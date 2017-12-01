Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Governor Ikpeazu Honours Clement Chidinma, Female Mechanic. Photos (15763 Views)

Murphy Juliana: Beautiful Lady Mechanic In Lagos (Photos) / Queen Of England Honours Nasir Yammama, CEO Verdant Agri-Tech (Pics) / Nigerians In Diaspora Support Mechanic Blessing, Abuja Female Mechanic (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Five days later (December 22), she was honored by the Abia state Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.



Not only is she excelling in a male - dominated career, she's also practicing her course of study even before graduation. Congratulations to her.



Source; A determined lady identified as Clement Chidinma, a student of Mechanical Engineering at the Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture MOUAU - has been honoured by the governor of Abia state. The young lady had advertised her workshop "NMATECH motorcycle workshop" on her Facebook wall on December 16.Five days later (December 22), she was honored by the Abia state Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.Not only is she excelling in a male - dominated career, she's also practicing her course of study even before graduation. Congratulations to her.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/abia-state-governor-honours-yung-female-mechanic-advertising-work-photos.html 3 Likes 1 Share

See more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/abia-state-governor-honours-yung-female-mechanic-advertising-work-photos.html 1 Like

cc; lalasticlala







Wow,Chibaby congrats,hardwork pays. Wow,Chibaby congrats,hardwork pays. 4 Likes

When will this Godforsaken Governor pay Salaries & pension of teachers in Abia.





Abia & Imo states people need to start praying against the juju these 2 states & their governors have connected them too.





Every Biafran must earnestly make it a daily prayer point everyday in 2018.





Prayer Point



God pls, uproot the Juju powers holding Imo & Abia states in bondage. 11 Likes 1 Share

This is the original hardworking slay queen.Abeg hook me up young lady.

If we all led protests and agitations against our various state governors and LG chairmen, we won't be were we are today. 3 Likes

She try

Better than oloshoing actually.



But shey na ibo? In the long run, Hehehehehe.

Good one

lalasticlala

Very good

Na only for Naija person go go University of Agriculture graduate from mechanical engineering dept 1 Like

Nigeria leaders are useless.



Instead of them to get her fixed they would be doing something else 2 Likes

ringless hand to nairaland guys.











Chai



Lefulefu and crew please take note See as she sampleto nairaland guys.ChaiLefulefu and crew please take note 1 Like







http://wepublicisenaija.com/when-your-best-friend-is-an-agbero When Your Best Friend Is An Agbero

Never give up...

Hustle with humbleness..

In other news for your E-cards sales and you are in need of a tested and trust worthy and reliable buyer. Just feel free to check my signature or visit my profile

Never give up...

Hustle with humbleness..

In other news for your E-cards sales and you are in need of a tested and trust worthy and reliable buyer. Just feel free to check my signature or visit my profile..

Wow make sense

Girls grab this sense and add to your useless brain.





She have a good boy friend

Oh boy the governor try no be small and him handsome too well well

Yeye governor stop deceiving yuhself we all know who u r go n pay Yuh workers...smh 3 Likes

I love that kind of girl 2 Likes

good gesture



...............lessons for the hopeless pus*y slayers in tool..

its Neva too late....get a future for urself



By the way, why the governor forehead flat like that Nice one gurl. Better than the useless empty ended slay queens.By the way, why the governor forehead flat like that

Wanna show my gf this girl

Sad only in nigeria we equate mechanics to engineers

LionDeLeo:

Better than oloshoing actually.

But shey na ibo? In the long run, Hehehehehe. better dan hawking agbo and hydraulic soup plus horrible hygiene yemisi pata can be used for fumigation better dan hawking agbo and hydraulic soup plus horrible hygiene yemisi pata can be used for fumigation 1 Like

EternalTruths:

When will this Godforsaken Governor pay Salaries & pension of teachers in Abia.



Abia & Imo states people need to start praying against the juju these 2 states & their governors have connected them too.



Every Biafran must earnestly make it a daily prayer point everyday in 2018.



Prayer Point



God pls, uproot the Juju powers holding Imo & Abia states in bondage.

When I said Abia and Imo have the worst Governors in West Africa, some miscreants were insulting me.



There should be a law that after a Governor completes a term of 8 years in the SW, he should be made to rule an Igbo state for another 4 years.



Imagine Fashola is the Governor of Abia and Ambode is in Imo as Governor. When I said Abia and Imo have the worst Governors in West Africa, some miscreants were insulting me.There should be a law that after a Governor completes a term of 8 years in the SW, he should be made to rule an Igbo state for another 4 years.Imagine Fashola is the Governor of Abia and Ambode is in Imo as Governor. 4 Likes

ok