Former Miss Nigeria, Omowunmi Akinnifesi was the cynosure of all eyes when she stepped out last night in a black see-through top for the All Black Everything concert held in Lagos yesternight.The mesh top revealed what the super model rocked underneath leaving little to the imagination. See below...

*A man caught a thief at night in his kitchen at Bantama area of kumasi. Just when the man was going to raise the alarm,the thief said:"Do you remember what I said in the Bible? I said, "I will come like a thief in the night". "I have come again. Blessed are you among men, that you have stayed awake as I told you." Then the man looked at the thief, smiled and replied, "Sir, you have fallen into the hands of Pontius Pilate again!"* I will nail u tonight!!! The thief fainted.

������

Don't laugh alone share it..... Merry Christmas and happy new year in advance.. 2 Likes 1 Share