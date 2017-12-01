₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by EdifiedCEO: 2:31pm
A SUV was involved in a lone accident in Lagos as it veered off the road and into a canal in Lagos. No casualties were recorded as at the time this report was filled and we hope its just the car that has some dents.
LASEMA Response Unit trucks were used to toll the SUV out and to safety.
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by Leverageisback(m): 2:33pm
na this one be news again?
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by greysoul(m): 5:42pm
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by FrenchWay: 5:42pm
Driver go back to the driving school joor
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 5:42pm
WTF is "SUV runs INTO a canal"?!
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by sexbomb(m): 5:43pm
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by whitebeard(m): 5:43pm
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by Stemkay: 5:43pm
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by simplemach(m): 5:43pm
Maybe it's a season of crash and counter crashes
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by Tundeiab(m): 5:44pm
Christmas bear never clear for the driver eye
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by doctorregular01(m): 5:44pm
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by IkeBuya: 5:44pm
which Canal is that? people have to be careful in Canals because of Crocs and water lizards
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 5:45pm
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by mondob2k(m): 5:45pm
The SUV is kinda thirsty and needed a drink.
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by loomer: 5:45pm
The way accidents dey happen for naija dey fear me
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by MiztaSpycee: 5:46pm
Probably drunk driving... At least no casualties so thank God.
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 5:47pm
But the driver's name is not Yusuf Buhari. So, our politicians won't express their "heartfelt condolences and prayers"
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 5:47pm
Too much speed
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by GreenMavro: 5:47pm
he wan pass canal go Canada as Libya don cast
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 5:48pm
God pleas protect your children. Please we all should be careful as well (drivers and passenger ) Compliment of the season. Happy new year in advance
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by Ojim07(m): 5:49pm
when you see the way some people drive, you go just know say their village people is at work....
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:51pm
no lives were lost
God is miraculous
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:51pm
Thank God no life was lost.
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 5:52pm
this bubuhari self...
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by bigplayerz(m): 5:54pm
Obviously from either driving under influence or he/she was sleeping when the accident happened...but thank God for the life of this new development LRU in lagos state..they come quicker than @lala (Na joke OO)
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by tballeyy(m): 5:56pm
Is all about festives thing, higH to the highest
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by Lanretoye(m): 6:03pm
the SUV wan follow governor tambuwal convoy ni.
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by BagWay: 6:13pm
infct lexus generally no get grip for naija
and top speed and potholes
where not included in the manual.
u can imagine turboing at 110km/h just to see a big ass pothole ahead..men
|Re: SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) by Narldon(f): 6:18pm
The Pictures are crystal clear
