|Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by Yomzzyblog: 11:55am
Singer, Tiwa Savage looked absolutely gorgeous in a black Cinderella dress which she wore to the AFRIMMA awards that held on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at House of Blues, Dallas. She was awarded the Best Female Singer in West Africa.
She shared the photos on her IG page and captioned one of the photos;
"@gertjohancoetzee what can I say? You are simply amazing
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/check-out-tiwa-savage-beautiful-outfit.html
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by Yomzzyblog: 11:55am
Gorgeous!!
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by talk2saintify(m): 11:55am
Barbie
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by Homeboiy(m): 12:00pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by 9jvirgin(m): 12:26pm
Our leaders are punishing us by looting, the bloggers are also punishing us with buffoonery and stoopidity. When will God punish our leaders and bloggers?
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by KendrickAyomide(m): 1:16pm
i was rushing to the thread to criticize but this is beautiful
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by Crixina(f): 1:16pm
Rubbish!
This is not the thread I wanted to type rubbish, I actually wanted to type on the one that says Dino Melaye receives an award for senator of the year, so let me go there now.
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by Ginaz(f): 1:16pm
Let me just say "she's beautiful ".
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by coldsummer: 1:17pm
This does not look like my Tiwa o
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by Ozavize88(f): 1:17pm
African barbie
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by Kimy97(f): 1:17pm
I like
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by nairavsdollars: 1:17pm
What's breathtaking in this?
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by ShitHead: 1:17pm
She finally wore a cloth.
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by MillionDollars: 1:17pm
Invalid
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by BreezyCB(m): 1:18pm
Finest
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by Horo(m): 1:18pm
it's look like photo shop
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by Thylord(m): 1:18pm
am not impressed.shikina
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by RealPMer(m): 1:18pm
For why
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by joeeee240(m): 1:18pm
THIS WOMAN NO FINE JARE
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by MissChievous199(f): 1:18pm
Black dress, white hair?? Really, Aunty Tiwa??
Joan Rivers would have a lot to say about this though...
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by solasoulmusic(f): 1:19pm
She reminds me of
Lil Kim
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by stobery(m): 1:19pm
Women too get problem
80kg gown on top person wey no reach 50kg
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by WHOcarex: 1:19pm
Wetin be this!
Why is this girl always like this. Who do her?
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by Originality007: 1:19pm
what is this?
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by solasoulmusic(f): 1:21pm
MissChievous199:
God Rest her Soul
She would be like heeey ! What’s going on here Can we talk?
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by bobkezel(m): 1:23pm
Nairaland is now a fools playground. The moderators are as jobless as my dog. It just eats my food and befriends my enemies(thief), abeg which kain dog(moderators) be dis
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by Wayne4uall(m): 1:23pm
Breathtaking indeed... All I see is olodudu
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by patyowr: 1:24pm
Cool
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by sadusam: 1:25pm
Gorgeous
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 by safarigirl(f): 1:25pm
Too much material....girls just like wasting material, which kain load be this?
