Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 11 Nigerian Celebrity Stories That Made Headlines In 2017 (9193 Views)

Nigerian Celebrity Caricature Drawings (Pictures) / Nigerian Celebrity Arm Wrestling Launched (Photos) / 8 Nigerian Celebrity Throwback Pics That Proves “nobody Is Born Ugly,just Broke" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

2017 was a very eventful year in the Nigerian entertainment industry which came with it’s own fair share of drama among Nigerian Celebrities.

I presents a list of the stories that trended in the entertainment industry in 2017.





1. Tonto Dikeh And Oladunni Churchill



Ever since Tonto Dikeh split from her husband, Oladunni Churchill, in a highly controversial way, the duo have been going at each other on social media. Recall that the mother of one had a nasty war with her ex-husband, Oladunni Churchill over a lot of issues which contributed to the final dissolution of her marriage to him.





http://www.emmanuelbabatunde.com/2017/12/11-nigerian-celebrity-stories-that-made.html Ever since Tonto Dikeh split from her husband, Oladunni Churchill, in a highly controversial way, the duo have been going at each other on social media. Recall that the mother of one had a nasty war with her ex-husband, Oladunni Churchill over a lot of issues which contributed to the final dissolution of her marriage to him. 5 Likes 1 Share

2. Moji Olaiya’s Death



Moji Olaiya’s death caused a stir among all the celebrity deaths in the Nigerian entertainment industry, most especially when her body had to be transported to Nigeria, there were accusations thrown about people not contributing towards the process. She was finally laid to rest on the 7th of June 2017 at Ebony Vault in Victoria Island. 2 Likes 1 Share

3. Mercy Aigbe And Lanre Gentry



Mercy’s marriage hit the rocks when she posted a photo of her bruised face on Instagram and accused her husband, Lanre Gentry of physically assaulting her on different occasions. The estrangled husband denied the allegations and this became a trending topic for weeks.





CC: lalasticlala, mynd44, Fynestboi, MissyB3.









http://www.emmanuelbabatunde.com/2017/12/11-nigerian-celebrity-stories-that-made.html Mercy’s marriage hit the rocks when she posted a photo of her bruised face on Instagram and accused her husband, Lanre Gentry of physically assaulting her on different occasions. The estrangled husband denied the allegations and this became a trending topic for weeks.CC: lalasticlala, mynd44, Fynestboi, MissyB3. 1 Like 1 Share

4. Daniella Okeke



The flamboyant actress was accused of being in an ungodly relationship with Apostle Suleman, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries. Further reports had it that he was behind her luxurious lifestyle. Although, she swore to sue the rumour mongers, this made the headlines for a while.





lalasticlala 3 Likes

5. Dammy Krane



Dammy Krane was few months back accused of credit card theft and was charged to court on a 9-count charge, after he was arrested in Miami, United States. He was reportedly released from jail in Miami after meeting his bail conditions, set at $7,500.









mynd44







http://www.emmanuelbabatunde.com/2017/12/11-nigerian-celebrity-stories-that-made.html Dammy Krane was few months back accused of credit card theft and was charged to court on a 9-count charge, after he was arrested in Miami, United States. He was reportedly released from jail in Miami after meeting his bail conditions, set at $7,500.mynd44 1 Like

6. Peter And Paul Okoye



Nigerian Hip-hop twins, Peter and Paul Okoye of the popular stage name Psquare splitted in September 2017 after many lingering issues. The issue between the brothers went on and on for weeks. 3 Likes

7. Davido



The 25-year-old singer lost three friends in the space of one month and this led to a rift between him and Caroline Danjuma who was a lover to one of his late friends. The news rocked the headlines till Davido was declared innocent.





http://www.emmanuelbabatunde.com/2017/12/11-nigerian-celebrity-stories-that-made.html The 25-year-old singer lost three friends in the space of one month and this led to a rift between him and Caroline Danjuma who was a lover to one of his late friends. The news rocked the headlines till Davido was declared innocent. 1 Like

8. Kiss Daniel



Kiss Daniel left his former record label, G Worldwide entertainment and was served court papers weeks later for unveiling his own record label, Fly Boy Incorporated and further more bridged the yet to expire 7-year contract he signed with them. A lot has been released so far related to Kiss Daniel and G-Worldwide Entertainment. Nigerian Twitter went agog after the story circulated.







http://www.emmanuelbabatunde.com/2017/12/11-nigerian-celebrity-stories-that-made.html Kiss Daniel left his former record label, G Worldwide entertainment and was served court papers weeks later for unveiling his own record label, Fly Boy Incorporated and further more bridged the yet to expire 7-year contract he signed with them. A lot has been released so far related to Kiss Daniel and G-Worldwide Entertainment. Nigerian Twitter went agog after the story circulated.

9. Mr Eazi



The ‘Skin Tight’ singer incurred the wrath of Nigerians after appearing as a guest on Reggae Recipe, a show on UK online radio, Capital Xtra and told the host, Ras Kwame, that Nigerian singers were imitating the formula he used to earn his music breakthrough: the infusion of Ghanaian slangs into his music. He was dragged for a long time on Twitter for this.

10. Burna Boy



Burna Boy was accused of ordering Mr 2kay’s robbery which took place at Eko hotel and suites. It was later alleged that he absconded to avoid questioning by the Nigerian police. His record label later released a statement regarding his innocence but the story had already spread like wildfire on social media.









CC: Fynestboi

11. Adesua and Banky W



From the news of the proposal to the introduction, then traditional and white wedding, and also the nude photo, Adesua and Banky W made 2017 worthwhile in the entertainment industry.









http://www.emmanuelbabatunde.com/2017/12/11-nigerian-celebrity-stories-that-made.html







CC: lalasticlala, mynd44, Fynestboi, MissyB3. From the news of the proposal to the introduction, then traditional and white wedding, and also the nude photo, Adesua and Banky W made 2017 worthwhile in the entertainment industry.CC: lalasticlala, mynd44, Fynestboi, MissyB3.

hmm

I'LL MAKE HEADLINES IN 2018 BY GOD'S GRACE 8 Likes

You forgot to add the story about our celebrity governor, the status erecter 1 Like

https://cotenant.com.ng



Co-Tenant allows users share rent space or offer short lets on our website



Visit Co-Tenant allows users share rent space or offer short lets on our websiteVisit https://cotenant.com.ng to get started today

Staged fights.

Na their headache be that.



R.I.P to the dead

Nobody can take the number one spot from Tonto Dike

O my God. I hate when celebrities(NIGERIAN) pretend to argue and hate each other just for publicity stunt. #Wizkid and Davido and Co. It's sickening to see my fellow Nigerians rejoicing for their reconciliation. I hope this stops me in 2018. Thanks

Tagbo!

so ?

cool

Okay

























#EndSARS uko

Very Irrelevant Post

Good for them.

Another celebrity that made headline is EntMirror



Visit www.entmirror.com for all your business ideas

FTC

Have you forgotten the beauty queen and cucumba saga? 1 Like