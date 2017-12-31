₦airaland Forum

Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by fecta: 11:43pm On Dec 30
I read some days back that the oil big boy uses only old Nokia phones, Well, here he is with his iPhone.

By the ways, what model of iPhone is that?

Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by dafeyankee: 11:46pm On Dec 30
No mind them bloggers.

6 Likes

Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by RadicallyBlunt: 11:47pm On Dec 30
I saw opolo eye. Did you?

1 Like

Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by wahles(m): 11:52pm On Dec 30
Lol! E use Nokia e use iphone. Put am for back of mind say e get moni to wetin im like
Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by ChuksEpells: 4:11am
We did not say he only uses nokia phone.
Its just to prevent chukwudi from hacking his account

2 Likes

Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by fecta: 5:14am
That guy eye no be here
Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by telldem: 6:14am
I see eye phone shocked . did u see that.
How can you use only that Nokia in 2017.
Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by miqos02(m): 6:21am
RadicallyBlunt:
I saw opolo eye. Did you?
yes
Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by Ayodejioak(m): 7:08am
Femi Oyedola is rich enough to buy 25% of iPhone's stock. Fact that he doesn't flaunt one at social gatherings might be due to cyber security and social privacy reason!
Poster - oya, receive sense!
cheesy
Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by hazan041: 7:09am
femi : abeg lemme pass
oju: pass where boys never chop
head: hold him o.. He go vomit money today

1 Like

Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by ipobarecriminals: 7:09am
cool wisdom. make pipu wise.Ruch people invest their money in biz not useless gadget
Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by KingAfo(m): 7:10am
All because they don't want their phones to be hacked
Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by philtex(m): 7:10am
Everything here na news. ��

This should stop in 2018
Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by emmyw(m): 7:10am
So I Should Fry My Phone?

Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by 9japrof(m): 7:11am
grin
Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by Arckeen: 7:11am
7plus
Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by Phonefanatic: 7:12am
Those phones you guys call Nokia aren't Nokia but phones even more expensive than iPhones though I agree most of them look like Nokia.
Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by ednut1(m): 7:12am
Otedola: Tony i don get new gals wey sabi pass Matharo sisters o
Tony: lahilahu grin
Unknown man: u dont mean it
Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:12am
Early Sunday morning..... nawa oooo

But this shouldn't be ur priority na OP
Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by Edopesin(m): 7:13am
Trash News Must End In 2017
Re: Who Said Otedola Only Uses Nokia Phones..(pics) by alexistaiwo: 7:14am
And so?

