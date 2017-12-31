₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,936,102 members, 3,997,833 topics. Date: Sunday, 31 December 2017 at 07:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Best 4 Ways To Track Your Lost Phone (1143 Views)
4 Ways To Make Your Smartphone Charger Last Longer / 4 Ways You’re Accidentally Damaging Your Smartphone / How To Recover Your Stolen Or Lost Phone In 24 Hours Without Spending A Dime (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Best 4 Ways To Track Your Lost Phone by Techipulse(m): 10:41pm On Dec 30
Looking for your mobile phone can be a frustrating experience. Sometimes it’s simply tucked in some place, out of your sight. Yet it is also possible to lose your phone away from home or have it stolen from you. In any case, you can help the situation if you are well prepared for such mishaps beforehand and if you act fast enough. Here are some useful tools to help you find your lost phone;
Android Device Manager (ADM)
As long as your device is connected to your Google Account, you have internet access, you have location turned on and ADM is set to locate your device before it disappears, then there is still a chance that you can recover it.
ADM can tell the location of your device by default unless you have disabled this in settings. To locate your lost phone with ADM simply visit android.com/find on your PC, sign into your Google account and select the particular device you are searching for if you have more than one.
Google shows you the approximate location of your device and gives you the option of;
Making it ring even if your device is set to silence
Locking it with a PIN password or pattern even if you didn’t have one set before. You can also add a recovery message on the lock screen. For example, you can write “please call this number if you have my device”
Erasing all the data on your device.
If you do not have access to a PC, you can also download the “Find My Device” app from Play store on another phone. Unfortunately, if your phone is turned off, ADM can only tell you the last place your device was seen. You can also use a similar feature on Apple devices to find your iPhone.
Third party Apps
Other than the built-in Android device Manager, you can also install other third party phone tracking app on your device before you lose it. Like the Android Device manager, most of these third-party apps can help you locate, lock and erase data on your phone, however, they also come with some other interesting features that can make your phone search easier. Cerberus anti-theft, Family Locator and Lost Android are some popular phone tracking apps with other cool features.
Google search
If your device is already linked to your Google account, you can simply type “find my phone” in the Google search bar and select the first search result. Once you are signed into your account, you can locate your device and opt to either make it ring or go ahead and choose the recovery option.
Of course, you will need your device to be signed into your Google account and connected to the internet to do this. However, Google also sends a notification to your phone after your device has been located. Doesn’t sound like a very good idea if your phone was stolen.
IMEI number
If your phone was stolen and the thief turned it off or did it a factory reset, it may be impossible to recover your phone through the previous methods already discussed. Your best shot at finding your lost phone is through its IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number and you may need the help of your network operator and the law enforcement agencies to get this done.
You can also track your IMEI number through a database of lost and stolen phone. Computer village launched a unified database for this a few months ago. You can find your IMEI number on your phone pack, behind its battery or simply dial *#06#.
Original Post: https://techipulse.com/best-ways-to-track-your-lost-phone/
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Best 4 Ways To Track Your Lost Phone by TheHistorian(m): 7:03am
In Nigeria?
These methods are futile.
1 Like
|Re: Best 4 Ways To Track Your Lost Phone by Aristotle96(m): 7:04am
It's 31st December 2017... Smile for its not easy
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Best 4 Ways To Track Your Lost Phone by bokunrawo(m): 7:04am
Can these methods ever work in Nigeria, Nigeria thieves wey fit steal a whole house without you tracking them, nevertheless am wishing all nairaland a happy new year in advance, may you, your family, friends and foes be blessed in the year 2018, last miracle in year 2017 will also be your portion, happy new year in advance.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Best 4 Ways To Track Your Lost Phone by helphelp: 7:04am
Cool
|Re: Best 4 Ways To Track Your Lost Phone by cummando(m): 7:05am
Best way is to ask your village people
How do you think you're still where you are?
|Re: Best 4 Ways To Track Your Lost Phone by ableguy(m): 7:05am
Nice,
Hearing your name being called, when no one has actually called your name, is a likely sign of a healthy mind......or your village people are testing their microphone �����
|Re: Best 4 Ways To Track Your Lost Phone by sonsomegrigbo: 7:05am
U
|Re: Best 4 Ways To Track Your Lost Phone by asdfjklhaha(f): 7:06am
H
|Re: Best 4 Ways To Track Your Lost Phone by jayesmalling(m): 7:07am
nice one op
|Re: Best 4 Ways To Track Your Lost Phone by Alajiki(m): 7:09am
So educative. Thanks
|Re: Best 4 Ways To Track Your Lost Phone by MightyHand(m): 7:09am
it's NOT easy lik in 9ja,, once you lost ya phone take heart.
|Re: Best 4 Ways To Track Your Lost Phone by rawtouch: 7:10am
|Re: Best 4 Ways To Track Your Lost Phone by DjAndroid: 7:12am
If dem don format the phone nko?
|Re: Best 4 Ways To Track Your Lost Phone by supereagle(m): 7:12am
bokunrawo:You are correct. A ship that was being guarded was stolen in Nigeria in 2005.
|Re: Best 4 Ways To Track Your Lost Phone by DrObum(m): 7:12am
sonsomegrigbo:
rawtouch:
asdfjklhaha:This must stop in 2017.
No enter 2018 with space booking oooo!
|Re: Best 4 Ways To Track Your Lost Phone by Endtimesmith: 7:13am
I am happy here,fully delighted to end 2017 with my nairalanders team of successful group of friends,looking forward to see us all in 2018,nothing evil shall steal our happiness and joy,l love you all,Cheers!
|Re: Best 4 Ways To Track Your Lost Phone by Favbolu(m): 7:14am
All this Na rubbish, once your phone Don enter computer village just say bye to it.
(0) (Reply)
Any Phone For Sale? / Get Paid While Browsing / Call ,07034810183.pls
Viewing this topic: emmyw(m), adetayo87, dhardline(m), mrceohassan24, Dopenigga, LifeIsGuhd(f), Evante4all(m), Nashoji(m), realking(m), mescan(m), rugxykay, Chijohn42k(m), onyiloyi(m), mohims(m), daysiss, Noblebrown7(m), Dimejimichael(m), aigjoey(m), Jerrosky1986(m), judeogbami, hitan(m), ourfather, dennisworld1(m), Lifestone(m), Drjafy, Bollinger(m), freshtestimony, fikolo, Vstuffs(m), bikerphux(m), sharpshap(m), darlingnuel(m), meetmonde(m), Ifecoded(m), Fidelmalek(m), oluk04(m), emmansy(m), Donkalio(m), emyibe(m), THEconqueror, lavivi(f), crixlight2(m), kofianna(m), Tukor32, amly6(f), BodManBm(m), chukwundukc(m) and 110 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13