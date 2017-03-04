Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) (17793 Views)

Peter Okoye Aka Mr P took to his IG page to share lovely photos of himself, his wife Lola and kids as they spent time with friends, today at a beach house in Lagos.



















He captioned one of the photos;



"#familyTimes #goodtimes #FunSunday #coolitdown #�����"

Then suddenly the three disagree



One go solo the other two follow



Oh no no no no... (Faze) 40 Likes

what's special abt hanging out na?



today na Sunday, I also hanged out with my family n frds n it didn't make a news..







17th Oct is next morow, we should be more concern abt what would happen to KANU not this taunts



#Modified

Lola is a very fat n ugly woman, I can't consider her above my family. peter is a woman not a Man... he couldn't show her face clearly, the one I am seeing has pimples.



I am sure before, 2years time, Peter will be broke like Sample ekwe crooner and Marvelous Benji and then Lola, an afonja would leave him...



family over Puna.. 5 Likes

See the way he is shining teeth, i am starting to believe Lola is using jazz on him.



Something is missing, something not adding up, something is wrong. 17 Likes 1 Share

family and friends you say

That's me in the picture sitting near the chair That's me in the picture sitting near the chair

Joephat:

what's special abt hanging out na?



today na Sunday, I also hanged out with my family n frds n it didn't make a news..







17th Oct is next morow, we should be more concern abt what would happen to KANU not this taunts

Are you a celebrity? Are you a celebrity? 3 Likes

No one cares 2 Likes

Find a way to reconcile with ur blooda, it lessens ur burden. 2 Likes

Her face is becoming too old, like a mother to Peter. 7 Likes

Mr P fun raa e

Cute oics





Lola just dey fat dey go meaning she get peace of mind ...more fat&oil to Peter's dick 14 Likes

He is now losing relevance. 2 Likes

Joephat:

what's special abt hanging out na?



today na Sunday, I also hanged out with my family n frds n it didn't make a news..







17th Oct is next morow, we should be more concern abt what would happen to KANU not this taunts Ride on pastor Ride on pastor

And so anything hits front page now. Na wa oooo Nairaland

months:

See the way he is shining teeth, i am starting to believe Lola is using jazz on him.



Something is missing, something not adding up, something is wrong.

Shut that stupid mouth of yours you child of hate.



Go and get a life Shut that stupid mouth of yours you child of hate.Go and get a life 21 Likes 2 Shares

months:

See the way he is shining teeth, i am starting to believe Lola is using jazz on him.



Something is missing, something not adding up, something is wrong . 17 Likes

Good one, in life don't let anyone or thing still your joy away from you.

Joephat:

what's special abt hanging out na?



today na Sunday, I also hanged out with my family n frds n it didn't make a news..







17th Oct is next morow, we should be more concern abt what would happen to KANU not this taunts

Maybe u hanged out in a roadside beer palour. Maybe u hanged out in a roadside beer palour. 8 Likes

money iz important money iz important

continue hanging ehn..

Cool Cool

[quote author=Joephat post=61452744]what's special abt hanging out na?



today na Sunday, I also hanged out with my family n frds n it didn't make a news..







17th Oct is next morow, we should be more concern abt what would happen to KANU not this taunts

Enjoy your life man. Let Judas and Mr songwriter keep hating.









Even if you sing with pangolo we go buy am 2 Likes 2 Shares

With the death of p square. Peter and Paul looking very ordinary to me. 1 Like

Maa gbadun...