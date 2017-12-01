₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by CastedDude: 8:19pm On Dec 26
Some Nigerians have taken to social media to condemn Hausa movie actress Rahama Sadau after revealing she is not a virgin. The beautiful actress promised to answer her fans truthfully during a question and answer session conducted recently on her Instagram page.
One of her male fans asked her whether she is a virgin.
The actress answered truthfully by saying NO, knowing fully aware that she is not married.
Now, the actress is receiving backlash from some Nigerians for revealing her "secret".
While some are supporting her for saying the truth and living her life, some others are criticizing her for not being religious minded and for revealing what should have been "kept hidden"..
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/hausa-actress-rahama-sadau-criticised-for-revealing-her-virginity-status.html
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by dafeyankee: 8:20pm On Dec 26
Virginity is overhyped.
But since I am a hypocrite too, I am looking for a virgin wife only.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by CastedDude: 8:21pm On Dec 26
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by MhizzAJ(f): 8:21pm On Dec 26
Look at them...hypocrites!!!
She was asked a question and she answered truthfully...Most of them that criticised her aren't virgins too
Assuming she lied they wouldn't have believed her still
I don't know why people like condemning others like being a virgin makes one an 'angel' or a 'good girl' automatically
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by MasViews: 8:21pm On Dec 26
99.9% of Nigerian ladies ain't virgin. Maybe she was raped or lose it when she was a kid while playing "mum and dad".
Whatever the case is God is watching you in HD.
Aradu ranar lahira akwai kallo.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by UbanmeUdie: 8:22pm On Dec 26
Virginity is a scarce commodity in Northern Nigeria.
The kind of preek small small secondary school girls dey collect over there go make world class Ajegunle olosho like Ramatu choke if she try am.
I would have been surprised if she said she is a virgin.
More preek to her abyss!
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by ouzo1(m): 8:28pm On Dec 26
Come o na una Virginity or her own?
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by MasViews: 8:29pm On Dec 26
dafeyankee:
How many girls did you deflowered in your life?
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by JasonScolari: 8:29pm On Dec 26
One head slamming bastard is already recommending 80 strokes because she's not a virgin.
Na wa o
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by sexy74(m): 8:31pm On Dec 26
CastedDude:Why are they surprised? At least the future husband has known that someone has been there.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by MasViews: 8:38pm On Dec 26
THE EASIEST WAY TO KNOW IF A GIRL IS A VIRGIN:
MhizzAJ:
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by MhizzAJ(f): 8:40pm On Dec 26
MasViews:I laugh
This mentality has to change
Do not judge people you don't know
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by dafeyankee: 8:44pm On Dec 26
MasViews:
None.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by Gossiplover: 9:23pm On Dec 26
some people are hypocrites shaa...
lalasticlala what do you think
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by ebujany(m): 9:31pm On Dec 26
Nonsense... Hypocrites everywhere
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by OrestesDante(m): 9:39pm On Dec 26
∆ Virginity na achievement?? ∆
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by Ladyhippolyta88: 9:52pm On Dec 26
Nigerians can't mind their business.some ladies may be virgins and they do not have an hymen,some lose their virginity to rape and other sexual abuses without their consent.She was even sincere, the point is whether someone marries as a virgin will not guarantee or decide if the marriage will last or the people involved would make a good spouse.Jobless people but Rahama ought to have kept it private.It is her life not mine so what is my business.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by simplemach(m): 10:09pm On Dec 26
Hmmmm, virginity matters
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by amnesty7: 10:09pm On Dec 26
As if anybody was ever in doubt that ashawos aren't virgins.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by FrenchWay: 10:10pm On Dec 26
...
Thank God I lost my virginity in Primary 3
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by Alariiwo: 10:10pm On Dec 26
MhizzAJ:
Virginity is the pride of a woman.
Anything outside that can pass for a prostitute.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by Goldenheart(m): 10:12pm On Dec 26
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by Maeka(m): 10:13pm On Dec 26
SHE DIDNOT COVER HIJJABI O.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by MhizzAJ(f): 10:13pm On Dec 26
Alariiwo:It takes two to tangle
Ladies don't disvirgin themselves...Do they?
So what do we call the men that disvirgin these ladies...Saint?
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by Nobody: 10:14pm On Dec 26
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by BabbanBura(m): 10:14pm On Dec 26
MasViews:
Gaskiya ne kam
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by Raph01: 10:14pm On Dec 26
all these HYPOclorite HYPOcrites
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by enemyofprogress: 10:14pm On Dec 26
Who disvirgined her? I'm suspecting lalasticlala and funjosh
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by crazydude1: 10:15pm On Dec 26
It is her Life. Those commenting should strive to make theirs better instead of taking panadol over another person's headache.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by policy12: 10:15pm On Dec 26
...Akin din open this girls eyes,na now she dey Nollywood.
See fine chap wey Kanywood wanted to cage, thank God she was rejected na she is expressing her freedom of lives.
|Re: Rahama Sadau Reveals Her Virginity Status Online; Gets Criticized by aminu790(m): 10:15pm On Dec 26
MasViews:idan kaga uncle lala ranar lahira ka fadaman abeg
