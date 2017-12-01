₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:20am On Dec 27
A determined lady identified as Clement Chidinma, a student of Mechanical Engineering at the Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture MOUAU - has been honoured by the governor of Abia state. The young lady had advertised her workshop "NMATECH motorcycle workshop" on her Facebook wall on December 16.
Five days later (December 22), she was honored by the Abia state Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.
Not only is she excelling in a male - dominated career, she's also practicing her course of study even before graduation. Congratulations to her.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/abia-state-governor-honours-yung-female-mechanic-advertising-work-photos.html
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:21am On Dec 27
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:22am On Dec 27
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by Evablizin(f): 8:23am On Dec 27
Wow,Chibaby congrats,hardwork pays.
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by EternalTruths: 8:25am On Dec 27
When will this Godforsaken Governor pay Salaries & pension of teachers in Abia.
Abia & Imo states people need to start praying against the juju these 2 states & their governors have connected them too.
Every Biafran must earnestly make it a daily prayer point everyday in 2018.
Prayer Point
God pls, uproot the Juju powers holding Imo & Abia states in bondage.
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by Paperwhite(m): 8:25am On Dec 27
This is the original hardworking slay queen.Abeg hook me up young lady.
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by respect80(m): 8:33am On Dec 27
If we all led protests and agitations against our various state governors and LG chairmen, we won't be were we are today.
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by Samusu(m): 8:33am On Dec 27
She try
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by LionDeLeo: 8:33am On Dec 27
Better than oloshoing actually.
But shey na ibo? In the long run, Hehehehehe.
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by Webman007: 11:45am On Dec 27
Good one
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:20pm On Dec 27
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by millionboi2: 9:43pm On Dec 27
Very good
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by tstx(m): 9:44pm On Dec 27
Na only for Naija person go go University of Agriculture graduate from mechanical engineering dept
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by ekensi01(m): 9:44pm On Dec 27
Nigeria leaders are useless.
Instead of them to get her fixed they would be doing something else
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by emeijeh(m): 9:45pm On Dec 27
See as she sample ringless hand to nairaland guys.
Chai
Lefulefu and crew please take note
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by kanicorp9(m): 9:45pm On Dec 27
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by SnakeXenzia(m): 9:45pm On Dec 27
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by Phoniex23: 9:45pm On Dec 27
Never give up...
Hustle with humbleness..
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by Phoniex23: 9:46pm On Dec 27
Never give up...
Hustle with humbleness..
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by Notedlifestyles(m): 9:46pm On Dec 27
Wow make sense
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by ekensi01(m): 9:47pm On Dec 27
Girls grab this sense and add to your useless brain.
She have a good boy friend
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by jerryunit48: 9:47pm On Dec 27
Oh boy the governor try no be small and him handsome too well well
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by Headlesschicken(m): 9:47pm On Dec 27
Yeye governor stop deceiving yuhself we all know who u r go n pay Yuh workers...smh
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by synanza1(m): 9:48pm On Dec 27
I love that kind of girl
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by Aziz404: 9:48pm On Dec 27
good gesture
...............lessons for the hopeless pus*y slayers in tool..
its Neva too late....get a future for urself
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by MISTAICEY02288(m): 9:49pm On Dec 27
Nice one gurl. Better than the useless empty ended slay queens.
By the way, why the governor forehead flat like that
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by synanza1(m): 9:50pm On Dec 27
Wanna show my gf this girl
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by imstrong1: 9:51pm On Dec 27
Sad only in nigeria we equate mechanics to engineers
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by leezzz: 9:51pm On Dec 27
LionDeLeo:better dan hawking agbo and hydraulic soup plus horrible hygiene yemisi pata can be used for fumigation
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by chuksanambra: 9:52pm On Dec 27
EternalTruths:
When I said Abia and Imo have the worst Governors in West Africa, some miscreants were insulting me.
There should be a law that after a Governor completes a term of 8 years in the SW, he should be made to rule an Igbo state for another 4 years.
Imagine Fashola is the Governor of Abia and Ambode is in Imo as Governor.
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by slawomir: 9:52pm On Dec 27
ok
|Re: Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos by Edonojie007(m): 9:54pm On Dec 27
WHEN THE BRAIN SLAYS!!
