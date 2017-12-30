₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by standardway: 12:42pm
Ahmed....
Officially a Starboy.....
informations gotten from his elder brother on Facebook.....
watch out for him...
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by standardway: 12:43pm
more photos from family and friends gathering below
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by standardway: 12:45pm
he left his family house last week Tuesday as Wizkid instructed that he should come meet him at Lekki....
work starts immediately for Ahmed...
we are so proud of you boy
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by lilmax(m): 12:50pm
good... just stay away from smoking though
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by standardway: 12:56pm
lilmax:
when he is under Wizkid... do you think it's possible
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by Hotshawarma(m): 1:02pm
lilmax:the boy look like he is a smoker already.....see his black lips sef
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by dahunsy(f): 1:03pm
Only weed can give Ahmed such inspiration @ wizkid concert.....now he has been asked to move to the weed factory
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by Lamzee(m): 1:33pm
DJ any Instrumental
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by standardway: 3:12pm
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by MrHistorian: 5:15pm
Wizkid has invested when nobody else believed in him.
Years to come after his success story. . .He begins to stimulate emotions about how "Wizkid took advantage of him" and BS. .
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 5:16pm
Officially a Starboy.....
I sincerely hope this doesn't turn to a tragedy in the end.
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by Cooladex(m): 5:17pm
How is this news?
Op open door make we talk.
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by pol23: 5:18pm
Oga ooo.
See big men posing with the small guy.
Olorun mi ooo,ni bo ni oju re wa...
Baba God please pick up my call this year 2017 and forever.
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by FeedMeNews: 5:18pm
Their family breadwinner
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by ssogundele: 5:18pm
Hope his education is not sacrificed on the platter of being blow like dynamite.
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 5:18pm
this one don abandoned school be that
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by ayatt(m): 5:19pm
mtcwww
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 5:19pm
Another baby making machine in the making
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by Terminator1234g: 5:20pm
Nice one
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by QuinSecrets(f): 5:20pm
This is pure luck!
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by Terminator1234g: 5:20pm
henrydadon:
You say?!!
Aban-what??
Na you run from school o.
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by Achorise: 5:21pm
From grass to grace ,
but the is too young to be exposed to those negetive life style Of women , sex, alcohol and weed.
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by Pavore9: 5:21pm
lilmax:
Not possible!
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by qualityGod(m): 5:22pm
Try change that curtain to window blind
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by AfricanElite: 5:22pm
Yeye, dem don dey fams am.. I doubt if the boy go chop cane again for house. officially Olori ebi
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by Achorise: 5:22pm
Achorise:
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by enemmo(f): 5:23pm
I hope they appoint a chaperon for the young man.
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 5:24pm
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 5:24pm
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by DrPurple(m): 5:25pm
I Pray Dat He Hit Headline More Than Wizkid
|Re: Ahmed, Wizkid's New Artiste, Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos) by Myself2(m): 5:26pm
Mtchewww
Dry thread
