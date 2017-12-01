₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by TunezMediaBlog: 2:22pm
Former Miss Nigeria, Omowunmi Akinnifesi was the cynosure of all eyes when she stepped out last night in a black see-through top for the All Black Everything concert held in Lagos yesternight.
The mesh top revealed what the super model rocked underneath leaving little to the imagination. See below...
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by Hotshawarma(m): 2:24pm
Fine woman
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by cruzita(f): 2:29pm
HER DRESSING FOR MAKE SENSE IF TO SAY E NO DEY TRANSPARENT
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by Benjom(m): 2:31pm
Omowunmi, you've been good all this while... but for this subtle change, I kant understand
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by dominique(f): 2:48pm
That's a sheer top not a nude top, a nude top blends with your skin colour. Bloggers, try to make a little effort in disseminating accurate info.
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by castrol180(m): 5:02pm
good for her
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by Iseoluwani: 5:02pm
Vaseline crew... Tikabodi and co
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by mosho2good: 5:03pm
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by grin88(m): 5:03pm
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by femi4: 5:03pm
dominique:defender of the universe
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by Henry1006(m): 5:03pm
NwaAmaikpe where are you?
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by directonpc(m): 5:04pm
Hotshawarma:You must be yoruba.
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by Jodha(f): 5:05pm
Barbie face....I love leather outfits ehn...the trousers...especially leather jacket...I would kill for that...
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by Aziz404: 5:05pm
cruzita:
I believe she's got a eyes to look the mirror b4 leaving home.....
...that's what are mad fans need
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by tstx(m): 5:05pm
fine
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by Marxist001(m): 5:05pm
Fine girl......indecent dressing, gradually disgracing womanhood
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by MissAprokoMedia(f): 5:05pm
.
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by sureheaven(m): 5:05pm
She fine sha ........ see her ereke jojolo....
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by giddy4me(m): 5:05pm
Hmmmmn
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by mazimee(m): 5:10pm
NwaAmaikpe come and See
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by simplemach(m): 5:10pm
Fada lawd
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by ULSHERLAN(m): 5:10pm
My favorite beauty queen and beauty crush
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by buffalowings: 5:10pm
Bra aficionados in the house
Is that a push up bra
I need answers before I proceed
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by alexialin: 5:11pm
Benjom:
She realized the tough reality.
Which is been a good girl doesn't guarantee a long lasting relationship, nor marriage . Men like the mixture of the two, bn naughty and bn good.
In between the outfit looks cool., except the colour of her hair.
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by Richardabbey(m): 5:11pm
Pipu Say I Always Post Useless Comment .
Who Knws Dis Useless Olosho Nw
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by Sunkyboie(m): 5:11pm
Her hair is not black
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by LesbianBoy(m): 5:11pm
She is not looking good at all
One of the effects of not having a man in her life
|Re: Omowunmi Akinnifesi Rocks Black See-Through Top For All Black Everything Concert by Blackfyre: 5:11pm
E be like say them no even want dey cover the Bobbi again....
