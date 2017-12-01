Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / SUV Runs Into A Canal In Lagos (Photos) (11030 Views)

LASEMA Response Unit trucks were used to toll the SUV out and to safety.





http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-suv-runs-into-canal-in-lagos.html A SUV was involved in a lone accident in Lagos as it veered off the road and into a canal in Lagos. No casualties were recorded as at the time this report was filled and we hope its just the car that has some dents.LASEMA Response Unit trucks were used to toll the SUV out and to safety.

na this one be news again? na this one be news again? 1 Like

na this one be news again?

Driver go back to the driving school joor

WTF is "SUV runs INTO a canal"?!



4 Likes



Maybe it's a season of crash and counter crashes

Christmas bear never clear for the driver eye

which Canal is that? people have to be careful in Canals because of Crocs and water lizards 1 Like

The SUV is kinda thirsty and needed a drink.

The way accidents dey happen for naija dey fear me

Probably drunk driving... At least no casualties so thank God.

But the driver's name is not Yusuf Buhari. So, our politicians won't express their "heartfelt condolences and prayers" 3 Likes

Too much speed

he wan pass canal go Canada as Libya don cast 2 Likes

God pleas protect your children. Please we all should be careful as well (drivers and passenger ) Compliment of the season. Happy new year in advance

when you see the way some people drive, you go just know say their village people is at work....

EdifiedCEO:

no lives were lost



God is miraculous no lives were lostGod is miraculous

Thank God no life was lost.

this bubuhari self...

Obviously from either driving under influence or he/she was sleeping when the accident happened...but thank God for the life of this new development LRU in lagos state..they come quicker than @lala (Na joke OO) 1 Like

Is all about festives thing, higH to the highest

the SUV wan follow governor tambuwal convoy ni.

infct lexus generally no get grip for naija

and top speed and potholes

where not included in the manual.

u can imagine turboing at 110km/h just to see a big ass pothole ahead..men