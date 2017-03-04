₦airaland Forum

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) (17793 Views)

Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:15pm


Peter Okoye Aka Mr P took to his IG page to share lovely photos of himself, his wife Lola and kids as they spent time with friends, today at a beach house in Lagos.









He captioned one of the photos;

"#familyTimes #goodtimes #FunSunday #coolitdown #�����"

Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 7:15pm
Nice One!!

Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Papiikush: 7:17pm
Then suddenly the three disagree

One go solo the other two follow

Oh no no no no... (Faze)

Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Joephat(m): 7:28pm
what's special abt hanging out na?

today na Sunday, I also hanged out with my family n frds n it didn't make a news..



17th Oct is next morow, we should be more concern abt what would happen to KANU not this taunts

#Modified
Lola is a very fat n ugly woman, I can't consider her above my family. peter is a woman not a Man... he couldn't show her face clearly, the one I am seeing has pimples.

I am sure before, 2years time, Peter will be broke like Sample ekwe crooner and Marvelous Benji and then Lola, an afonja would leave him...

family over Puna..

Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by months: 7:33pm
See the way he is shining teeth, i am starting to believe Lola is using jazz on him.

Something is missing, something not adding up, something is wrong.

Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 7:35pm
family and friends you say
Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Boxer007(m): 7:36pm
YomzzyDBlogger:


Peter Okoye Aka Mr P took to his IG page to share lovely photos of himself, his wife Lola and kids as they spent time with friends, today at a beach house in Lagos.









He captioned one of the photos;



That's me in the picture sitting near the chair
Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 7:42pm
Joephat:
what's special abt hanging out na?

today na Sunday, I also hanged out with my family n frds n it didn't make a news..



17th Oct is next morow, we should be more concern abt what would happen to KANU not this taunts

Are you a celebrity? tongue

Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 9:00pm
No one cares

Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Franco2017(m): 9:00pm
Find a way to reconcile with ur blooda, it lessens ur burden.

Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Flashh: 9:00pm
Her face is becoming too old, like a mother to Peter.

Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Dosmay(m): 9:01pm
Mr P fun raa e
Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by bimboan: 9:01pm
sad Cute oics


Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 9:01pm
Lola just dey fat dey go meaning she get peace of mind ...more fat&oil to Peter's dickgrin

Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by madgoat(m): 9:01pm
He is now losing relevance. undecided

Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 9:02pm
Joephat:
what's special abt hanging out na?

today na Sunday, I also hanged out with my family n frds n it didn't make a news..



17th Oct is next morow, we should be more concern abt what would happen to KANU not this taunts
Ride on pastor
Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by MadeInTokyo: 9:02pm
grin
Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by emsheddy(m): 9:02pm
And so anything hits front page now. Na wa oooo Nairaland
Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Lloydfolarin: 9:02pm
months:
See the way he is shining teeth, i am starting to believe Lola is using jazz on him.

Something is missing, something not adding up, something is wrong.

Shut that stupid mouth of yours you child of hate.

Go and get a life

Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 9:02pm
months:
See the way he is shining teeth, i am starting to believe Lola is using jazz on him.

Something is missing, something not adding up, something is wrong.

Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Teewhy2: 9:02pm
Good one, in life don't let anyone or thing still your joy away from you.
Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Danielspark: 9:03pm
YomzzyDBlogger:
Nice One!!
Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by madgoat(m): 9:03pm
Joephat:
what's special abt hanging out na?

today na Sunday, I also hanged out with my family n frds n it didn't make a news..



17th Oct is next morow, we should be more concern abt what would happen to KANU not this taunts

Maybe u hanged out in a roadside beer palour. undecided

Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by kafiz1(m): 9:03pm
grin money iz important
Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by BabyApple(m): 9:03pm
continue hanging ehn..
Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 9:05pm
YomzzyDBlogger:


Peter Okoye Aka Mr P took to his IG page to share lovely photos of himself, his wife Lola and kids as they spent time with friends, today at a beach house in Lagos.









He captioned one of the photos;



Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/peter-okoye-hangs-out-with-family-and.html


Cool
Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by wilsonlexis: 9:05pm
[quote author=Joephat post=61452744]what's special abt hanging out na?

today na Sunday, I also hanged out with my family n frds n it didn't make a news..



17th Oct is next morow, we should be more concern abt what would happen to KANU not this taunts

Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by oodua1stson: 9:05pm
Enjoy your life man. Let Judas and Mr songwriter keep hating.




Even if you sing with pangolo we go buy am

Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by kingdenny(m): 9:06pm
With the death of p square. Peter and Paul looking very ordinary to me.

Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by Kingluqman89(m): 9:06pm
Maa gbadun...
Re: Peter Okoye Hangs Out With Family And Friends (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 9:06pm
Go and settle ur scores with ur broda and stop pretending as if all is well with u.

