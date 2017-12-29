₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,935,439 members, 3,995,762 topics. Date: Friday, 29 December 2017 at 07:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. (9797 Views)
Crowd At AA RANO Filling Station Sokoto State (Photos) / Man Dies At A Filling Station In Kano. Photo / 10 Kinds Of People You Would Find At A Fighting Scene! (PHOTOS) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by Peacefullove: 4:34pm
*15 types of people you will meet at the filling station during this fuel crisis*
We are all aware that presently fuel crisis is rocking everywhere, But nevertheless the search for fuel has led us to meeting different kind of human beings , based on personal experience ... Here are the 15 type of people you will meet at the filling station.
1. *The human right advocate* : This set of people are always like one or two people, na dem go voice out when they notice cheating in any aspect of fuel selling , you will hear " this is unfair, only five Okadas has been attended to " or " we have been stranded here for like one hour and nobody is attending to us , what is going on " . they are so bold that they even approach the manager . its a pity some of dem no dey always get fuel sef
2. *Fighting is our hobby crew* : you see this ones, you will think they are cursed or somtin , on top fuel wey dem no know whether dem go see buy dey will still fight . u will hear " Abi u dey craze ni ? Dem never slap u before ? Eh, if u touch my keg , I go blow u ni o " before u know it, fight go start . on top every of the blow and insult dey receive , most times dem no go even see fuel buy .
3. *The determination club* : You will always wonder what this set of people do with fuel because they can sleep at the filling station for days just to buy even 5 liters , u begin to think if there is a special award for that kind determination lol
4. *The storytellers* : This ones will not let us rest with stories of how they got fuel from lokoja and warri last weekend , you will hear " ni last week, I still buy 30 liters at Ijebu ode for just 150# per liter " " I was at Kogi state and so so so " oga ... Your story go put fuel inside our empty cars and kegs ehn ?
5. *The scapegoats* : This ones will always chop claps or kicks from members of armed forces that visit the filling station because dem no dey hear word , the way dem dey take beat some of this set of people you will think village people sef follow them com buy fuel ni.
6. *The VIP* : shey u see this ones , they hardly spend 10 minutes at the filling station before they are attended to , vooooom they are gone . na dem they make some people cry , u will hear " Ahhhh, did man just come ni o , and u attended to him ... We wey Don dey here like 3 hours nko ? E no good o " na so people go they shout .
7. *The business officials* : e be like dey na dis ones dem dey call black market people, dey fit Visit petrol station many times a day . since business dey flow . and while they do this with probably some connections , some never even buy 3 liters since 5 hours ago .
8: *The " I dey your back " crew* : I wonder where this set of people always go , they will drop their kegs or even leave their cars and be saying " am at your back bro " , some will even give you their numbers sey make u give dem a call when its almost their turn . as if na dem dey buy credit for your phone lol
9. *The punctuality Club* : this ones will always let us know they have been at the filling station since 4am , you will hear " I first you all to get here, when u come sef ? " as if na dat one dem dey take buy fuel . funny enough , most times na dem gangan no dey see fuel buy.
10. *The Loser's club* : Na when its the turn of this ones to buy fuel, fuel go finish or make dem say they no sell again . E dey always pain dem die . sorry Bro, not a nice experience anyway
11. *Ojoro crew* : this ones no dey ever queue, na to dey finish shortcut up and down , e dey always yield sometimes but most of the times e dey backfire , to now go back to queue will now be problem since they will be forced to the back, na to carry their kegs dey go house . Ile ya !
12. *The Bribery advocates* : this once will tell you confidently how you will not buy fuel unless u find some naira to bribe , they will explain why its very much better to bribe onces way , you will hear " no time to waste , just give dem some change and get out of here " . some times their money sef na watch, those ones go just collect and disappoint them
13 . *The control guys* : This ones na self appointed fuel attendant, U will think na dem dey sell fuel , you will hear " now , sell this mans own, sell this one too , you haven't sell this " . dem go just dey scatter the fuel attendant brain .
14. *Pick pocket association* : When you see a grown man or woman backing their trousers or purse , with sounds like " I can't find my phone , please help " or " I can't find my money anymore old help " it means this ones Don raid be that, dey are not there to buy fuel , just there to carry peoples possessions . the worst is people will always add more sorrow for their victim , they will say " u sef mumu , how u go carry phone inside purse " " why will u hold your money, don't u have a pocket " . adding more pepper to those ones wound.
15. *Supporters Club* : this ones na big Tymev cowards , their own na to dey cheer up the human right advocate ... You will hear " Nice one jare , thank u bro " " yes o, dem they cheat us here " . as if dem no get mouth to talk .
