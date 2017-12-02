₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
EFCC Files Fraud Charges Against Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma / Innocent Chukwuma Innoson's Wife, Masquerade, Others Welcome Him Back In Enugu / Innoson Vs GTBank: EFCC Arrests Innocent Chukwuma In Enugu (Photos)
Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by exlinklodge: 4:07pm
Innoson Vs GTBank: EFCC's Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable - Innocent Chukwuma
Up till today, Nigerians are yet to know the gravity of the offence Innoson Motors Nigeria CEO committed that EFCC stormed his residential house in commando style to arrest and whisked him away like a common criminal.
The truth is gradually coming to light. The Chairman and Managing Director of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), Chief Innocent Chukwuma, has dismissed as laughable and a ‘no issue’ the alleged fraud charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
In a statement by Head of Corporate Communications Innoson Group, Mr. Cornel Osigwe, the entrepreneur said the purported charge was a calculated attempt by the anti-graft body to justify his arrest last week Tuesday. He said the charge was an action taken in bad faith to change the narrative to him in bad light and divert the attention of the public that had continued to condemn his arrest.
The statement reads;
“We have some reservations with the publication of the details of the suit in question on some online blogs because the charge, which EFCC purports to file against me has a temporary suit number: Temp/3315c/2017. This number is written with red pen at the top most right side of the charge published at EFCC’s page.
“By this temporary number it means that the charge is not yet before any court in Lagos State. Also, it means that the charge cannot be acted upon by any court in Lagos State and it cannot be served on any party as well.
“As it is, the charge has not been filed. So why the media noise by the commission of filling fraud charges against Innoson? We believe that it is a Volte face. Furthermore we are alarmed at how low EFCC could descend to be used by GTB to destroy the Nigeria’s foremost entrepreneur. We have it now in good authority that there is a grand conspiracy by an International competitor of Innoson Vehicles who have conspired with a financial institution to pull down Innoson Vehicles at all cost because of the latest increase of patronage of Innoson Vehicles by the Federal Government.
“But we are amazed that EFCC, a Federal Government Agency who is supposed at all times to defend indigenous Nigerian companies who are working hard to make Nigeria great will allow itself to be used as a tool to kill and destroy these companies. Particulars of Offence Nigeria needs to ask EFCC if GTB as a bank has any license to import motorcycle spare parts or CKD.
“A cursory look at the charges filed by EFCC at court is both laughable and constitutes a National embarrassment. The motorcycles being deemed the property of GTB were ordered by Innoson from its manufacturers and suppliers with a loan from GTB. Under letter of credit transaction, in international trade, bills of ladings are consigned to banks not because the banks – consignees – are the owners of the goods but rather to ensure that the seller is paid and the buyer receives the goods.
“Mere consignment or endorsement of a bill of lading does not confer title in the goods covered by the bill of lading to either the consignee or the endorsee. Where consignment or endorsement of a bill of lading is intended as a security for loan, consignment or endorsement in such circumstance does not transfer title in the goods to the consignee or the endorsee.
“All Innoson’s letter of credit transactions, through GTB, were confirmed LCs. In letter of credit transactions (LC), particularly but not exclusively confirmed LC, the term is cash against documents. Shipping documents are not released by the advising/correspondent bank to the Issuing Bank until the Issuing Bank pays for the goods.
“At all material times, Innoson paid 25% of every LC value before it was opened. The media hype of EFCC portrayed Innoson and its promoter as having stolen goods belonging to GTB. We note the attempt of EFCC to get the courts to retry a matter Innoson had already secured judgment on.”
The IVM owner further reiterated his earlier statement that the commission was yet to tell him why he was arrested except to say on pages of newspapers that he was arrested because of his fraud at SEC and forgery of documents to obtain tax waivers.
“While we await to be served the court papers, we want to advice the EFCC that if there is any complaint by GTB to EFCC, Innoson should be invited by the commission to clear its name, EFCC will then conducts its investigation before taking matter to court,” he said.
More @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/12/innoson-vs-gtbank-efccs-charges-against.html
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by dafeyankee: 4:07pm
From day 1 I have said it.
This man is a criminal and he knows it. Stop trying to get public sympathy and go the courts to prove your innocence.
And those empty Egg Heads that were rushing to take their money out of GTB, how come you guys are now ashamed to show us pictures of you taking your money back to the bank?
Egg Heads.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by ozohtony: 4:35pm
Can this country ever be great again?
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by Naijacost22: 4:37pm
We Know you are Innocent, We lost credibility in EFCC when
1. Pension thief Abdulrasheed Maina was reinstated
2. $25 billion contract awarded by GMD of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru was not investigated.
3. Babachir Lawal, secretary to the government of the federation was stealing money and no investigation.
4. $43 Million found in Ikoyi with no Owner.
