state after they invaded his farm with their cows. According to report,they shot him and his cousin after he asked them why they invaded his farm and destroyed his crops.More photos have emerged from damage caused by the herdsmen in Tambo.Reports say that the herdsmen also killed some people and rendered others homeless during the attack.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/graphic-photos-of-people-killed-and.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by zoba88: 2:31pm On Dec 25
1 Share
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by manci(m): 2:32pm On Dec 25
O
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by zoba88: 2:32pm On Dec 25
zoba88:more
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by mazimee(m): 2:40pm On Dec 25
They do it over and over again without restrictions or conciquece.
4 Likes
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by princechurchill(m): 2:46pm On Dec 25
When will the dumb ass in chief call them terrorist ??
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by mightyhaze: 2:51pm On Dec 25
to the retardded nairalanders always shouting ipob up and down like clockworks, these are the real terrorists,u hear me?? the real damned terrorists..
135 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by dayo23: 2:54pm On Dec 25
That Demonic Nafeesa would be so excited right now
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by Loveijaw: 3:09pm On Dec 25
mightyhaze:you will not see them here, but anything to do with Igbo they will all come out.
70 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by crackerspub: 3:09pm On Dec 25
Buhari's brothers again
41 Likes
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by OrestesDante(m): 3:21pm On Dec 25
∆ Now I agree that Buhari is a fool and a sinister... Does he want to claim ignorant of the evils these pests they call Fulanis are perpetrating...? The Duckling they call Lai Mohammed too has done nothing in that ministry than propagating falsehood...
APC will never progress!!!
∆
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by horsepower101: 3:27pm On Dec 25
Lalasticlala
Come and see Fulani herdsmen Christmas gift to Nigerians
1 Like
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by frankyychiji(f): 3:33pm On Dec 25
Ngeneukwuenu pls call your brothers to order now
18 Likes
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by Kemperor: 3:44pm On Dec 25
That moment when Claudio Ranieri heard IPOB was a terrorist organization...
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by Saaruman(m): 3:56pm On Dec 25
Just take a moment and imagine northerners being killed in the south by southern militant group like fulani herdsmen are currently doing to northern Christians in the north and middle belt, I assure you that northerners would rally round and massacre all christians living in the north as revenge for southern militants killing their people in the south.
Juxtapose the above with what is happening to Christians in the north and you will see for yourself who the peaceful ones are and who are the violent ones. Unfortunately to Terrorist, the only language they understand is violence - An eye for an eye! Until Christians begin to implement this principle, northern Terrorist will continue to take Nigerian Christians for fools.
Let's adopt Jewish "Eye for an Eye" principle and see fulani herds men Terrorist put in their rightful place.
BTW, Buhari will go down in history as the worst bigoted tribalist man the world has ever seen! All those killed by fulani herds men Terrorist, may their blood be on buhari's head. This govt is too evil!!!
55 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by Tugsramm(m): 3:58pm On Dec 25
zoba88:dat guy for 1 pic see as he open mouth lyk a goat dat receive unexpected death. Rip
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by Sapiosexuality(m): 4:53pm On Dec 25
Does that mean nothing can be done to stop this madness? I don't get it. How can a certain group of businessmen be killing others and not even one is jailed in court. What about the story of shooting NAF jets! What investigations are on? Did it happen?
3 Likes
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by Sunnycliff(m): 9:03pm On Dec 25
That's Buhari Xmas gift for those villagers
5 Likes
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by nkwuocha: 9:03pm On Dec 25
Damn
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by kalvoken: 9:03pm On Dec 25
I hereby declare Nigeria (under daura terrro government) the most unlivable nation in the world.
2 Likes
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by NubiLove(m): 9:04pm On Dec 25
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by ymstar(m): 9:04pm On Dec 25
God av mercy
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by Ruggedfitness: 9:06pm On Dec 25
Yesterday I shared the story of how Fulani herdsmen attacked a man in Tambo village in Girei LG of Adamawa state after they invaded his farm with their cows.
Sometimes you just wish Donald Trump was your president
In Other News
Check Out The Photos Of Lizzie Velasquez AKA The Ugliest Woman In The World
www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/viral-photos-of-woman-labelled-as.html
4 Likes
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by EDOPRO: 9:06pm On Dec 25
another christmas gift from buhari to patient nigerians.
3 Likes
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by amamahdaniel(m): 9:06pm On Dec 25
g
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by chuose2: 9:07pm On Dec 25
ADEBOYE CAN NEVER CONDEMN THE KILLINGS OF CHRISTIANS.
This same Adeboye that cannot condemn the killings of Christians is quick to condemn Daddy Freeze for speaking against the tithes exploitation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJj6gaq_Wlw
ALSO WE CAN NOW SEE WHY ADEBOYE HELPED A SELF CONFESSED ISLAMIST BUHAIR COME TO POWER
Sunday Adelaja Exposes Pastor Adeboye Scripture Manipulation and brainwashing for money
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iw8vOYvFq_Y
SEE PASTOR E.A ADEBOYE'S ROLLS ROYCE PHANTOM
[/size]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYGy5pQjnqE
[size] SEE HOW ADEBOYE MANIPULATES PEOPLE FOR MONEY
[/size]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8zZWvvaEaY
SEE PASTOR E.A ADEBOYE'S PRIVATE JET
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_7RflrL2nk
4 Likes
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by purem(m): 9:07pm On Dec 25
Buhari is a curse to dis nation......
Just take a look at what his people are doing
And im no go talk anytin o
If u'r quoting me to defend him, firstly.......
11 Likes
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by BornAgainMay: 9:07pm On Dec 25
Courtesy of Buhari and his afonja supporters
I don't know why I am always happy when I come across this kind of news.
This movie should be kingdom against kingdom
I love movies with intrigues.....
8 Likes
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by ORACLE1975(m): 9:08pm On Dec 25
Bad government.
4 Likes
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by DLondonboiy: 9:08pm On Dec 25
Ngeneukwenu, what do you have to say? Very soon we would chase you out of nairaland...if you must stay, it would be in sexuality section...Just the way sarrki is now occupying pet section...shame!!
This is Buharis Christmas gift to Nigerians. What a man! What a devil.
May God have mercy on Buhari and his fellow herdsmen.
Buhari must pay for all his atrocities against Nigerians. He must pay for it!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by naksjude(m): 9:08pm On Dec 25
Why
|Re: People Killed & Injured By Fulani Herdsmen In Tambo, Adamawa (Viewers Discretion by Vince77(m): 9:09pm On Dec 25
Buhari is saying absolutely nothing about this.
No investigations.
No arrests. Nothing.
Makes me wonder.
4 Likes 1 Share
Pastor Arrested Over Rape Of Teenage Girl / Army School Commandant Found Dead Inside Military Formation / Benue Police Parade Deadly Kidnappers, Armed Robbers And Cultists (photos)
Viewing this topic: HiDee2(m), BruncleZuma, donofdons, Fasholu, barthbarthez, sanandreas(m), khristal87(m), boboLIL(m), naruto02(m) and 26 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9