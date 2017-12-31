₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,936,343 members, 3,998,763 topics. Date: Sunday, 31 December 2017 at 07:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) (2096 Views)
Police To Patrol On Smart Motorbikes In Anambra - Pictures / The Handshake Between Buhari And Joanna Maduka / Toyin Saraki, Zahra Buhari Meet Boy Who Was Brutalized By Step Mom In Kano. PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by AmericanQuarter: 7:40am
Godwin Maduka Of Las Vegas Pain Institute Buries Mom In Anambra-pictures
Dr. Godwin Maduka the founder and owner of Las Vegas pain Institute buries mom in Anambra. She was 95yrs old.
1 Like
|Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by raker300: 7:41am
I like how igbos support each other..
My condolences Sir
|Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by AmericanQuarter: 7:43am
Pictures from the occasion at Umuchukwu Anambra State.
2 Likes
|Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by AmericanQuarter: 8:01am
More shots from the occasion.
1 Like
|Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by AmericanQuarter: 8:02am
Former IG Okiro at the occasion.
1 Like
|Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by Nebes: 9:41am
Wow!!! More pics please.
|Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by AuroraB(f): 12:21pm
I have a feeling OP is the most popular in the pictures
Talk true, no be you dey pose beside the car
|Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by AmericanQuarter: 2:15pm
Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and Imo state commissioner of police at Anambra for the occasion.
1 Like
|Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by onyinyenwadigbo(f): 2:50pm
Apga UK, I sight you.
|Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by Mykelpato(m): 4:05pm
Apga UK chapter... Oga boss.. So you're in town
|Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by TherWasACountry: 5:37pm
Umu Chineke!
|Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by OrestesDante(m): 7:15pm
∆ ∆
|Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by deco22(m): 7:16pm
Igbo Amaka
|Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by NubiLove(m): 7:16pm
|Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 7:18pm
Igbo kwenu
|Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by yeyerolling: 7:20pm
AmericanQuarter:ask ya self does this pic make sense Borrow pose for burial
|Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by jamesibor: 7:22pm
AmericanQuarter:
Any update on the take off of his hospital/research centre?
|Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by okotv(m): 7:22pm
Rest in peace to the deceased
|Re: Godwin Maduka Buries His Mother In Anambra (Pictures) by EMMAUGOH(m): 7:23pm
U my chineke
(0) (Reply)
Night Club & Lounge In Victoria Island For Sale / The Minimum Budget For A Wedding With 400 Possible Guests / A Nairalander's Bday Pics.
Viewing this topic: Jerryojozy(m), Eastatlantaniqqa(m), titiforever, AmoryBlacq, Olushola190, Yoshy, x2lambo(m), paulabola(m), kelvinstan96, Chukwuka16, Onliie(m), Fisayo1212, Blitzeee(m), preshinno, Muh(m), koxi, debusion, Rabbi138(m), cutezain(f), Brown3601, t00dugged(f), lagosboy86, uuspace(m), Sadrey1(m), vingeophysicist(m), oloyin56, ifakiboy(m), linystar, sklinks(m), Frankchidi(m), pashiano(m), gozzy121(m), seunseye(m), hAlexandro(m), yeyerolling, mataustin, Universities, Jakend, johnbosco97(m), Ikechukwu09(m), wunmi590(m), tico1212(m), parklamson, Shuen, sushieater, helpee(m), gnaxyt(m), lordgalore, caon, chegbe1104, fikolo, adeSoft2yk, frankanes, tempex88(m), nnekaike, peteken, bulalakoboko(m), Konjy, Habane(m), PapaBrowne(m), Totleowi(m), temple2grace, victorjoe(m), mufutau55(m), castANDbind, dannimensah, everistus4000, Anambra1stSon(m), osayuwamwen(m), Solidkay(m), Teneke007(m), SeanDada1(m), ProsperMVE(m), kitaatita, ramzythecoder, seunsola2411(m), iyatrustee(f), gcole(m), mamatayour(f), jasper83, Godswillnwaoma(m), bams2999(m), shollish(m), Atimeset, Ukwunu, kingsinhno1, Agentwatts(m), martinsodo, obafemee80(m), Milldon(m), Ournaija, OBD1(m), john650(m), haykay2005, chaliebee(m), Gobi38, lincDzinc(m), Carshopper(m), Donald3d(m), EMMAUGOH(m), fruitfulnathia(f), jacyhelen(f), sijuwade5, Iblad0994(m), kkko(m), elnath(m) and 199 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24