EFCC is just a scam like every thing APC is doing in nigeria
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by brainpulse: 4:37pm
What is laughable in the fraud issue on ground? If you have a case with EFCC simply go defend yourself with facts and if not satisfied take it to court to any extent.
Don't just whimp up nonsense sentiments every time just because some fools on social media will cry baby which will do nothing to the case.
The questions is how did he get the fraudulent shipping documents used to clear the goods when the original certified is still with GTB
In this same country Akingbola of intercontinental back was charged and convicted for fraud. Ibru also was also charged and convicted. Innoson you are not an angel whom can not commit fraud, you are a business man like any others.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by MrImole(m): 4:37pm
I don't think so
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by QuitNotice(m): 4:38pm
If you are truly innocent, be patient and clear all these mess. Don't goan be granting interviews upandan and complicate things for yourself
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by RIPEnglish: 4:38pm
You don't need to told us, we are all knowed EFCC is a corruption. They are workout with buhari governments.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by nairavsdollars: 4:38pm
We know it's a lie. Magu is a confused idiot. What's the latest about #boycottGTBank?
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by FrenchWay: 4:38pm
...
May God help u Innoson.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by bokunrawo(m): 4:40pm
brainpulse:Mr man its like you've not been following this case critically, the problem on ground is about an unlawful arrest by Efcc without speculating the exact offence committed by the culprit, and in view of the whole scenario the arrest was a forceful one, from all indication the Efcc body actions are against the Constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria and Fundamental human right (Right to fair hearing). However even if the man is guilty of any offense whatsoever the method Efcc used in handling the case is abysmal.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 4:40pm
ok
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by Guestlander: 4:40pm
Yawn........wake me up when the case is settled either in a court of law or amicably between him and GTB.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by yemaldo(m): 4:40pm
Pitiable?
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by binsanni(m): 4:40pm
mumu story
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by Fynestboi: 4:40pm
Lol. Let's me join the laughing crew for this abeg.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by Benjom(m): 4:40pm
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by kglamour(m): 4:41pm
can this get me 20l of petrol. I beg park wella
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by tstx(m): 4:41pm
We all know... u no need tell us
Fact... innoson is not the only car manufacturer in Africa...
There are atleast 10 car manufacturing companies in Africa.... Just tot y'all should know
Top 5 Car Manufacturers In Africa
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by berrystunn(m): 4:41pm
GTB scam
The issues is that our banks don't understand ( BG )
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by Odingo1: 4:42pm
[/b]Nigeria always fighting successful Igbo businessmen to cripple their businesses[b], that is how they fought Ibeto cement and make sure that Dangote cement is only cement that is selling in Nigeria.After some people will be hoping that Nigeria will grow
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by chuksjuve(m): 4:42pm
.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by GoroTango(m): 4:42pm
Is that so?
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by bart10: 4:42pm
Banana Republic
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by kglamour(m): 4:42pm
Just to buy another land. beware! not for sales.
someone below me has something to say
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by kidman96(m): 4:43pm
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by oshe111(m): 4:43pm
Who should we laff at or pity for
U
EFCC
I love this quote
“To discuss this government is to engage in sheer banality and Baba Sallah’s Alawada Kerikeri histrionics and buffoonery.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by emmadejust(m): 4:44pm
amusing and dirty face operation by Efcc
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by Nasir123: 4:44pm
I will advise this man to stop talking and settle his matter with GTB,or better still wait for the Court(in the case of EFCC).
All this media stunt no go help matter.
Or,is he not a business man anymore?
Chill,and handle ur case well.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by kidman96(m): 4:45pm
Timiblanko:
storm001:
emmadejust:
bart10:
nairavsdollars:
Naijacost22:
ozohtony:
clods like these are the reason this country is still backwards. i dont think a reputable and big bank would go to this extent if they arent sure or without evidence. This is 2017 everybody has a smart phone and the internet is ever present and a case between these two companies will be closely monitored and always on social media. there will be evidence upon evidence because both parties have an image to protect. if he is innocent let him defend himself in the court of law, he is rich and can afford a good legal representation. nobody stops his business from operating.
we complain about corruption in Nigeria yet whenever there is a process to deal with corrupt Nigerians you all pick up ur phones and type rubbish because the internet is available for every idiot to spew thrash.
its obvious Nigerians deserve the leaders they get.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by kidman96(m): 4:45pm
FrenchWay:
shut up and stop fooling urself. a new born baby will look like anybody, everybody knows that. dont derail this thread with ur cooked up story.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: EFCC's Fraud Charges Against Me Is Laughable & Pitiable by storm001(m): 4:45pm
If one can Bribe EFCC dat is meant to fight Bribery & Corruption, who told you dat BUHARI's anti-corruption War is REAL
Corruption working for Corruption !!!
