One of her male fans asked her whether she is a virgin.



The actress answered truthfully by saying NO, knowing fully aware that she is not married.



Now, the actress is receiving backlash from some Nigerians for revealing her "secret".



While some are supporting her for saying the truth and living her life, some others are criticizing her for not being religious minded and for revealing what should have been "kept hidden"..



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/hausa-actress-rahama-sadau-criticised-for-revealing-her-virginity-status.html

Virginity is overhyped.



But since I am a hypocrite too, I am looking for a virgin wife only. 50 Likes 4 Shares

Look at them...hypocrites!!!



She was asked a question and she answered truthfully...Most of them that criticised her aren't virgins too



Assuming she lied they wouldn't have believed her still



I don't know why people like condemning others like being a virgin makes one an 'angel' or a 'good girl' automatically 147 Likes 6 Shares

99.9% of Nigerian ladies ain't virgin. Maybe she was raped or lose it when she was a kid while playing "mum and dad".





Whatever the case is God is watching you in HD.

Aradu ranar lahira akwai kallo. 17 Likes 2 Shares









Virginity is a scarce commodity in Northern Nigeria.





The kind of preek small small secondary school girls dey collect over there go make world class Ajegunle olosho like Ramatu choke if she try am.





I would have been surprised if she said she is a virgin.





Come o na una Virginity or her own? 5 Likes 1 Share

Virginity is overhyped.



But since I am an hypocrite too, I am looking for a virgin wife too only.







How many girls did you deflowered in your life? How many girls did you deflowered in your life? 10 Likes

One head slamming bastard is already recommending 80 strokes because she's not a virgin.















Na wa o 51 Likes 1 Share

Why are they surprised? At least the future husband has known that someone has been there. Why are they surprised? At least the future husband has known that someone has been there.

THE EASIEST WAY TO KNOW IF A GIRL IS A VIRGIN:



Look at them...hypocrites!!!



She was asked a question and she answered truthfully...Most of them that criticised her aren't virgins too



Assuming she lied they wouldn't have believed her still



I don't know why people like condemning others like being a virgin makes one an 'angel' or a 'good girl' automatically 5 Likes 1 Share

THE EASIEST WAY TO KNOW IF A GIRL IS A VIRGIN:



I laugh

This mentality has to change

Do not judge people you don't know I laughThis mentality has to changeDo not judge people you don't know 15 Likes 2 Shares

How many girls did you deflowered in your life?

None. None.

some people are hypocrites shaa...



lalasticlala what do you think

Nonsense... Hypocrites everywhere







∆ Virginity na achievement?? ∆ 2 Likes

Nigerians can't mind their business.some ladies may be virgins and they do not have an hymen,some lose their virginity to rape and other sexual abuses without their consent.She was even sincere, the point is whether someone marries as a virgin will not guarantee or decide if the marriage will last or the people involved would make a good spouse.Jobless people but Rahama ought to have kept it private.It is her life not mine so what is my business. 4 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmm, virginity matters

As if anybody was ever in doubt that ashawos aren't virgins.

...

Thank God I lost my virginity in Primary 3

Look at them...hypocrites!!!



She was asked a question and she answered truthfully...Most of them that criticised her aren't virgins too



Assuming she lied they wouldn't have believed her still



I don't know why people like condemning others like being a virgin makes one an 'angel' or a 'good girl' automatically

Virginity is the pride of a woman.



Anything outside that can pass for a prostitute. Virginity is the pride of a woman.Anything outside that can pass for a prostitute. 17 Likes 1 Share

SHE DIDNOT COVER HIJJABI O.

Virginity is the pride of a woman.



Anything outside that can pass for a prostitute. It takes two to tangle



Ladies don't disvirgin themselves...Do they?



So what do we call the men that disvirgin these ladies...Saint? It takes two to tangleLadies don't disvirgin themselves...Do they?So what do we call the men that disvirgin these ladies...Saint? 34 Likes 3 Shares

99.9% of Nigerian ladies ain't virgin. Maybe she was raped or lose it when she was a kid while playing "mum and dad".





Whatever the case is God is watching you in HD.

Aradu ranar lahira akwai kallo.

Gaskiya ne kam Gaskiya ne kam

all these HYPOclorite HYPOcrites 4 Likes

Who disvirgined her? I'm suspecting lalasticlala and funjosh 2 Likes

It is her Life. Those commenting should strive to make theirs better instead of taking panadol over another person's headache. It is her Life. Those commenting should strive to make theirs better instead of taking panadol over another person's headache. 1 Like

...Akin din open this girls eyes,na now she dey Nollywood.



See fine chap wey Kanywood wanted to cage, thank God she was rejected na she is expressing her freedom of lives.