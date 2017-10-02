Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Reason Why You Should Monitor Your Period(photos) (13062 Views)

Having being a Menses doctor for sometimes now, i wish to share one of my several experiences to help our ladies out there.

This is a girl that became pregnant out of carelessness and wanted to remove, when she could have simply avoided it. knowledge is power. It was her friend that was chatting me up asking for a way to remove her baby. unfortunately, i dont support abortion.



Keep reading while I drop some hints via the comment section. Feel free to ask me questions. Any question at all.



















Any girl that gets unwanted pregnancy in this 21st century needs some slaps.



So it happened that I am a friend to the friend of this girl that got pregnant. She came through her friend to ask me for a solution to something that has no solution. If ony she had come before now, she would not have been pregnant, because pregnancy is preventablke 100% 2 Likes

I have an app that monitors it for me. 1 Like

the safest time to have sex is during your menstrual period, if you take no exception to aesthetics. The probability that you become pregnant during your period is zero even without condom, because there is no viable egg for the sperm to fertilize, if there was any, you would not be bleeding. the only problem here is the probability of catching infection is 95% because the mucus and blood oozing out from that hole are wonderful habitat for over 1000 bacteria and viruses. so weigh your risk. 2 Likes 4 Shares

My GF don't really know how to calculate her days I tried online to learn how to calculate safe days but got lost in d calculation. Even downloaded an App that calculate d date but couldn't keep up. I am keen on this your thread n look forward to learning alot from it.

Note: I know some NL guys are demented. I don't want useless quote n she is a mature girl buy just don't know how to calculate dates apart from her expected dates 7 Likes

Purebeerry:

I have an app that monitors it for me. app will always function like a an app. the human body is not programmed. Ordinary travelling can alter your hormonal balance, and your app will disapoint you.



Nobody/nothing can tell you about you better than you, with the help of Menses doctor. Ask me any question about the female menstrual cycle that you do not understand. ask me, any question at all. app will always function like a an app. the human body is not programmed. Ordinary travelling can alter your hormonal balance, and your app will disapoint you.Nobody/nothing can tell you about you better than you, with the help of Menses doctor. Ask me any question about the female menstrual cycle that you do not understand. ask me, any question at all. 12 Likes

90% of girls below 22 years in Nigeria do not know that they can become pregnant only during their ovulation days and not during their menstruation.



and that leads us to next question: what is the difference between ovulation and menstruation? one is two weeks older than the other.

...am coming 9 Likes

Why does it skip sometimes?



meanwhile you should educate yourself with these:

These things can affect your menstrual period.



FACTORS THAT CAN ALTER (SHORTEN, PROLONG, OR MAKE YOU MISS) YOUR MENSTRUAL CYCLE:



1. The food you eat

2. The drugs you take

3. The Amount of stress you subject your body to

4. Weight loss or very low body weight and weight gain/overweight

5. Extreme Exercise

6. Pregnancy

7. Benign tumor of the uterus (Fibroid)

8. Thyroid gland diseases

9. Contraceptives

10. Allergies to some foods

11. Pituitary, hypothalamic or ovarian gland diseases

12. Ovarian tumor and Polycystic Ovarian Disease

13. Menstrual cycles of people around you

14. Alcohol

15. Travels

16. Sleep

17. Smoking

18. Irregular work schedules

19. Sickness

20. Cosmetics

21. Menopause

22. Aging (Perimenopausal factors)

23. Calculation error

24. Idiopathic - The cause can not be explained by science.



ALL HAVE BEEN DESCRIBED IN DETAILS.

http://whyimissedmyperiod.blogspot.com.ng/2017/09/missed-period-24-things-that-affect.html

this is nice 2 Likes 2 Shares

MensesDoctor:

Pls i need question before i continue. Am I alone here? drop your questions; unless it is boring then you guys should let me know. How do one calculate safe days? in lane man's term How do one calculate safe days? in lane man's term

MensesDoctor:



app will always function like a an app. the human body is not programmed. Ordinary travelling can alter your hormonal balance, and your app will disapoint you.



