Source: Yesterday I shared the story of how Fulani herdsmen attacked a man in Tambo village in Girei LG of Adamawa state after they invaded his farm with their cows. According to report,they shot him and his cousin after he asked them why they invaded his farm and destroyed his crops.More photos have emerged from damage caused by the herdsmen in Tambo.Reports say that the herdsmen also killed some people and rendered others homeless during the attack.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/graphic-photos-of-people-killed-and.html?m=1 1 Share

They do it over and over again without restrictions or conciquece. 4 Likes

When will the dumb ass in chief call them terrorist ?? 56 Likes 2 Shares

to the retardded nairalanders always shouting ipob up and down like clockworks, these are the real terrorists,u hear me?? the real damned terrorists.. 135 Likes 7 Shares

That Demonic Nafeesa would be so excited right now 28 Likes 2 Shares

to the retardded nairalanders always shouting ipob up and down like clockworks, these are the real terrorists,u hear me?? the real damned terrorists.. you will not see them here, but anything to do with Igbo they will all come out. you will not see them here, but anything to do with Igbo they will all come out. 70 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari's brothers again 41 Likes









∆ Now I agree that Buhari is a fool and a sinister... Does he want to claim ignorant of the evils these pests they call Fulanis are perpetrating...? The Duckling they call Lai Mohammed too has done nothing in that ministry than propagating falsehood...



APC will never progress!!!



∆ 32 Likes 2 Shares

Come and see Fulani herdsmen Christmas gift to Nigerians 1 Like

Ngeneukwuenu pls call your brothers to order now 18 Likes

That moment when Claudio Ranieri heard IPOB was a terrorist organization... 9 Likes 1 Share

Just take a moment and imagine northerners being killed in the south by southern militant group like fulani herdsmen are currently doing to northern Christians in the north and middle belt, I assure you that northerners would rally round and massacre all christians living in the north as revenge for southern militants killing their people in the south.

Juxtapose the above with what is happening to Christians in the north and you will see for yourself who the peaceful ones are and who are the violent ones. Unfortunately to Terrorist, the only language they understand is violence - An eye for an eye! Until Christians begin to implement this principle, northern Terrorist will continue to take Nigerian Christians for fools.

Let's adopt Jewish "Eye for an Eye" principle and see fulani herds men Terrorist put in their rightful place.



BTW, Buhari will go down in history as the worst bigoted tribalist man the world has ever seen! All those killed by fulani herds men Terrorist, may their blood be on buhari's head. This govt is too evil!!! 55 Likes 3 Shares

Does that mean nothing can be done to stop this madness? I don't get it. How can a certain group of businessmen be killing others and not even one is jailed in court. What about the story of shooting NAF jets! What investigations are on? Did it happen? 3 Likes

That's Buhari Xmas gift for those villagers 5 Likes

I hereby declare Nigeria (under daura terrro government) the most unlivable nation in the world. 2 Likes

Sometimes you just wish Donald Trump was your president



another christmas gift from buhari to patient nigerians. 3 Likes

Just take a look at what his people are doing



And im no go talk anytin o



If u'r quoting me to defend him, firstly....... Buhari is a curse to dis nation......Just take a look at what his people are doingAnd im no go talk anytin oIf u'r quoting me to defend him, firstly....... 11 Likes





Courtesy of Buhari and his afonja supporters







I don't know why I am always happy when I come across this kind of news.



This movie should be kingdom against kingdom



I love movies with intrigues..... Courtesy of Buhari and his afonja supportersI don't know why I am always happy when I come across this kind of news.This movie should be kingdom against kingdomI love movies with intrigues..... 8 Likes

Bad government. 4 Likes

Ngeneukwenu, what do you have to say? Very soon we would chase you out of nairaland...if you must stay, it would be in sexuality section...Just the way sarrki is now occupying pet section...shame!!



This is Buharis Christmas gift to Nigerians. What a man! What a devil.



May God have mercy on Buhari and his fellow herdsmen.

Buhari must pay for all his atrocities against Nigerians. He must pay for it! 9 Likes 1 Share

