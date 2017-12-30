Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" (38044 Views)

www.gbextra.com/you-dont-need-medicine-at-all-3-minutes-is-actually-enough-for-s3xual-intercourse-nigerian-doctor/



Answering an inquiry from a friend who lasts just 3 minutes during s3x and uses drugs to stay longer before eja.culating during s3x, the young doctor said a person should only be concerned if he barely lasts a minute.



How Many Minutes Do You Think Is Okay For A Man To Stay Before Eja.culating During S3x?



Black_Panther

@jurist_obawale

@DrOlufunmilayo Asking for a friend. what's the best drug (affordable) to perform well during sexual intercourse for a 23 years old Boy. He only last 3 minutes and wife is complaining





He doesn’t need any drugs at all.

3 minutes is actually enough time for sexual intercourse.

If it was less than a minute, I may worry.



No one should feel less than a man because they release in 3-5mins.

Please remember, you are trying to make love, not drilling for crude oil. [

you will be terribly sorry for saying this? 3 minutes

even noodles take more than 3minutes to get done 165 Likes 4 Shares

The wife won't b satisfied with d "3 minutes".



Stay longer for better satisfaction n effectivenes by both parties. Or else anoda wil b servicing ur wife for u. 25 Likes

This is good news to we Viagra users 7 Likes

3 minutes is OK nau...the rest can be spent on foreeeplay 136 Likes 6 Shares





I am suspecting this doctor



Uncle Oyb, kingreign, uboma and co, let's have your thoughts. 3 minutes ke?? Lailai! It has to be 15 minutes minimumI am suspecting this doctorUncle Oyb, kingreign, uboma and co, let's have your thoughts. 12 Likes 1 Share

sisisioge:

3 minutes is OK nau...the rest can be spent on foreeeplay I dey suspect you I dey suspect you 5 Likes

Eazie351:

you will be terribly sorry for saying this? 3 minutes



even noodles take more than 3minutes to get done

lol.....chai...dis wan weak me ooo lol.....chai...dis wan weak me ooo 22 Likes 1 Share

Ishilove:

3 minutes ke?? Lailai! It has to be 15 minutes minimum



I am suspecting this doctor



Uncle Oyb, kingreign, uboma and co, let's have your thoughts. Don't mind him, he mistyped, he meant to type 3hours. Don't mind him, he mistyped, he meant to type 3hours. 28 Likes

Ishilove:



I dey suspect you

I could be a 3 minute babe ba? All this fuss about seex sef...can't we just have it the way we please? I think we should I could be a 3 minute babe ba? All this fuss about seex sef...can't we just have it the way we please? I think we should 30 Likes 2 Shares

A man should focus on making his partner cum first before he ejaculates.





A 3 minute man is only concerned about his sexual needs. 48 Likes

DEAR DOCTOR, PLEASE DON'T MISLEAD US.. 14 Likes 1 Share

bro dont come back saying 'after first time sex, she's not answering my calls again' or worse how ur head was bashed in after lasting just 3mins 18 Likes







thank god 4 samsu oil.

U will fvck till d D pills off. 3 mins abi 30 mins?thank god 4 samsu oil.U will fvck till d D pills off. 18 Likes

1 Like

kingreign:



Don't mind him, he mistyped, he meant to type 3hours. 7 Likes

uboma:

A man should focus on making his partner cum first before he ejaculates.





A 3 minute man is only concerned about his sexual needs. 3 Likes

Nice one doc. 1 Like

sisisioge:





I could be a 3 minute babe ba? All this fuss about seex sef...can't we just have it the way we please? I think we should You are right. We could have it one hour You are right. We could have it one hour

the doctor is right



make una no come here to form Robocop



pre-intimacy is not included in the 3-5 mins 21 Likes 1 Share







Most everything revolve round SEX







Last last na STDs, STIs or unwanted Pregy nai go come OUT...... Enough of all these mehn.....Most everything revolve round SEXLast last na STDs, STIs or unwanted Pregy nai go come OUT...... 9 Likes 2 Shares

If we actually think about it, it's the caressing, kissing, touching and other aspects that take up time. Penetration normally doesn't take too long realistically, so I get what he's saying. esp the first round. 101 Likes 7 Shares

three minutes when folks watch porn that lasts as long as ... 4 Likes 1 Share

Indomie men Foundation ... 3mins is too long.. 2 Likes

Not for the boreholes. 27 Likes 2 Shares

Lol