Nobody/nothing can tell you about you better than you, with the help of Menses doctor. Ask me any question about the female menstrual cycle that you do not understand. ask me, any question at all. Having sex during a woman's menstruation will mean the woman cannot be pregnant, though sometimes it's possible to be pregnant.



But there are days in a month other than the menstrual period that you can have sex with a woman and she won't be pregnant even if you pour all the sperm in the world in her.



These days are at least six days before her ovulation period begins and days after the ovulation.



Women, research ovulation and calculate your own ovulation.



MensesDoctor:

Pls i need question before i continue. Am I alone here? drop your questions; unless it is boring then you guys should let me know. what causes painful menses apart from sugary stuff what causes painful menses apart from sugary stuff 2 Likes

Divay22:

Why does it skip sometimes?

thank you sweet heart. nice question. there are are more than 24 things that can make you miss your period. the one that we all know is pregnancy, and that is the case in 80% of cases.



but if yu go pregnacy test and still test negative, then there are other possible things that can cause it. they are: travelling (especially internationally over another timezone) if you are an air hostess then be rest asured that your period will always be irregular.

other things are: disease like cancer, hormonal imbalace, oral contrceptives..my dear they are many.

Purebeerry:

I have an app that monitors it for me.

sekxy:



what causes painful menses apart from sugary stuff

hahaha...who told you sugary stuff causes menstrual pain? there is no established science behind that. what causes menstrual pain is also the same thing that causes labour pain. Your uterine linings are contracting, so their chemicals we call prostaglandins. anin girls below 20...sorry ther, am answering so many questions, read this and educate yourself on the causes and way out of menstrual pain:



http://whyimissedmyperiod.blogspot.com.ng/2017/10/menstrual-pain-all-about-cramps.html





MensesDoctor:



app will always function like a an app. the human body is not programmed. Ordinary travelling can alter your hormonal balance, and your app will disapoint you.



Nobody/nothing can tell you about you better than you, with the help of Menses doctor. Ask me any question about the female menstrual cycle that you do not understand. ask me, any question at all. I visited your blog, its nice. Do you think clay consumption(nzu) can cause infertility in a woman? I visited your blog, its nice. Do you think clay consumption(nzu) can cause infertility in a woman? 1 Like

phoenixthefirst:



Having sex during a woman's menstruation will mean the woman cannot be pregnant.



But there are days in a month other than the menstrual period that you can have sex with a woman and she won't be pregnant even if you pour all the semen in the world in her.



These days are at least six days before her ovulation period begins and days after the ovulation.



Women, research ovulation and calculate your own ovulation.



Nice topic OP.

Purebeerry:

I visited your blog, its nice. Do you think clay consumption(nzu) can cause infertility in a woman? thanks for visiting. Always consult the blog anytime you are in confusion so that you do not make mistake.

MensesDoctor:





You are correct, but this calls for caution becauses, the human sperm especially that of healthy young men can survive in the female Instruments for a maximum of 6-7days, so so some sperm cells can still be viable in trhe fallopian tube and meet up with the ovulation. But combing this with condom and good condom use will suffice. i said good condom use because 97% of men do not know how to use condom. I thought semen can survive for only about five days. That was why I said a woman won't be pregnant if she has sex at least six days before her ovulation period begins.



I will research more on how long semen can really survive in a woman's body.



MensesDoctor:





hahaha...who told you sugary stuff causes menstrual pain? there is no established science behind that. what causes menstrual pain is also the same thing that causes labour pain. Your uterine linings are contracting, so their chemicals we call prostaglandins. and menstrual pain is usually severe in girls below 20...sorry ther, am answering so many questions, read this and educate yourself on the causes and way out of menstrual pain: http://whyimissedmyperiod.blogspot.com.ng/2017/10/menstrual-pain-all-about-cramps.html



So let me continue with the difference between menstruation and ovulation......



