₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,934,307 members, 3,991,900 topics. Date: Wednesday, 27 December 2017 at 06:44 PM

Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) (17800 Views)

PHOTOS: Falz And Simi Perform Together At The Falz Experience / Trey Songz And Yemi Alade Dance As They Perform Together On Stage (Pics, Vdeo) / Photos: P-square Finally Perform Together (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by ipafricaStaff(m): 1:42pm
Newly Wedded Couple Banky w and Adesua Has Break the internet Again and this time it is something Great to talk about as Banky w seeks the assistance of his lovely wife adesua to perform with him for the first time on stage At the just Recent Warri again show the Lagos Edition, which he also called her his new artist.

Watch Below.

Cc; Lalasticlala

More At: https://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/12/27/video-banky-w-adesuatomi-performs-together-stage-first-time/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmz8XhZVEB8

1 Like

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Hotshawarma(m): 2:16pm
leverage:
grin cancer W still dey sing? No go faint for stage o see wetin wizkid don cause

43 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by cruzita(f): 2:22pm
Oga moon head ur wife is bae

3 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by emwyy(m): 2:24pm
God bless me with a good girl

2 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Hotshawarma(m): 2:28pm
emwyy:
God bless me with a good girl
A cow should not be eating a fried meat

7 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by emwyy(m): 2:48pm
Hotshawarma:
A cow should not be eating a fried meat
Meaning
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by ladyF(f): 4:15pm
Awwwn... Who will sing for me na cry

It's LadyF again. grin grin grin
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Badonasty(m): 4:15pm
ipafricaStaff:
Newly Wedded Couple Banky w and Adesua Has Break the internet Again and this time it is something Great to talk about as Banky w seeks the assistance of his lovely wife adesua to perform with him for the first time on stage At the just Recent Warri again show the Lagos Edition, which he also called her his new artist.

Watch Below.

Cc; Lalasticlala

More At: https://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/12/27/video-banky-w-adesuatomi-performs-together-stage-first-time/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmz8XhZVEB8

Eku orire

2 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by davibid: 4:15pm
No nude pics this time,


isokey grin

2 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by BlessMySoul: 4:15pm
Power Couple. This woman is damn too beautiful. Atimes I wonder how Banky became so lucky. Adesua deserves a better man. But Banky W is a super nice guy though. One or two times I have met him showed me his humane side. Kudos.

Check my Signature if you are interested.

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by alexistaiwo: 4:15pm
Banky W na real G.

He's putting her to work as a reimbursement for the wedding and honeymoon expenses.


One less back up singer on stage is cash saved in pocket for family finances grin


Chief economist
I hail oooooo

25 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Write2018: 4:16pm
So cute

Can you write good articles? Pm me.
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by itsik(m): 4:16pm
@Op

Your grammar nah die. Walahi.

Hwy jot use pigin like me dey do. On how you make mistake here for pigin. No one go notice

2 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Fynestboi: 4:16pm
Nice.
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by OrestesDante(m): 4:17pm
ladyF:
Awwwn... Who will sing for me na cry

It's LadyF again. grin grin grin

angry


∆ I will sing for you.


LadyF I wan buy coin o∆
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by OldBeer: 4:17pm
.
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Andrewgame42: 4:17pm
Instead of you and your wife to rest
You carry am come back to social media

Its like the marriage dun tire this banky!!
Ill be there when the divorce paper show face

2 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Talkingboy: 4:17pm
.
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Abfinest007(m): 4:17pm
i hope this love that exist between d two of u will continue bcus am tired of celebrities breakin up
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Ireboya(m): 4:17pm
And so ? sad

1 Like

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by princestars(m): 4:18pm
cruzita:
Oga moon head ur wife is bae
Hahhaahhahahah..

1 Like

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by jerseyboy: 4:18pm
This no breast girl again and her kokohead husband.
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by magiki(m): 4:18pm
But wait o, will this video end this fuel scarcity?



Ayamtayad of Banky and Adesua's post everytime

1 Like

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by OldBeer: 4:19pm
ipafricaStaff:
Newly Wedded Couple Banky w and Adesua Has Break the internet Again and this time it is something Great to talk about as Banky w seeks the assistance of his lovely wife adesua to perform with him for the first time on stage At the just Recent Warri again show the Lagos Edition, which he also called her his new artist.

Watch Below.

Cc; Lalasticlala

More At: https://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/12/27/video-banky-w-adesuatomi-performs-together-stage-first-time/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmz8XhZVEB8
See the appalling English.

No comma or fullstop.

How can a blogger write like this and hope to make it?

Tueh!

9 Likes

Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by sallyzan(f): 4:19pm
We no go hear word again
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Diso60090(m): 4:19pm
Hotshawarma:
A cow should not be eating a fried meat




No cow should be drinking cowmilk
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by Ruggedfitness: 4:19pm
Newly Wedded Couple Banky w and Adesua Has Break the internet Again and this time it is something Great to talk about as Banky w seeks the assistance of his lovely wife adesua to perform with him for the first time on stage

Hmm, this looks like a Kim K and Kanye West couple

In Other News
2 Reasons Why You Should Never Have Oral $ex With Anyone
www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/stop-oral-sx.html
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by MissAprokoMedia(f): 4:20pm
.
Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) by ladyF(f): 4:20pm
OrestesDante:


angry


∆ I will sing for you.


LadyF I wan buy coin o∆

Hehehe... Thanks dear

Place your order na www.ladyfexchange.com

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

AY Apologises To Tonto Dikeh Over His Daughter's 'high" Video / Zaaki Azzay's New Wife Delivers Baby Boy, Former Wife Happy For Him. / Mercy Johnson Goes Bald For A Movie Role

Viewing this topic: Bonemarrow32(m), Drpeey(m), Blinkz007, yomilike(m), SilaV, Messibae, kingsley989(m), Oluwapresley(m), Stdaviding(m), frankline461, shigosamson, drey08(m), Tuns71, sleekymag(m), seadesi1986, Ifedith(m), SmartByki(m), bharyhour15, chisom215, sparqo01, avicky(f), Onyijeff(m), tolanibae(f), reeena(f), ibroopeyemi(m), Oluwatosin98(m), fakiboss(m), ProfFolug(m), amtheone(m), Bunire13(f), commyluv(f), laris, plamonee and 74 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.