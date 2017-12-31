₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,936,343 members, 3,998,763 topics. Date: Sunday, 31 December 2017 at 07:23 PM

Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) - Events - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) (2096 Views)

Police To Patrol On Smart Motorbikes In Anambra - Pictures / The Handshake Between Buhari And Joanna Maduka / Toyin Saraki, Zahra Buhari Meet Boy Who Was Brutalized By Step Mom In Kano. PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by AmericanQuarter: 7:40am
Godwin Maduka Of Las Vegas Pain Institute Buries Mom In Anambra-pictures

Dr. Godwin Maduka the founder and owner of Las Vegas pain Institute buries mom in Anambra. She was 95yrs old.

1 Like

Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by raker300: 7:41am
I like how igbos support each other..

My condolences Sir
Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by AmericanQuarter: 7:43am
Pictures from the occasion at Umuchukwu Anambra State.

2 Likes

Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by AmericanQuarter: 8:01am
More shots from the occasion.

1 Like

Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by AmericanQuarter: 8:02am
Former IG Okiro at the occasion.

1 Like

Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by Nebes: 9:41am
Wow!!! More pics please.
Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by AuroraB(f): 12:21pm
I have a feeling OP is the most popular in the pictures embarassed
Talk true, no be you dey pose beside the car undecided
Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by AmericanQuarter: 2:15pm
Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and Imo state commissioner of police at Anambra for the occasion.

1 Like

Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by onyinyenwadigbo(f): 2:50pm
Apga UK, I sight you.
Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by Mykelpato(m): 4:05pm
Apga UK chapter... Oga boss.. So you're in town
Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by TherWasACountry: 5:37pm
Umu Chineke!
Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by OrestesDante(m): 7:15pm
angry


∆ ∆
Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by deco22(m): 7:16pm
Igbo Amaka
Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by NubiLove(m): 7:16pm
smiley
Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 7:18pm
Igbo kwenu
Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by yeyerolling: 7:20pm
AmericanQuarter:
Pictures from the occasion at Umuchukwu Anambra State.
ask ya self does this pic make sense Borrow pose for burial
Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by jamesibor: 7:22pm
AmericanQuarter:
Godwin Maduka Of Las Vegas Pain Institute Buries Mom In Anambra-pictures

Dr. Godwin Maduka the founder and owner of Las Vegas pain Institute buries mom in Anambra. She was 95yrs old.

Any update on the take off of his hospital/research centre?
Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by okotv(m): 7:22pm
Rest in peace to the deceased
Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by EMMAUGOH(m): 7:23pm
U my chineke

(0) (Reply)

Night Club & Lounge In Victoria Island For Sale / The Minimum Budget For A Wedding With 400 Possible Guests / A Nairalander's Bday Pics.

Viewing this topic: Jerryojozy(m), Eastatlantaniqqa(m), titiforever, AmoryBlacq, Olushola190, Yoshy, x2lambo(m), paulabola(m), kelvinstan96, Chukwuka16, Onliie(m), Fisayo1212, Blitzeee(m), preshinno, Muh(m), koxi, debusion, Rabbi138(m), cutezain(f), Brown3601, t00dugged(f), lagosboy86, uuspace(m), Sadrey1(m), vingeophysicist(m), oloyin56, ifakiboy(m), linystar, sklinks(m), Frankchidi(m), pashiano(m), gozzy121(m), seunseye(m), hAlexandro(m), yeyerolling, mataustin, Universities, Jakend, johnbosco97(m), Ikechukwu09(m), wunmi590(m), tico1212(m), parklamson, Shuen, sushieater, helpee(m), gnaxyt(m), lordgalore, caon, chegbe1104, fikolo, adeSoft2yk, frankanes, tempex88(m), nnekaike, peteken, bulalakoboko(m), Konjy, Habane(m), PapaBrowne(m), Totleowi(m), temple2grace, victorjoe(m), mufutau55(m), castANDbind, dannimensah, everistus4000, Anambra1stSon(m), osayuwamwen(m), Solidkay(m), Teneke007(m), SeanDada1(m), ProsperMVE(m), kitaatita, ramzythecoder, seunsola2411(m), iyatrustee(f), gcole(m), mamatayour(f), jasper83, Godswillnwaoma(m), bams2999(m), shollish(m), Atimeset, Ukwunu, kingsinhno1, Agentwatts(m), martinsodo, obafemee80(m), Milldon(m), Ournaija, OBD1(m), john650(m), haykay2005, chaliebee(m), Gobi38, lincDzinc(m), Carshopper(m), Donald3d(m), EMMAUGOH(m), fruitfulnathia(f), jacyhelen(f), sijuwade5, Iblad0994(m), kkko(m), elnath(m) and 199 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.