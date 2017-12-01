₦airaland Forum

Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos)

Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 5:05pm
A terrible accident that happened in Tiortyu,Benue state has claimed the lives of 6 people.According to report,a Rav 4 with registration number Eky 992 Cy collided with another car with registration number Mkd 608 zn.The  car was heading towards Gboko while the Rav 4 was heading towards Makurdi.

Some id cards and valuables have were recovered from the accident scene. Check the photos below and assist in getting across to the victims families.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/terrible-accident-kills-6-in-benue.html?m=1

Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 5:06pm
Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 5:07pm
Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by hatchy: 5:09pm
Chai!

At this time of the year.

Its the fault of the Dullard since he cannot fix our highways and provide fuel which I believe these vehicles must be running on adulterated petrol.

RIP to those who lost their lives.

Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:09pm
RIP
Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by LionDeLeo: 5:09pm
Very unfortunate.

Rest in peace.

I know death is inevitable and it will come when it should, but if you can afford flight in this festive season, pls do not hesitate.

Use any available means of transport for local movement in the village.

Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by coluka: 5:38pm
This life sef! See all the bags of rice, yam tubers and plantain they bought to enjoy at their destination not knowing they would never get there. Hmmm, op abeg add graphic for your heading
Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by iSlayer: 6:16pm
It's that a baby?! Oh my.this is most unfortunate. Most of the time these things are caused by overspeeding and general recklessness behind the wheel. I've been in Anambra for a week and the driving I've seen on the road so far has been SICK!. The roads in good condition are actually spurring some drivers into driving recklessly. Just this morning I saw a tipper recklessly overtake another tipper at full speed! On the side also,some car owners who are aware their cars are not in good shape will decide to brave test the odds only to lose their lives in a ghastly motor accident.

On the road,help yourself first then God will help you. Stay safe. Drive responsibly.

Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by Nigeriadondie1: 6:55pm
undecided
Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by yaksnet(m): 6:56pm
Eya
Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by jss13: 6:56pm
Let us Be careful this season
Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by KoladeKoded(m): 6:56pm
RIP to the dead
Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by FrenchWay: 6:57pm
...
Hope that small girl died as a christian if not, i m sad to announce that...

They should cover the baby's face na, so it doesn't seem like she is laughing.
Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by domopps(m): 6:57pm
That baby ooooo jesus......



God continue guide and protect us all

Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by passionate88: 6:58pm
Many things will still happen in this 2017 o... cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry That baby girl

Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 6:58pm
That's why I live my life today not expecting much tomorrow .

Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by lollmaolol: 7:00pm
Jesus

The baby made me scream
Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by nawtyme: 7:01pm
Kai...... so these ones did not see the new year?

What so ever would make you not see 2018 an beyond would never see us IJN. AMEN

Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by berrystunn(m): 7:01pm
Many have gone through this...
Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by Onyenna(m): 7:03pm
Jeeez!
Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by RIPEnglish: 7:04pm
Too much accidentals are happened this end of December. I am wished them a quick recover faster.
Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by candlewax: 7:04pm
the government should fix our roads. if that's too difficult, then they should subsidize airfares

RIP

Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by airforcee007: 7:06pm
oh Lord God, please watch over your people

Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by donblade85555(m): 7:08pm
may their souls rip
Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by sauti2soul: 7:10pm
Oh my God!! That innocent child
Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by Pavore9: 7:13pm
hatchy:
Chai!

At this time of the year.

Its the fault of the Dullard since he cannot fix our highways and provide fuel which I believe these vehicles must be running on adulterated petrol.

RIP to those who lost their lives.

Sad but you did not factor in the possibile recklessness of the driver(s).

Re: Accident In Benue Involving Toyota RAV4 & Another Car Kills 6 (Graphic Photos) by pol23: 7:13pm
God please protect us all.
RIP.
I pray God comfort the family of the bereaved.

