Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W And Adesua Etomi Perform Together On Stage For The First Time (Video) (17800 Views)

PHOTOS: Falz And Simi Perform Together At The Falz Experience / Trey Songz And Yemi Alade Dance As They Perform Together On Stage (Pics, Vdeo) / Photos: P-square Finally Perform Together (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Watch Below.



Cc; Lalasticlala



More At:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmz8XhZVEB8 Newly Wedded Couple Banky w and Adesua Has Break the internet Again and this time it is something Great to talk about as Banky w seeks the assistance of his lovely wife adesua to perform with him for the first time on stage At the just Recent Warri again show the Lagos Edition, which he also called her his new artist.Watch Below.Cc; LalasticlalaMore At: https://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/12/27/video-banky-w-adesuatomi-performs-together-stage-first-time/ 1 Like

leverage:

cancer W still dey sing? No go faint for stage o see wetin wizkid don cause 43 Likes

Oga moon head ur wife is bae 3 Likes

God bless me with a good girl 2 Likes

emwyy:

God bless me with a good girl A cow should not be eating a fried meat A cow should not be eating a fried meat 7 Likes

Hotshawarma:

A cow should not be eating a fried meat Meaning Meaning





It's LadyF again. Awwwn... Who will sing for me naIt'sagain.

ipafricaStaff:

Newly Wedded Couple Banky w and Adesua Has Break the internet Again and this time it is something Great to talk about as Banky w seeks the assistance of his lovely wife adesua to perform with him for the first time on stage At the just Recent Warri again show the Lagos Edition, which he also called her his new artist.



Watch Below.



Cc; Lalasticlala



More At: https://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/12/27/video-banky-w-adesuatomi-performs-together-stage-first-time/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmz8XhZVEB8

Eku orire Eku orire 2 Likes







isokey No nude pics this time,isokey 2 Likes

Power Couple. This woman is damn too beautiful. Atimes I wonder how Banky became so lucky. Adesua deserves a better man. But Banky W is a super nice guy though. One or two times I have met him showed me his humane side. Kudos.



Check my Signature if you are interested. 2 Likes 2 Shares





He's putting her to work as a reimbursement for the wedding and honeymoon expenses.





One less back up singer on stage is cash saved in pocket for family finances





Chief economist

I hail oooooo Banky W na real G.He's putting her to work as a reimbursement for the wedding and honeymoon expenses.One less back up singer on stage is cash saved in pocket for family financesChief economistI hail oooooo 25 Likes

So cute



Can you write good articles? Pm me.

@Op



Your grammar nah die. Walahi.



Hwy jot use pigin like me dey do. On how you make mistake here for pigin. No one go notice 2 Likes

Nice.

ladyF:

Awwwn... Who will sing for me na



It's LadyF again.







∆ I will sing for you.





LadyF I wan buy coin o∆

.

Instead of you and your wife to rest

You carry am come back to social media



Its like the marriage dun tire this banky!!

Ill be there when the divorce paper show face 2 Likes

.

i hope this love that exist between d two of u will continue bcus am tired of celebrities breakin up

And so ? 1 Like

cruzita:

Oga moon head ur wife is bae Hahhaahhahahah.. Hahhaahhahahah.. 1 Like

This no breast girl again and her kokohead husband.

But wait o, will this video end this fuel scarcity?







Ayamtayad of Banky and Adesua's post everytime 1 Like

ipafricaStaff:

Newly Wedded Couple Banky w and Adesua Has Break the internet Again and this time it is something Great to talk about as Banky w seeks the assistance of his lovely wife adesua to perform with him for the first time on stage At the just Recent Warri again show the Lagos Edition, which he also called her his new artist.



Watch Below.



Cc; Lalasticlala



More At: https://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/12/27/video-banky-w-adesuatomi-performs-together-stage-first-time/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmz8XhZVEB8 See the appalling English.



No comma or fullstop.



How can a blogger write like this and hope to make it?



Tueh! See the appalling English.No comma or fullstop.How can a blogger write like this and hope to make it?Tueh! 9 Likes

We no go hear word again

Hotshawarma:

A cow should not be eating a fried meat







No cow should be drinking cowmilk No cow should be drinking cowmilk

Newly Wedded Couple Banky w and Adesua Has Break the internet Again and this time it is something Great to talk about as Banky w seeks the assistance of his lovely wife adesua to perform with him for the first time on stage

Hmm, this looks like a Kim K and Kanye West couple



In Other News

2 Reasons Why You Should Never Have Oral $ex With Anyone

www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/stop-oral-sx.html Hmm, this looks like a Kim K and Kanye West coupleIn Other News

.