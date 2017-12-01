JoelsBlog Exclusive:



32yrs old Nollywood Actor has tied the knot with his beautiful bride whose name is on a lowkey for now as we are yet to obtain official Wedding photos, JoelsBlog was able to gather few Shots from the Wedding of Nollywood Actor.





For the fact that,Ken Eric's did not leave any trace of his wedding on any social platform proves that his marriage is totally out of the media unlike other celebrities,he just wanted a lowkey wedding but it attracted harsh comments from some fans that felt neglected as they were not pre-informed about the wedding.





See photos;







News by Joel: 32yrs old Nollywood Actor has tied the knot with his beautiful bride whose name is on a lowkey for now as we are yet to obtain official Wedding photos, JoelsBlog was able to gather few Shots from the Wedding of Nollywood Actor.For the fact that,Ken Eric's did not leave any trace of his wedding on any social platform proves that his marriage is totally out of the media unlike other celebrities,he just wanted a lowkey wedding but it attracted harsh comments from some fans that felt neglected as they were not pre-informed about the wedding.See photos;News by Joel: https://joelsblog.com.ng/photos-nollywood-actor-ken-ugo-erics-is-finally-married-today/ 2 Likes