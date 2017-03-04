₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos)
Peter Okoye Aka Mr P took to his IG page to share lovely photos of himself, his wife Lola and kids as they spent time with friends, today at a beach house in Lagos.
He captioned one of the photos;
"#familyTimes #goodtimes #FunSunday #coolitdown #�����"
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:15pm
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Papiikush: 7:17pm
Then suddenly the three disagree
One go solo the other two follow
Oh no no no no... (Faze)
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Joephat(m): 7:28pm
what's special abt hanging out na?
today na Sunday, I also hanged out with my family n frds n it didn't make a news..
17th Oct is next morow, we should be more concern abt what would happen to KANU not this taunts
#Modified
Lola is a very fat n ugly woman, I can't consider her above my family. peter is a woman not a Man... he couldn't show her face clearly, the one I am seeing has pimples.
I am sure before, 2years time, Peter will be broke like Sample ekwe crooner and Marvelous Benji and then Lola, an afonja would leave him...
family over Puna..
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by months: 7:33pm
See the way he is shining teeth, i am starting to believe Lola is using jazz on him.
Something is missing, something not adding up, something is wrong.
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 7:35pm
family and friends you say
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Boxer007(m): 7:36pm
YomzzyDBlogger:
That's me in the picture sitting near the chair
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 7:42pm
Joephat:
Are you a celebrity?
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 9:00pm
No one cares
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Franco2017(m): 9:00pm
Find a way to reconcile with ur blooda, it lessens ur burden.
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Flashh: 9:00pm
Her face is becoming too old, like a mother to Peter.
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Dosmay(m): 9:01pm
Mr P fun raa e
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by bimboan: 9:01pm
Cute oics
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 9:01pm
Lola just dey fat dey go meaning she get peace of mind ...more fat&oil to Peter's dick
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by madgoat(m): 9:01pm
He is now losing relevance.
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 9:02pm
Joephat:Ride on pastor
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by MadeInTokyo: 9:02pm
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by emsheddy(m): 9:02pm
And so anything hits front page now. Na wa oooo Nairaland
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Lloydfolarin: 9:02pm
months:
Shut that stupid mouth of yours you child of hate.
Go and get a life
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 9:02pm
months:
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Teewhy2: 9:02pm
Good one, in life don't let anyone or thing still your joy away from you.
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Danielspark: 9:03pm
YomzzyDBlogger:
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by madgoat(m): 9:03pm
Joephat:
Maybe u hanged out in a roadside beer palour.
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by kafiz1(m): 9:03pm
money iz important
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by BabyApple(m): 9:03pm
continue hanging ehn..
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 9:05pm
YomzzyDBlogger:
Cool
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by wilsonlexis: 9:05pm
[quote author=Joephat post=61452744]what's special abt hanging out na?
today na Sunday, I also hanged out with my family n frds n it didn't make a news..
17th Oct is next morow, we should be more concern abt what would happen to KANU not this taunts
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by oodua1stson: 9:05pm
Enjoy your life man. Let Judas and Mr songwriter keep hating.
Even if you sing with pangolo we go buy am
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by kingdenny(m): 9:06pm
With the death of p square. Peter and Paul looking very ordinary to me.
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Kingluqman89(m): 9:06pm
Maa gbadun...
|Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 9:06pm
Go and settle ur scores with ur broda and stop pretending as if all is well with u.
