|Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by iwaeda: 12:46pm
Anthony Martial is doubtful for Manchester United
Jose Mourinho will bewithout several key players for Saturday's clash with Southamptonat Old Trafford.
Afterdropping more points at home to Burnley onBoxing Day, Unitedfind themselves 15 points behind rivals Manchester City - the biggest points gap between first and second place after 20 gamesin English top-flight history.
Two wins in their last five games has also opened the door for the chasingpack,with Chelsea now justa pointbehind in third.
The temptation to rest out-of- formRomelu Lukaku has not crossed Mourinho'smind, though. Mourinho said his striker, who has played every single minute of United's 20 Premier League games,is "tired" having scored justfour times in 19 games,yet hefeels hecannotgive him a rest.
"The guy [Lukaku] is fantastic for me and for the team," Mourinho said."He givesabsolutely everything and I have no criticism.CanI give him a rest? No,I can't."
Southamptonhave lost fourof their last seven Premier League matches,failing to produce a win since lateNovember,and were brushed asideby Tottenham with ease onBoxing Day.
Team news
Anthony Martialand Matteo Darmian bothreturned to training onThursday but remain doubtful with the knocks that keptthem out against Burnley,while Chris Smallingand Antonio Valenciaare also unlikely to feature. Michael Carrick,Marouane Fellainiand Eric Bailly are all out.
Southamptondefender Virgil van Dijkwill join Liverpool onJanuary 1,so willnot feature. Charlie Austinis unavailable as hemust servethe second ofhis three- matchban for violent conduct and the forward is also affected bya significant hamstring injury.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by NubiLove(m): 5:24pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by heisenbergheise(m): 5:25pm
I smell
Draw
If Draw click like
....
Win click share
9 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by Opelwonder(m): 5:25pm
Chai the guy above don rob me o Chai the guy above don rob me o
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by austinom2012(m): 5:26pm
Man u all the way, wish them best luck.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by Gideonmi(m): 5:26pm
Drawing like okro
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by harjayi(m): 5:27pm
Draw loading
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by heisenbergheise(m): 5:28pm
Opelwonder:Sorry Na third u carry
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by khome(f): 5:29pm
ManU
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by yomi96(m): 5:30pm
ggmu but na draw soup
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by ipobarecriminals: 5:33pm
GLORY GLORY MAN UTD
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by AmoryBlacq: 5:35pm
Is it not average united again!
Correct score - Average united 0:1 Southampton
anything short of this, I will nake_d home from where I will watch the match!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 5:53pm
GLORY!GLORY! MANCHESTER UNITED
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by Oma307: 5:56pm
boring game
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by inourcare: 6:15pm
Chelsea' game is over, now time for ManU.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:15pm
Reporting for duty.....
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by okotv(m): 6:16pm
Manchester united to lose
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by sulaimon22: 6:17pm
Let dem draw again, boda Mourinho will be like Everton gv us d fake lukaku, always bringing excuses
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by Kunleskey(m): 6:20pm
waiting....
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by Habiodunz(m): 6:28pm
heisenbergheise:Ode gerrarahia
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by Habiodunz(m): 6:30pm
1 and Over 2.5 I will deactivate my account straight if e no happen...Their strongest defender has been transferred to Loserpool
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:31pm
Game on
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by Stevengerd(m): 6:31pm
Oh Lord, wat i Long and pray for. Just draw soup.
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by Tayo2018(m): 6:31pm
man u go win nah..infact very easy
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by Zanas: 6:35pm
Wetin dey worry mata sef?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by NoDulling4here: 6:35pm
Chelsea played 3-4-3 last season and they won the league
Man City is playing 4-3-3 this season and have won the league
Man Utd is playing 4-5-1 or 4-2-3-1 and are struggling.
Use your head
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by olamil34(m): 6:36pm
this should be fun
get the best prices from different stores on quickfinda.com
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by carik(m): 6:36pm
Bet your balls. United will win
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by matmat(m): 6:38pm
GGMU....
I Rep Man U....
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by TruePass(m): 6:39pm
Chief driver is here.
Sir Mourihno
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:39pm
Lukaku requiring medical attention
|Re: Manchester United Vs Southampton (0 - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 6:40pm
aieromon:Its a misery to me if you watch the slow motion nothing serious happened to him
