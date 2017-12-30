Anthony Martial is doubtful for Manchester United

Jose Mourinho will bewithout several key players for Saturday's clash with Southamptonat Old Trafford.

Afterdropping more points at home to Burnley onBoxing Day, Unitedfind themselves 15 points behind rivals Manchester City - the biggest points gap between first and second place after 20 gamesin English top-flight history.

Two wins in their last five games has also opened the door for the chasingpack,with Chelsea now justa pointbehind in third.



The temptation to rest out-of- formRomelu Lukaku has not crossed Mourinho'smind, though. Mourinho said his striker, who has played every single minute of United's 20 Premier League games,is "tired" having scored justfour times in 19 games,yet hefeels hecannotgive him a rest.

"The guy [Lukaku] is fantastic for me and for the team," Mourinho said."He givesabsolutely everything and I have no criticism.CanI give him a rest? No,I can't."

Southamptonhave lost fourof their last seven Premier League matches,failing to produce a win since lateNovember,and were brushed asideby Tottenham with ease onBoxing Day.

Team news

Anthony Martialand Matteo Darmian bothreturned to training onThursday but remain doubtful with the knocks that keptthem out against Burnley,while Chris Smallingand Antonio Valenciaare also unlikely to feature. Michael Carrick,Marouane Fellainiand Eric Bailly are all out.

Southamptondefender Virgil van Dijkwill join Liverpool onJanuary 1,so willnot feature. Charlie Austinis unavailable as hemust servethe second ofhis three- matchban for violent conduct and the forward is also affected bya significant hamstring injury.