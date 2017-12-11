₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by ichommy(m): 12:18pm
2017 was a very eventful year in the Nigerian entertainment industry which came with it’s own fair share of drama among Nigerian Celebrities.
I presents a list of the stories that trended in the entertainment industry in 2017.
1. Tonto Dikeh And Oladunni Churchill
Ever since Tonto Dikeh split from her husband, Oladunni Churchill, in a highly controversial way, the duo have been going at each other on social media. Recall that the mother of one had a nasty war with her ex-husband, Oladunni Churchill over a lot of issues which contributed to the final dissolution of her marriage to him.

5 Likes 1 Share
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by ichommy(m): 12:29pm
2. Moji Olaiya’s Death
Moji Olaiya’s death caused a stir among all the celebrity deaths in the Nigerian entertainment industry, most especially when her body had to be transported to Nigeria, there were accusations thrown about people not contributing towards the process. She was finally laid to rest on the 7th of June 2017 at Ebony Vault in Victoria Island.
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by ichommy(m): 12:30pm
3. Mercy Aigbe And Lanre Gentry
Mercy’s marriage hit the rocks when she posted a photo of her bruised face on Instagram and accused her husband, Lanre Gentry of physically assaulting her on different occasions. The estrangled husband denied the allegations and this became a trending topic for weeks.


1 Like 1 Share
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by ichommy(m): 12:32pm
4. Daniella Okeke
The flamboyant actress was accused of being in an ungodly relationship with Apostle Suleman, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries. Further reports had it that he was behind her luxurious lifestyle. Although, she swore to sue the rumour mongers, this made the headlines for a while.

3 Likes
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by ichommy(m): 12:34pm
5. Dammy Krane
Dammy Krane was few months back accused of credit card theft and was charged to court on a 9-count charge, after he was arrested in Miami, United States. He was reportedly released from jail in Miami after meeting his bail conditions, set at $7,500.


1 Like
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by ichommy(m): 12:36pm
6. Peter And Paul Okoye
Nigerian Hip-hop twins, Peter and Paul Okoye of the popular stage name Psquare splitted in September 2017 after many lingering issues. The issue between the brothers went on and on for weeks.
3 Likes
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by ichommy(m): 12:38pm
7. Davido
The 25-year-old singer lost three friends in the space of one month and this led to a rift between him and Caroline Danjuma who was a lover to one of his late friends. The news rocked the headlines till Davido was declared innocent.

1 Like
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by ichommy(m): 12:40pm
8. Kiss Daniel
Kiss Daniel left his former record label, G Worldwide entertainment and was served court papers weeks later for unveiling his own record label, Fly Boy Incorporated and further more bridged the yet to expire 7-year contract he signed with them. A lot has been released so far related to Kiss Daniel and G-Worldwide Entertainment. Nigerian Twitter went agog after the story circulated.

Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by ichommy(m): 12:41pm
9. Mr Eazi
The ‘Skin Tight’ singer incurred the wrath of Nigerians after appearing as a guest on Reggae Recipe, a show on UK online radio, Capital Xtra and told the host, Ras Kwame, that Nigerian singers were imitating the formula he used to earn his music breakthrough: the infusion of Ghanaian slangs into his music. He was dragged for a long time on Twitter for this.
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by ichommy(m): 12:42pm
10. Burna Boy
Burna Boy was accused of ordering Mr 2kay’s robbery which took place at Eko hotel and suites. It was later alleged that he absconded to avoid questioning by the Nigerian police. His record label later released a statement regarding his innocence but the story had already spread like wildfire on social media.

Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by ichommy(m): 12:44pm
11. Adesua and Banky W
From the news of the proposal to the introduction, then traditional and white wedding, and also the nude photo, Adesua and Banky W made 2017 worthwhile in the entertainment industry.


Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by UbanmeUdie: 3:46pm
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by tstx(m): 3:46pm
hmm
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by WunderGist: 3:46pm
I'LL MAKE HEADLINES IN 2018 BY GOD'S GRACE
8 Likes
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by simplemach(m): 3:46pm
You forgot to add the story about our celebrity governor, the status erecter
1 Like
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by Asuokaa: 3:46pm
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 3:46pm
Staged fights.
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by arcjp1(m): 3:47pm
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by Oyindidi(f): 3:47pm
Na their headache be that.
R.I.P to the dead
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by MaryBenn(f): 3:47pm
Nobody can take the number one spot from Tonto Dike
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by ANNOY(m): 3:47pm
O my God. I hate when celebrities(NIGERIAN) pretend to argue and hate each other just for publicity stunt. #Wizkid and Davido and Co. It's sickening to see my fellow Nigerians rejoicing for their reconciliation. I hope this stops me in 2018. Thanks
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by Blackfyre: 3:47pm
Tagbo!
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by tuscani: 3:47pm
so ?
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by shammahyaro(f): 3:47pm
cool
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by Divay22(f): 3:48pm
Okay
#EndSARS uko
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by slimderek(m): 3:48pm
Very Irrelevant Post
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by Purebeerry(f): 3:48pm
Good for them.
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by Finstar: 3:48pm
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by ghost3040: 3:49pm
FTC
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by Balkan(m): 3:49pm
Have you forgotten the beauty queen and cucumba saga?
1 Like
Re: 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 by Ugoeze2016: 3:50pm