Drop my pen
Feel free to add yours . lol
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by Benjom(m): 4:38pm
Your list is comprehensive
Meanwhile, let me visit the gas station near me; peradventure I'll find something to add
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by cana882(m): 5:30pm
Lol
*The liars*: they'll observe for about 20mins then with a straight face, they'll say "since 8 o'clock I come here, I just dey across dey observe ona. After this woman, na me dey next"
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by Ovokoo: 5:31pm
I won't say i'm an ajebo but neither i'm i a street person. The way i manage to bully everyone at the fuel station to get fuel even baffles me. There's a fuel station i went to, with hundreds of people cueing with the jerry cans and i was able to get mine without spending more than 10 minutes.
2 Likes
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by dollyjoy(f): 5:32pm
Team I dey your back.
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by muhammadmuqtada(m): 5:33pm
you forgot eye service crew
4 Likes
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by johnstar(m): 5:33pm
Buhari u will never go unpunished
1 Like
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by OceanmorganTrix: 5:33pm
na so
3 Likes
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by chrisbaby24(m): 5:33pm
Ok
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by RIPEnglish: 5:34pm
You will also meeting dose that are came to bought many kegs for black market.
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by oshe111(m): 5:34pm
Lemme ask Joseph who normally buys fuel for me
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by koyerita(f): 5:34pm
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by DrSterling(f): 5:34pm
The ones that will queue for 2days and still buy 2 litres Of pms
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by oshe111(m): 5:34pm
Wats the latest abt YUSUFU
Well....
Buhari shudnt WORRY cos if anytin hapens to him, the cabal will get him ANOTHER YUSUFU FROM SUDAN
6 Likes
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by Imarnuel04(m): 5:34pm
And when you finally buy fuel after waiting in the queue since 4am
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by IBpaul(m): 5:35pm
Those blaming the government!!!
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by Oyebee91(m): 5:35pm
Got 'em right! !
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by NubiLove(m): 5:36pm
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by DrSterling(f): 5:38pm
The ones that will bring the whole of their families
1 Like
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by handsomeyinka(m): 5:40pm
What about the people that enter the gas station through the other gate.
They will reverse the car straight to the pump.
No so one day I go total filling station for ketu during scarcity,All cars they use reverse jump queue,na only me no fit reverse cos my car get gear box problem...
Walahi I just tire
1 Like
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by Adegbenro7643(m): 5:40pm
See those black market crew,,,enn,,,I always feel like becoming NNPC official at instant I go just dey stab & throway gallons
How one person go carry like ten 50-litres gallons go filling station at once Una wan burn nation?
Yet, we still thank them for making it available even at costly price. In Naija, everything goes
1 Like
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by Deicide: 5:44pm
The one that would bring 20 50liters gallon and add to the queue most of them even have connection so they might buy b4 you
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by femijay8271(m): 5:47pm
Those that can sleep on top standing
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by AlphaStyles(m): 5:48pm
9ja my country lolz I go miss una when I travel out ooo
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by Adegbenro7643(m): 5:49pm
Deicide:U read mai mind
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by twentyk(m): 5:54pm
11. *Ojoro crew* : this ones no dey ever queue, na to dey finish shortcut up and down , e dey always yield sometimes but most of the times e dey backfire , to now go back to queue will now be problem since they will be forced to the back, na to carry their kegs dey go house . Ile ya !
Number 11 crews be like... Baba moh dey go house we don cast.... Ile ya true true
2 Likes
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by danvon(m): 5:56pm
The tribalists: Those that will try to use language to make the attendant answer them first
2 Likes
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by drkay(m): 5:57pm
The opportunistic politicians....Dino, Fayose and co
|Re: 15 People You Will Meet At Filling Station During Fuel Crisis. by Emvico34: 5:58pm
RIPEnglish:Awan piss :|
Top 10 Most Beautiful Nairaland Girls / How Has Nairaland Changed Your Life? / Crazy Things You Would Love To Do Once In Your Lifetime?
Viewing this topic: tomshach(m), emmayayodeji(m), Jedi777(m), 911kelvin(m), freshpzy1(m), joshingjosh(m), ujiranky, clerkkent, Vision2045(m), oghifoufuoma(m), jupiterx(m), xavieree(f), Tundemore15, dobnina, emror4u(m), Hollamydey(f), AceVentura, yuuciee, Niccy2, oche88(m), Senorita123(f), MrMicholo(m), Drpeey(m), sayhi2certified(m), streetsoldier1(m), udemejack(m), Lekan155, gonea02, Flexlord2, Frankchidi(m), Dfire(m), Chinboli(m), Fortune5588, blackbreed25(m), basitayoola7, gbindinazeez, mykeljosef, bobowaja(m), thanki410(m), abaaynla(m), mathew95(m), Episteme2(m), Atiku2019, MrImole(m), Evaberry(f) and 48 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22