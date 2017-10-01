Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage's Gorgeous Outfit To Afrimma Awards 2017 (13175 Views)

Singer, Tiwa Savage looked absolutely gorgeous in a black Cinderella dress which she wore to the AFRIMMA awards that held on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at House of Blues, Dallas. She was awarded the Best Female Singer in West Africa.







She shared the photos on her IG page and captioned one of the photos;



"@gertjohancoetzee what can I say? You are simply amazing

Thank you for always going the extra mile to make my dresses look breathtaking

Love you boo �"

Gorgeous!! 1 Like

Barbie

Our leaders are punishing us by looting, the bloggers are also punishing us with buffoonery and stoopidity. When will God punish our leaders and bloggers? 11 Likes 1 Share

i was rushing to the thread to criticize but this is beautiful

Rubbish!

This is not the thread I wanted to type rubbish, I actually wanted to type on the one that says Dino Melaye receives an award for senator of the year, so let me go there now. 12 Likes 1 Share

Let me just say "she's beautiful ". 1 Like

This does not look like my Tiwa o 3 Likes 1 Share

African barbie

I like

What's breathtaking in this? 2 Likes

She finally wore a cloth. 3 Likes

Invalid

Finest

it's look like photo shop

am not impressed.shikina

For why

THIS WOMAN NO FINE JARE 2 Likes

Black dress, white hair?? Really, Aunty Tiwa??

Joan Rivers would have a lot to say about this though... 3 Likes

She reminds me of

Lil Kim

Women too get problem



80kg gown on top person wey no reach 50kg 3 Likes



Why is this girl always like this. Who do her? Wetin be this!Why is this girl always like this. Who do her? 1 Like

what is this? what is this?

MissChievous199:

Black dress, white hair?? Really, Aunty Tiwa??

Joan Rivers would have a lot to say about this though...

God Rest her Soul



She would be like heeey ! What’s going on here Can we talk? God Rest her SoulShe would be like heeey ! What’s going on here Can we talk? 2 Likes

Nairaland is now a fools playground. The moderators are as jobless as my dog. It just eats my food and befriends my enemies(thief), abeg which kain dog(moderators) be dis 1 Like

Breathtaking indeed... All I see is olodudu

Cool

Gorgeous