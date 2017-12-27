₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by ipafricaStaff(m): 1:42pm
Newly Wedded Couple Banky w and Adesua Has Break the internet Again and this time it is something Great to talk about as Banky w seeks the assistance of his lovely wife adesua to perform with him for the first time on stage At the just Recent Warri again show the Lagos Edition, which he also called her his new artist.
Watch Below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmz8XhZVEB8
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Hotshawarma(m): 2:16pm
leverage:
43 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by cruzita(f): 2:22pm
Oga moon head ur wife is bae
3 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by emwyy(m): 2:24pm
God bless me with a good girl
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Hotshawarma(m): 2:28pm
emwyy:A cow should not be eating a fried meat
7 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by emwyy(m): 2:48pm
Hotshawarma:Meaning
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by ladyF(f): 4:15pm
Awwwn... Who will sing for me na
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Badonasty(m): 4:15pm
ipafricaStaff:
Eku orire
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by davibid: 4:15pm
No nude pics this time,
isokey
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by BlessMySoul: 4:15pm
Power Couple. This woman is damn too beautiful. Atimes I wonder how Banky became so lucky. Adesua deserves a better man. But Banky W is a super nice guy though. One or two times I have met him showed me his humane side. Kudos.
Check my Signature if you are interested.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by alexistaiwo: 4:15pm
Banky W na real G.
He's putting her to work as a reimbursement for the wedding and honeymoon expenses.
One less back up singer on stage is cash saved in pocket for family finances
Chief economist
I hail oooooo
25 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Write2018: 4:16pm
So cute
Can you write good articles? Pm me.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by itsik(m): 4:16pm
@Op
Your grammar nah die. Walahi.
Hwy jot use pigin like me dey do. On how you make mistake here for pigin. No one go notice
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Fynestboi: 4:16pm
Nice.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by OrestesDante(m): 4:17pm
ladyF:
∆ I will sing for you.
LadyF I wan buy coin o∆
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by OldBeer: 4:17pm
.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Andrewgame42: 4:17pm
Instead of you and your wife to rest
You carry am come back to social media
Its like the marriage dun tire this banky!!
Ill be there when the divorce paper show face
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Talkingboy: 4:17pm
.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Abfinest007(m): 4:17pm
i hope this love that exist between d two of u will continue bcus am tired of celebrities breakin up
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Ireboya(m): 4:17pm
And so ?
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by princestars(m): 4:18pm
cruzita:Hahhaahhahahah..
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by jerseyboy: 4:18pm
This no breast girl again and her kokohead husband.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by magiki(m): 4:18pm
But wait o, will this video end this fuel scarcity?
Ayamtayad of Banky and Adesua's post everytime
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by OldBeer: 4:19pm
ipafricaStaff:See the appalling English.
No comma or fullstop.
How can a blogger write like this and hope to make it?
Tueh!
9 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by sallyzan(f): 4:19pm
We no go hear word again
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Diso60090(m): 4:19pm
Hotshawarma:
No cow should be drinking cowmilk
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Ruggedfitness: 4:19pm
Newly Wedded Couple Banky w and Adesua Has Break the internet Again and this time it is something Great to talk about as Banky w seeks the assistance of his lovely wife adesua to perform with him for the first time on stage
Hmm, this looks like a Kim K and Kanye West couple
Hmm, this looks like a Kim K and Kanye West couple
In Other News
2 Reasons Why You Should Never Have Oral $ex With Anyone
www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/stop-oral-sx.html
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by MissAprokoMedia(f): 4:20pm
.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by ladyF(f): 4:20pm
OrestesDante:
Hehehe... Thanks dear
Place your order na www.ladyfexchange.com
1 Like
