



One minute he is a young banker in the middle of his ACCA certification tutorials, drafting his resignation with plots to join another bank and the next minute, he’s receiving DMs from Africa’s biggest star.







It was the tension with a senior colleague at work and the frustration around his resignation that pushed him go on Twitter to upload a video of himself playing the keyboard, and singing his own version of The Money- One of Davido’s finest collaboration with Olamide.



Before he knew what was going on…,



@Iam_Davido Retweeted your tweet.



@Iam_Davido liked your tweet.



@Iam_Davido followed you.



@Iam_Davido sent you a direct message.



The content of Davido’s DM was “I wan sign you asap”, and the minute Mayorkun read it, he was so shook that, he sent in a wrong phone number when OBO asked him for one.



Well his name is not Destiny Boy but it is also not the popular Yoruba demon name Mayokun. ‘Mayor’ is a slightly tweaked derivation from his first name Mayowa but the suffix –Kun, was an accidental product of watching too much Naruto. Kun loosely means boy in Japanese so in actual sense, Mayorkun’s name translates into Mayor Boy…



I remember I received one call the day I dropped Mama saying ” let’s bet, this song no go blow. This pon pon no be for everybody”



