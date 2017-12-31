₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by fecta: 11:43pm On Dec 30
I read some days back that the oil big boy uses only old Nokia phones, Well, here he is with his iPhone.
By the ways, what model of iPhone is that?
|Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by dafeyankee: 11:46pm On Dec 30
No mind them bloggers.
|Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by RadicallyBlunt: 11:47pm On Dec 30
I saw opolo eye. Did you?
|Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by wahles(m): 11:52pm On Dec 30
Lol! E use Nokia e use iphone. Put am for back of mind say e get moni to wetin im like
|Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by ChuksEpells: 4:11am
We did not say he only uses nokia phone.
Its just to prevent chukwudi from hacking his account
|Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by fecta: 5:14am
That guy eye no be here
|Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by telldem: 6:14am
I see eye phone . did u see that.
How can you use only that Nokia in 2017.
|Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by miqos02(m): 6:21am
RadicallyBlunt:yes
|Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by Ayodejioak(m): 7:08am
Femi Oyedola is rich enough to buy 25% of iPhone's stock. Fact that he doesn't flaunt one at social gatherings might be due to cyber security and social privacy reason!
Poster - oya, receive sense!
|Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by hazan041: 7:09am
femi : abeg lemme pass
oju: pass where boys never chop
head: hold him o.. He go vomit money today
|Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by ipobarecriminals: 7:09am
wisdom. make pipu wise.Ruch people invest their money in biz not useless gadget
|Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by KingAfo(m): 7:10am
All because they don't want their phones to be hacked
|Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by philtex(m): 7:10am
Everything here na news. ��
This should stop in 2018
|Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by emmyw(m): 7:10am
So I Should Fry My Phone?
|Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by 9japrof(m): 7:11am
|Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by Arckeen: 7:11am
7plus
|Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by Phonefanatic: 7:12am
Those phones you guys call Nokia aren't Nokia but phones even more expensive than iPhones though I agree most of them look like Nokia.
|Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by ednut1(m): 7:12am
Otedola: Tony i don get new gals wey sabi pass Matharo sisters o
Tony: lahilahu
Unknown man: u dont mean it
|Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:12am
Early Sunday morning..... nawa oooo
But this shouldn't be ur priority na OP
|Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by Edopesin(m): 7:13am
Trash News Must End In 2017
|Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by alexistaiwo: 7:14am
And so?
