₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,935,613 members, 3,996,298 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 December 2017 at 07:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" (38044 Views)
Senate Releases List Of 42 Banned Anti-malaria Drugs Still Sold In Nigeria / The Eyes & The Vagina Don't Need Cleaning Up Regularly / Pls Help Me, I Need Drugs For Anus Fissure ( Wound) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by Williams2017: 9:17pm On Dec 29
A UK-based Nigerian medical doctor, Olufunmilayo, has assured men who come within 3-5 minutes of s3xual intercourse that nothing is wrong with them as many would want to believe.
www.gbextra.com/you-dont-need-medicine-at-all-3-minutes-is-actually-enough-for-s3xual-intercourse-nigerian-doctor/
Answering an inquiry from a friend who lasts just 3 minutes during s3x and uses drugs to stay longer before eja.culating during s3x, the young doctor said a person should only be concerned if he barely lasts a minute.
How Many Minutes Do You Think Is Okay For A Man To Stay Before Eja.culating During S3x?
Black_Panther
https://mobile.twitter.com/DrOlufunmilayo/status/946698132141891584
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by Eazie351(m): 9:20pm On Dec 29
you will be terribly sorry for saying this? 3 minutes
even noodles take more than 3minutes to get done
165 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by ehbellsho(m): 9:38pm On Dec 29
The wife won't b satisfied with d "3 minutes".
Stay longer for better satisfaction n effectivenes by both parties. Or else anoda wil b servicing ur wife for u.
25 Likes
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by thaotech(m): 9:41pm On Dec 29
This is good news to we Viagra users
7 Likes
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by sisisioge: 9:42pm On Dec 29
3 minutes is OK nau...the rest can be spent on foreeeplay
136 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by Ishilove: 9:48pm On Dec 29
3 minutes ke?? Lailai! It has to be 15 minutes minimum
I am suspecting this doctor
Uncle Oyb, kingreign, uboma and co, let's have your thoughts.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by Ishilove: 9:49pm On Dec 29
sisisioge:I dey suspect you
5 Likes
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by Williams2017: 9:53pm On Dec 29
Eazie351:
lol.....chai...dis wan weak me ooo
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by kingreign: 9:55pm On Dec 29
Ishilove:Don't mind him, he mistyped, he meant to type 3hours.
28 Likes
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by sisisioge: 9:57pm On Dec 29
Ishilove:
I could be a 3 minute babe ba? All this fuss about seex sef...can't we just have it the way we please? I think we should
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by uboma(m): 9:57pm On Dec 29
A man should focus on making his partner cum first before he ejaculates.
A 3 minute man is only concerned about his sexual needs.
48 Likes
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by Sike(m): 9:58pm On Dec 29
DEAR DOCTOR, PLEASE DON'T MISLEAD US..
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by bountyhunter: 10:07pm On Dec 29
bro dont come back saying 'after first time sex, she's not answering my calls again' or worse how ur head was bashed in after lasting just 3mins
18 Likes
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by wtfcoded: 10:10pm On Dec 29
3 mins abi 30 mins?
thank god 4 samsu oil.
U will fvck till d D pills off.
18 Likes
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by AngelicBeing: 10:17pm On Dec 29
1 Like
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by Ishilove: 10:18pm On Dec 29
kingreign:
7 Likes
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by Ishilove: 10:19pm On Dec 29
uboma:
3 Likes
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by MrHistorian: 10:34pm On Dec 29
Nice one doc.
1 Like
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by Ishilove: 10:34pm On Dec 29
sisisioge:You are right. We could have it one hour
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by majamajic(m): 10:35pm On Dec 29
the doctor is right
make una no come here to form Robocop
pre-intimacy is not included in the 3-5 mins
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by oshe111(m): 10:36pm On Dec 29
Enough of all these mehn.....
Most everything revolve round SEX
Last last na STDs, STIs or unwanted Pregy nai go come OUT......
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by Safiaaa(f): 10:36pm On Dec 29
If we actually think about it, it's the caressing, kissing, touching and other aspects that take up time. Penetration normally doesn't take too long realistically, so I get what he's saying. esp the first round.
101 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by okotv(m): 10:36pm On Dec 29
three minutes when folks watch porn that lasts as long as ...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:36pm On Dec 29
Indomie men Foundation ... 3mins is too long..
2 Likes
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by Lirqur: 10:37pm On Dec 29
Not for the boreholes.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by cold(m): 10:37pm On Dec 29
Lol
|Re: Doctor Olufunmilayo: "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex, You Don't Need Drugs At All" by sod09(m): 10:37pm On Dec 29
No...1 hour is enough oo
30 minutes to argue back and forth
20 minutes to drag her cloths
5 minutes to remove make up
5 minutes for sex
It's called love making not war making
66 Likes 3 Shares
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply)
how can one make k-leg to straight leg / The 5 Biggest Causes Of Belly Fat. / I Did An Abortion , Please Help
Viewing this topic: hakeem26(m), moao(m), Chukazu, remzytimer, doctorkush(m), vic4real22, ladygudhead(f), Enegod(m), maleeks(m), tballeyy(m), Hardhewhaley(m), bellville, Raymondfayowole(m), atrix4g(m), twinklinglights, DGenius1(m), oceania100(m), help9, dsamedaniels(m), kennystones, tobiasbeecher, kingdepson19833, SimeonJohn, AkpaMgbor(m), pryme(m), okeyfineboy(m), ErnestNesto, agog, NateNwajei(m), NextGovernor(m), FatherJP(m), bayus2003(m), JOHNEMMA1, Jay95(m), Jackpat(m), SOTAJ, keximus(m), Lowrenzojacuzzi, midetinz(m), blizzers(m), samilo88(m), jeronimo(m), Chidirolex, bambech, Sanchez01, Bambygurl(f), emmaattack, Berliner1, emalekuo(m), fairplay90(m), Dirkcoyt, basicallyme(m), evanstinobbc, jahruu, derancle, Johnzzy(m), Pidginwhisper, thunderbabs(m), MidastouchOil, profjones(m), shogbenga, Laruze, Fabuloski(m), focus7, jaxmand, juvewalex, WESTERNCR, babaeto001(m), eddyddon234(m), SoliBayNG, saayacoolu, captainking(m), bendike, finofaya, vicdano87(m), Homguy(m), adax007, bigbabyboy, AKNDBC(m), segmatic, Timmyplus1, enema22, shedo4sure, babalonimi, Bonapart(m), Skynumba1, drTOO, Nickibeauty(f), tomtween1(m), Tpdot, Whizz95, AprilSmallWoman(f), phlemzee(m), oluwaseun8(m), vambi, Kingsley121(m), Sigo1, mach7(m), davibid, Gameon(m), Wikidraw, chuk9, Ola24luv(m), prettygumi(f), rossiprince(m), Larriekay, Sammybliss, Iyajelili(f) and 180 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25