Some id cards and valuables have were recovered from the accident scene. Check the photos below and assist in getting across to the victims families.





A terrible accident that happened in Tiortyu, Benue state has claimed the lives of 6 people. According to report, a Rav 4 with registration number Eky 992 Cy collided with another car with registration number Mkd 608 zn. The car was heading towards Gboko while the Rav 4 was heading towards Makurdi. Some id cards and valuables have were recovered from the accident scene.

stephenduru:

Chai!



At this time of the year.



Its the fault of the Dullard since he cannot fix our highways and provide fuel which I believe these vehicles must be running on adulterated petrol.



RIP to those who lost their lives. 6 Likes 1 Share

RIP

Very unfortunate.



Rest in peace.



I know death is inevitable and it will come when it should, but if you can afford flight in this festive season, pls do not hesitate.



Use any available means of transport for local movement in the village. 1 Like

This life sef! See all the bags of rice, yam tubers and plantain they bought to enjoy at their destination not knowing they would never get there. Hmmm, op abeg add graphic for your heading

It's that a baby?! Oh my.this is most unfortunate. Most of the time these things are caused by overspeeding and general recklessness behind the wheel. I've been in Anambra for a week and the driving I've seen on the road so far has been SICK!. The roads in good condition are actually spurring some drivers into driving recklessly. Just this morning I saw a tipper recklessly overtake another tipper at full speed! On the side also,some car owners who are aware their cars are not in good shape will decide to brave test the odds only to lose their lives in a ghastly motor accident.



On the road,help yourself first then God will help you. Stay safe. Drive responsibly. 15 Likes

Let us Be careful this season

RIP to the dead

Hope that small girl died as a christian if not, i m sad to announce that...



They should cover the baby's face na, so it doesn't seem like she is laughing.

That baby ooooo jesus......







God continue guide and protect us all 1 Like

That baby girl Many things will still happen in this 2017 o...That baby girl 1 Like

That's why I live my life today not expecting much tomorrow . 1 Like

The baby made me scream

Kai...... so these ones did not see the new year?



What so ever would make you not see 2018 an beyond would never see us IJN. AMEN 2 Likes 1 Share

Many have gone through this...

Too much accidentals are happened this end of December. I am wished them a quick recover faster.

the government should fix our roads. if that's too difficult, then they should subsidize airfares



RIP



oh Lord God, please watch over your people 1 Like

may their souls rip

Oh my God!! That innocent child

Sad but you did not factor in the possibile recklessness of the driver(s). Sad but you did not factor in the possibile recklessness of the driver(s). 4 Likes