The Difference between Ovulation and Menstruation

Menstruation and ovulation are two confused terms by many young ladies and other lay persons. But after reading this, I believe you will be able to make distinction between the two.

However, it is believed that before reading this you should have had a general knowledge of the female menstrual period (cycle). If you do not know, kindly read it up here before you continue:





OVULATION



On the day 14 (12-16) of the menstrual cycle, the matured egg out the 15-20 of them is released from the ovary. This is what we call ovulation - the release of the fully matured egg from the ovary. Ovulation is different from menstruation, which you will see later. The egg released starts a journey through the Fallopian tube to the uterus(womb)



MENSTRUATION

If there was no sperm to fertilize the egg (ovum), then something very important happens: The uterus gets disappointed and starts shedding off its lining which it had prepared to receive a baby. It will start shedding off this lining. The shedding off of this lining of the uterus is accompanied by blood which starts flowing from your urogenital tract. This is what we call Menstruation - the outflow of blood and the mucus that was shed from the uterus through the genital tract as a result of non-fertilization of the egg or ovum. Please try and differentiate this from ovulation.This menstruation starts exactly on day 28 of the menstrual cycle.

source: whyimissedmyperiod 3 Likes 2 Shares

phoenixthefirst:



I thought semen can survive for only about five days. That was why I said a woman won't be pregnant if she has sex at least six days before her ovulation period begins.



I will research more on how long semen can really survive in a woman's body.



Thanks.

There are two fertile periods in every of your monthly menstrual cycle. By fertile periods I mean the times you are likely to be pregnant if you go intimately with a man.



These fertile periods are :



During the middle of the menstrual period

During your natal lunar phase fertile time (probable)





How to chart your Period and avoid Pregnancy



Check this diagram and note the mid menstrual period. Your fertile times are days 11-15 assuming your periods are coming on a 28 day cycle. We understand that menstrual period is individualistic, but 28 days seems to be a more working template.



However check the diagram below to know your possible fertile times if you are not seeing your own on a 28 days basis.





How to chart your Period and avoid Pregnancy



The menstrual cycle can be as short as 25 days and as long as 35 days. For a safer approach add +/-3days to each of the ovulation times to get your fertile period. Note: The ovulation day you are seeing is another name for the fertile period, so when we say fertile period we are actually talking about the ovulation day.



For example:



sekxy:



okay thanks

you are welcome. how old are you? dont mind me, I need it to further advise you. you are welcome. how old are you? dont mind me, I need it to further advise you. 1 Like

candyguyofficia:



How do one calculate safe days? in lane man's term ...still waiting for a response ...still waiting for a response

MensesDoctor:





five days is standard, you are correct. but for safety and precaution 7days is a sure bet. moreover the female menstrual period can alter sometimes. You are correct.



I have always known that five days is the standard length, even though I have always been using a seven day calculation for caution.



I knew that menstruation can be altered too.



To all girls, missing you period for just one month is never a worry. Inasmuch as I will still advise that you go for pregnancy test especially if you are guilty of unprotected sex, Missed period becomes clinically relevant when it happens for two(2) consecutive months.

candyguyofficia:



candyguyofficia:



...still waiting for a response





i have to bring this image to help you undertsant. the firstday that your bleeding starts is the DAY 1 of your menstrual cycle. in this diagram it means your period is lasting for 6days; ie from DAY1 TO DAY6.



2 weeks after should be DAY 14 right ? yes, that should be your fertile period. if you have unprotected sex this time you are finished. u don get belle be that. But look at that diagram, we did not just give only DAY 14, we started from DAY 11 TO DAY 15, FOR CAUTION.



in summary avoid the BLUE DAYS, and maximize the ORANGE DAYS. hope u get it I will create a fresh thread for it later with more diagrams and if possible videos but,

in summary avoid the BLUE DAYS, and maximize the ORANGE DAYS. hope u get it I will create a fresh thread for it later with more diagrams and if possible videos