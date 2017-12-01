₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,935,079 members, 3,994,528 topics. Date: Friday, 29 December 2017 at 07:42 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding (18938 Views)
Actor Ken Erics Looking Fresh In New Official Portraits / Destiny Etiko, Ken Erics, Chiwetalu Agu, Harry B, Ugezu Pictured On Set / Ken Erics Ugo Celebrates His Birthday With New Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by MissAprokoMedia(f): 8:54pm On Dec 28
JoelsBlog Exclusive:
32yrs old Nollywood Actor has tied the knot with his beautiful bride whose name is on a lowkey for now as we are yet to obtain official Wedding photos, JoelsBlog was able to gather few Shots from the Wedding of Nollywood Actor.
For the fact that,Ken Eric's did not leave any trace of his wedding on any social platform proves that his marriage is totally out of the media unlike other celebrities,he just wanted a lowkey wedding but it attracted harsh comments from some fans that felt neglected as they were not pre-informed about the wedding.
See photos;
News by Joel: https://joelsblog.com.ng/photos-nollywood-actor-ken-ugo-erics-is-finally-married-today/
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by MissAprokoMedia(f): 8:55pm On Dec 28
More photos:
Meet kenerics wife here:
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by Nne5(f): 8:56pm On Dec 28
The pictures dey one kind
7 Likes
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by MissAprokoMedia(f): 9:15pm On Dec 28
More photos
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by ufuosman(m): 9:41pm On Dec 28
Nne5:na black berry curve 4 them take snap the pictures
8 Likes
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by ufuosman(m): 9:42pm On Dec 28
Big congratulations to them
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by jaymejate(m): 10:12pm On Dec 28
Nice
But who exactly is doing wedding cos I'm seeing plenty people there o
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by Godswillnwaoma(m): 10:13pm On Dec 28
I like the guy boldness in acting, happy married life my fellow unizik product.
8 Likes
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by Ritieyalu(f): 10:14pm On Dec 28
Congrats to them
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by Ruggedfitness: 10:14pm On Dec 28
Happy married life.
In Other News
4 Common Dirty Habits You Must Stop Practising Before 2018
www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/4-dirty-common-habits-you-must-stop.html
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by Promismike(m): 10:14pm On Dec 28
Ok
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by mightyokwy(m): 10:14pm On Dec 28
Congratulations to the new couple
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by Starboywrites(m): 10:15pm On Dec 28
I need a Job.
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by NubiLove(m): 10:15pm On Dec 28
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by divineRx(f): 10:15pm On Dec 28
awww dis is lovely.. hml to d couple
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by McINoWell: 10:15pm On Dec 28
chaiii ... buhari yyyyyy
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by Purebeerry(f): 10:16pm On Dec 28
Wow.
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by victorazyvictor(m): 10:16pm On Dec 28
Many are getting married these days even with the hardship.
They said good ladies will finish this year 2017, mine is next tomorrow.....
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by zombieTRACKER: 10:16pm On Dec 28
Nkoli nwa nsukka is not his wife op... His wife is ugly..
I hope say she go compensate herself with a sweet kitty cat
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by cutiepie25(f): 10:21pm On Dec 28
Hapi married life Ken Erics, congratulations
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by Sandrashine: 10:26pm On Dec 28
Chai! I didn't know he's been single all these while o
I don miss this one o :-
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by bonechamberlain(m): 10:35pm On Dec 28
so this guy is this young 32. wow that's good
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by HumbleVictor(m): 10:49pm On Dec 28
@JoelsBlog Exclusive, hope this is not film shooting??
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by BLACKdagger: 10:55pm On Dec 28
wait is he marrying nkoli nwa nsuka
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by Egein(m): 11:01pm On Dec 28
Inferior folks everywhere.
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by loneatar: 11:04pm On Dec 28
Wishing them a lifetime of happiness
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by esty57: 11:07pm On Dec 28
;
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by esty57: 11:08pm On Dec 28
Happy married life to them
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by Paschal2legacy: 11:10pm On Dec 28
Congrats bro . But u can cry for Africa ooo
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by WebSurfer(m): 11:17pm On Dec 28
MissAprokoMedia:Nairaland
That picture is racheal and not his wife
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Ken Erics Traditional Wedding by afrika(f): 11:28pm On Dec 28
Ken Eric, is it Yoruba or Hausa? Abi calabar
OBJ & Comedian BOVI In A Mock Boxing Match ( Pic) / Photos From 9ice's 36th Birthday Party / Is This Beyonce?
Viewing this topic: mizclassy(f), HenryHill, val4sure(m), Emmagenius, phoexix, Kingwizzy16(m), westyomi, Dumas32(m), dopemama, Gspot(m), shiffi(m), Michealdonald, greatme2good(f), igirabata123(m), Inyanga(m), ukobebe(m), Bonaventura(m), Unigrad, Ceepy and 35 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25