|One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by hiremyminivan: 7:53pm
I need to advice someone very close to me.
This is the gist of the story!
I got paid last month's salary on the last day of the month.
Now 5 days into the new month, I got an better offer (read that to mean, I have been interviewed and chosen by a new place before this)
Am getting a letter of appointment tomorrow.
How do I close the chapter at the former place of employment neatly?
By returning last month's salary or by working for the next 30 day's free or just walking away? Is there any other option?
What is the position of the law?
Thanks for your input
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by Idydarling(f): 8:46pm
let those who are working answer this pls... I'm here to learn
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by yomi007k(m): 8:55pm
Forget last month issue.
The problem now is if there is notification of resignation in ur employment letter.
If der is, u no go fit go till u notify dem n complete d no of days.
If not, submit ur resignation letter wt a smile.
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by sholatech(m): 10:07pm
It depends entirely on your employment letter. What is stated under resignation/Termination? If none, then you are a free bird. If however they require you to provide one month notice or pay 'in lieu', then you can request new employer if you can resume in April or you pay your current employer 1-month salary
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by sportcage(m): 10:18pm
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by 234GT(m): 10:19pm
If you have a lot of idle cash, pay a month's basic salary to your current employer and jump ship. No time.
If you are working with a small organisation, giving one month notice could give them time to rope some petty issues to you.
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by Tazdroid(m): 10:20pm
Firstly, congrats on your new job
Secondly, it's not up to the law but the terms of your contract of employment. If none, then the law takes effect which is a month's notice or payment in lieu of notice (that is you pay your basic salary in order to leave immediately)
Thirdly, my candid advice is that you issue your letter of resignation and work for a month. It may seem strange but it depicts a form of respect for your former employer, not leaving in the blink of an eye. Your new employer would be astounded that opting to stay shows that you respect your boss well enough to give 'em time to find a replacement
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 10:20pm
resignation letter with a smile
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by Respect55(m): 10:21pm
Chei, fate can be unfair to some people. See as human being dey gamble between two jobs wen I still dey jobless one year after service.
God, show me ur impartial nature and rewrite my story. I will forever be grateful.
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by Jackeeh(m): 10:22pm
Return last month's salary how? Didn't you work for it? Quit complicating issues, tender your resignation letter and Walk.
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by Hoddor: 10:22pm
Nna mehn, you better move on to the next level, if any issue arises, you'll know what to do then.....
Ahead ahead bro, no time to check time...
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by madgoat(m): 10:23pm
Drink alomo bitters and jump ship. No time.
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by picker(f): 10:23pm
if you have the time, work for free for the 30 days.
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by scarr: 10:23pm
Drop your resignation and walk out like a boss.
Just like imma do too
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by softMarket(m): 10:23pm
What I will do. . . . .
Submit the salary to my old. Employers like a boss.
That's if the new job will pay well!....
Then move ahead to the new. Job...that's if their salary is actractive!! Veryyy actractive!!!
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by 234GT(m): 10:24pm
Respect55:
This person switching jobs now could have stayed at home for 3 years after service before getting his first job.
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by amiablesystems: 10:24pm
It shouldn't become an emotional burden as this will cripple the individual's capacity to take a decision. Ofcourse the burden of the guilt while taking the salary could be difficult to bear. Personally since it's a no loss situation, and there's nothing to lose, i advise this :
1.Speak to the HR, tell him the truth and ask for his suggestions.
2. Wait for reply from step 1
3. Take it easy, dont be to one to make an offer to return just one month's salary, let the company decide so you can leave in good light...
Don't be too hooked on any job, there's always a time to leave...
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by KingSango(m): 10:24pm
hiremyminivan:
Submit your resignation properly so as not to burn your bridges. No one can decide but you what's right for your future. But leaving does pose a problem replacing you, the money must not be the issue, if you're honest you will work out a solution with your employer that you both will be happy with. This means sacrifice something to get matter properly closed so you can move on. Love, Sango.
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by softboiy: 10:25pm
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by elganzar(m): 10:26pm
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by steppin: 10:26pm
Respect55:You haven't even asked how much he's paid.
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by Respect55(m): 10:27pm
234GT:Brother, ordinary 3 months of joblessness after service is too far a time to wait. One can easily loose his mind within that 'short' period.
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by mandae(m): 10:27pm
Pay back one month salary and submit your resignation letter.
Thank me later.
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by FlirtyKaren(f): 10:27pm
hiremyminivan:
Just walk away. Your former employer will calculate what you owe and show to you.
Happened to me and I walked way. They later sent me a letter that I owed them just my basic salary, allowances excluded. I left 30th of June 2016, the end of a month, 6 days after i picked my month's salary.
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by Respect55(m): 10:28pm
[quote author=steppin post=54307321]
You haven't even asked how much he's paid. [/quote
I can even work for free till dey decide to be paying me]
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by Riddler32: 10:28pm
hiremyminivan:
It is simple, not rocket science. Hand-In your letter resignation, thanking the company for the opportunity, bla bla. You will only be paid for the number of days you worked in the new month.
OR
Request from the new place for extra weeks to formalize things (or resume).
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by davodguy: 10:28pm
hiremyminivan:
Just say, its about you
Anyway its simple.
If at the new job, you're told you can resume 1/4/17. Tender your resignation letter first thing tomorrow, to give them 1 month notice ahead, hence you get your salary for March, 2017.
But if you have to resume before 1/4/17, then return February's salary back to them and move on
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by onadana: 10:28pm
You know what is right. Do it.
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by aviationguy: 10:28pm
My comment goes thus:
1.How acquittance are you with the new company,are you sure they can be able to pay you promptly ?
2.What is the condition of service in the old and new company compare this two factors because of retirement and entitlement when you want to leave.
3.Your relationship with the old company is important because they may view your fast resignation as a betrayal due to the confidence they have in you.
4.I believe the salary in the new company is what you want to compromise on the old company.my advice is don't resigned just yet if you have not evaluate all the point I raised.
Best of luck
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by pierrenwob: 10:29pm
I assume it is stipulated on your letter "one month notice or 1 month pay in lieu of notice". In which case it is legally acceptable to resign with immediate effect and pay them 1 month. However if you are working on a project or handling key responsibilities, you may want to give 1 month notice so as to handover properly and maintain good reputation/ relationship.
Please note that when you give 1 month notice and work for that one month, you current employer will pay you your full salary for that month. You will not be working for free.
Working away is not an option.
If you need to resume earlier than 1 month, you should give them notice with the number of days you can afford to and pay for the remaining days with cash.
Some companies may accept any remaining leave entitlement as part of your notice and you pay or work the rest off.
|Re: One Month's Notice Or One Month's Salary? by 234GT(m): 10:30pm
Respect55:
Yes sha. But God has answers for everybody. God has plans for everybody, and His plans for you will unfold sooner than later IJN!
