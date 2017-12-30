Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) (18996 Views)

Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) / E-money Shares New Photo Of His Garage As He Celebrates With Muslims. -photos / Davido Buys A N20m Diamond Chain, Celebrates With Friends (Pics, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ahmed....



Officially a Starboy.....



informations gotten from his elder brother on Facebook.....





watch out for him... 2 Likes 1 Share

more photos from family and friends gathering below

he left his family house last week Tuesday as Wizkid instructed that he should come meet him at Lekki....





work starts immediately for Ahmed...

we are so proud of you boy 19 Likes

good... just stay away from smoking though 3 Likes

lilmax:

good... just stay away from smoking though



when he is under Wizkid... do you think it's possible when he is under Wizkid... do you think it's possible 3 Likes

lilmax:

good... just stay away from smoking though the boy look like he is a smoker already.....see his black lips sef the boy look like he is a smoker already.....see his black lips sef 16 Likes

Only weed can give Ahmed such inspiration @ wizkid concert.....now he has been asked to move to the weed factory 16 Likes

DJ any Instrumental 15 Likes

dahunsy:

Only weed can give Ahmed such inspiration @ wizkid concert.....now he has been asked to move to the weed factory dahunsy:

Only weed can give Ahmed such inspiration @ wizkid concert.....now he has been asked to move to the weed factory

Wizkid has invested when nobody else believed in him.



Years to come after his success story. . .He begins to stimulate emotions about how "Wizkid took advantage of him" and BS. . 40 Likes 2 Shares

Officially a Starboy.....

I sincerely hope this doesn't turn to a tragedy in the end.

I sincerely hope this doesn't turn to a tragedy in the end.

How is this news?



Op open door make we talk. 22 Likes

Oga ooo.

See big men posing with the small guy.

Olorun mi ooo,ni bo ni oju re wa...

Baba God please pick up my call this year 2017 and forever. 6 Likes

Their family breadwinner 1 Like

Hope his education is not sacrificed on the platter of being blow like dynamite.

this one don abandoned school be that

mtcwww

Another baby making machine in the making

Nice one

This is pure luck!

henrydadon:

this one don't abandoned school be that

You say?!!

Aban-what??

Na you run from school o. You say?!!Aban-what??Na you run from school o. 2 Likes

From grass to grace ,

but the is too young to be exposed to those negetive life style Of women , sex, alcohol and weed.

lilmax:

good... just stay away from smoking though

Not possible! Not possible!

Try change that curtain to window blind

Yeye, dem don dey fams am.. I doubt if the boy go chop cane again for house. officially Olori ebi 1 Like 1 Share

Achorise:

From grass to grace ,

but the boy is too young to be exposed to those negetive life style Of women , live porn, sex, alcohol and weed.

I hope they appoint a chaperon for the young man. 1 Like

I Pray Dat He Hit Headline More Than Wizkid