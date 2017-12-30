₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by PMBNG(m): 6:39pm
DOCTORS across the country can now treat gun shot wounds without first requesting for a police report before commencing treatment on any victim.
Source: http://headline.com.ng/doctors-now-treat-gunshot-wounds-without-police-report/amp/
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by Cashrange660: 7:04pm
Na now day break? What they should have done long ago.
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by ourfather: 7:06pm
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by hardywaltz(m): 7:09pm
With this specific act of parliament, one can now sue medical doctors and police who try to enforce that non existent law about police report before treating gun shot wound.
This alone will save many innocent lives.
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by bokunrawo(m): 7:09pm
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by Tolumiide: 7:09pm
congratulations PMB. Achievement at last.
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:09pm
Nice and friendly senator, it's been a while I met him though, at least he sent my fam a Christmas card very cerebral man and a good host
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by FTrebirth(m): 7:10pm
this is the best thing this administration has done since they took over.
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by Amberon11: 7:10pm
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by budosky(m): 7:10pm
This is a good development. Even criminals with gunshot wounds should be treated as human being talkless of Innocent souls that sustain gunshot through various means. I pray those doctors and hospitals adhere to this Act
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by BeReaSonAble(m): 7:10pm
Call the police while treating
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by sigiyaya(m): 7:10pm
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by AmoryBlacq: 7:11pm
impressive! Many lives have been lost due to that condition!
Life is valuable, protect it!
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by Lec25(m): 7:11pm
Good development.
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by phranklyn92(m): 7:11pm
Oh! Na now dem wan get sense?
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by Lexusgs430: 7:11pm
NB: Would they request payment prior to extraction?
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by xxxtedyxxx(m): 7:11pm
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by Jigba(f): 7:11pm
This is a welcome development
Many people have died from gunshot wound while waiting for police report
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by vickkyruby(f): 7:11pm
Better. It should have been done earlier, alot of lives have been lost because of this.
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by miteolu(m): 7:12pm
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by ajarossi(m): 7:12pm
Go news! Only waiting for when doctors ll start attending to patients without asking for deposit
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by ajibolabd: 7:12pm
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by Pavore9: 7:13pm
Treat the victim while getting the police involved.
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by NubiLove(m): 7:14pm
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by koolgee(m): 7:14pm
This is a good one.
I just hope the hospitals will comply. They should also involve the police while treating the patient.
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by deeLima86(m): 7:14pm
They should first commence treatment and put a call through to the nearest police station for other checks and verifications. That's if 'police na una friend' go answer because their matter hard.
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by correctguy101(m): 7:15pm
Next is to permit everyone to carry a personal gun provided it's licensed.
Na dragon SVD I go just rush go buy with correct Beretta to pocket for my waistband.
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by valgbo(m): 7:15pm
I'M sure this will help reduce crime in Nigeria
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by Paulosky1900: 7:16pm
another achievement from our PMB
the ipobs won't like this.
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by ImpressionsNG: 7:16pm
Good development. However the fact that medical workers were previously required to obtain a "police report" before responding to an emergency just shows how primitive we are as a country.
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by Shayneward1: 7:16pm
APC will list this as a major achievement of 2017
Shameless people.
|Re: Doctors To Now Treat Gunshot Wounds Without Police Report by Emu4life(m): 7:16pm
Paulosky1900:Bros! behave nah
