|Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by lalasticlala(m): 7:41pm
Source: http://www.nigerianmonitor.com/photos-meet-femi-otedolas-son-heir-billion-dollar-estate/amp/
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by MrPdtech: 7:43pm
Money is good. i swear.
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by Horlaidex(m): 7:43pm
Beautiful family.
I once read on here that his son is an slowpoke.
Nairalanders and badmouth are like
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by MENZPRIDE(m): 7:47pm
Why women leg no dey straight for pictures
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by GMbuharii: 8:10pm
Beauthful family.
HoR member,farouk lawan (a serving rep)once accepted bribe of thousands of dollars from Otedola and it was caught on video camera.
A kangaroo panel/court investigated and looked into the matter like lucozade and nathing,i mean nothing came out.
Today,farouk lawan is still a serving HoR member and chairman of a lucrative HoR committee and nobody is talking.
But all agberoes,all touts,all coneheads,all waste_rn pickPockets,riffRaffs,scoundrels,headhunters,afonjas,all mumunis,mufutaus,fatai,they all know the A,B,C to Z about GEJ,PEJ,DIEZANI,KANU,ASARI DOKUBOH,..
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by OrestesDante(m): 8:14pm
MENZPRIDE:
☣ ☠
∆ I jus tire.
Some of them think they'd look more beautiful in pictures by crossing their legs or squeezing their mouths ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by OrestesDante(m): 8:16pm
GMbuharii:
☣ ☠
∆ True, but that's not the essence of this thread ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by nifemi25(m): 8:20pm
Hopefully the fine boy can maintain the billions that will be left behind by his billionaire dad
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by Essentials1(m): 8:44pm
nifemi25:
thats if he doesn't go and marr a woman that will wreck him before that
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by MorataFC: 8:44pm
Fresh like eja odo
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by millomaniac: 8:44pm
nice.
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by Sweetcollins: 8:45pm
Born with golden spoon
I was born without any
But l have acquired one
To God be the glory
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by FisifunKododada: 8:46pm
This small boy - when you are born lucky, you are born lucky. If am lying ask Donald Trump.
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by Tmelisfon: 8:46pm
MENZPRIDE:
Because they have polio
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 8:47pm
The next thing we hear: his marriage to Dangote's daughter
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by Nathdoug(m): 8:47pm
otedola with the money...
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by MorataFC: 8:47pm
Horlaidex:is an slowpoke?
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by Nutase(f): 8:47pm
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by prodiG(m): 8:47pm
I thought they said he has autism.Bloggers
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by DonPiiko: 8:48pm
He is autistic
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by TPAND: 8:48pm
Is he Autistic? He looks like to me
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by kelvee(m): 8:48pm
fewa'mbappe' otedola
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by oyb(m): 8:48pm
this silly cuppy should stop this nonsense
or otedola should call her to order
no other moguls are running around splashing their family on social media
its sad and disgusting
cuppy has already told the world that her brother is autistic
http://www.nairaland.com/3719902/temi-otedola-writes-autistic-brother
so what is this silly thread about?
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by DonPiiko: 8:48pm
Farouk Lawan was never a senator
GMbuharii:
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by ncoolsome(m): 8:48pm
Horlaidex:
Ur memory card is full...its Adunuga's son u mean...
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by DonPiiko: 8:49pm
He is
TPAND:
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by Iseoluwani: 8:50pm
The mother is still slaying
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by FisifunKododada: 8:50pm
GMbuharii:Aba-Enugu expressway trash
Someone has kidnapped your destiny but you have no one to tell you.
|Re: Fewa Otedola: Meet Femi Otedola's Only Son & Heir To The Otedola Empire (photos) by YINKS89(m): 8:52pm
E b like sey Na him dey use.
