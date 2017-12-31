₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,936,342 members, 3,998,759 topics. Date: Sunday, 31 December 2017 at 07:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe (12245 Views)
Peter Okoye Aka Mr P Covers October Edition Of Vibe.ng Magazine / Lil Kesh Covers Star Of Vibe NG Magazine / Singer Simi Covers January 2017 Edition Of Vibe Magazine (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by Teniola2000: 3:26pm
Vibe.ng Magazine DMW 2017Mayorkun’s name should really be Destiny Boy. And by that, I do not mean in likelihood to the 13-year-old sensation who sings fujified covers of Afropop hits in hilariously auto-tuned pitches. It’s just in the way this music thing worked out for him.
One minute he is a young banker in the middle of his ACCA certification tutorials, drafting his resignation with plots to join another bank and the next minute, he’s receiving DMs from Africa’s biggest star.
It was the tension with a senior colleague at work and the frustration around his resignation that pushed him go on Twitter to upload a video of himself playing the keyboard, and singing his own version of The Money- One of Davido’s finest collaboration with Olamide.
Before he knew what was going on…,
@Iam_Davido Retweeted your tweet.
@Iam_Davido liked your tweet.
@Iam_Davido followed you.
@Iam_Davido sent you a direct message.
The content of Davido’s DM was “I wan sign you asap”, and the minute Mayorkun read it, he was so shook that, he sent in a wrong phone number when OBO asked him for one.
Well his name is not Destiny Boy but it is also not the popular Yoruba demon name Mayokun. ‘Mayor’ is a slightly tweaked derivation from his first name Mayowa but the suffix –Kun, was an accidental product of watching too much Naruto. Kun loosely means boy in Japanese so in actual sense, Mayorkun’s name translates into Mayor Boy…
I remember I received one call the day I dropped Mama saying ” let’s bet, this song no go blow. This pon pon no be for everybody”
News by JoelsBlog:https://joelsblog.com.ng/photos-singer-mayorkun-covers-january-issue-on-vibes-ng-magazine/
6 Likes
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by Teniola2000: 3:30pm
Also Read!!! UNILORIN PREDEGREE/REMEDIAL PROGRAMME FORM FOR 2017/2018 SESSION IS OUT - https://joelsblog.com.ng/unilorin-predegree-remedial-programme-formfor-2017-2018-session-is-out/
UMYU 2017/2018 Merit Admission List (UTME) - https://joelsblog.com.ng/umyu-2017-2018-merit-admission-list-utme/
1 Like
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by MiaB(f): 3:34pm
God picked his call.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by datfreshdoc(m): 3:38pm
juliet Ibrahim call me 2018 biko...
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by FortifiedCity: 3:43pm
True.
A single call can change one's life forever
9 Likes
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by FortifiedCity: 3:44pm
datfreshdoc:Why do you want Juliett to call you?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by datfreshdoc(m): 3:49pm
FortifiedCity:R u a learner?? to go and start hustling na... can't u see mayorkun hustling..
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by tammyboy1(m): 3:49pm
mayorkun would become an A-list act in 2018,...life no be who start first oh...Grace is everything,still doubting?ask dammy krane,b-red,danagog,sina rambo,etc...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by FortifiedCity: 3:51pm
datfreshdoc:You want to start hustling with Juliet as what exactly?
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by Homeboiy: 4:13pm
Tell me more
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by datfreshdoc(m): 4:20pm
FortifiedCity:all this questions should stop this year... that's for me to know and u to find out. happy new year in advance
9 Likes
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by FortifiedCity: 4:21pm
datfreshdoc:You don't know what you want.
1 Like
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by Teewhy2: 5:04pm
O Lord, a lot of people have lost hope in the remaining hours this year 2017 for a turn around miracle leaving myself and the few people that believe in last minute miracle a much better chance. Within the remaining hours before year 2017 elapsed let us receive that turning around spectacular blessings, call , chat, tweet, message in Jesus name amen.
6 Likes
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by purem(m): 5:05pm
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by drey69(m): 5:05pm
When will Mike Adenuga call me?
2 Likes
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by Heywhizzy(m): 5:05pm
Oh Lord!.. That call that will change my life positively forever, Locate me in 2018
6 Likes
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by XavierBlue(m): 5:07pm
One love man.. I enjoy your songs, eleko and mama was a hit mehn.. Shine brighter..
Bill gate should call me na.. abeg
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by okotv(m): 5:07pm
It's okay...
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by LilNetty(m): 5:07pm
My life changed the day I voted for BUHARI
3 Likes
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:07pm
Oluwa answer my call, I am not flashing
3 Likes
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by booqee(f): 5:08pm
FortifiedCity:your questions sef too much..haba
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by Justdare: 5:08pm
FortifiedCity:
Mo n wa ise labe yin oo
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by booqee(f): 5:08pm
I learnt his mum is a popular actress..is that true abi na wash
2 Likes
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by iamnicer: 5:09pm
cool , no doubt mayorkun got blessed this year .
Meanwhile
New year 2018 is almost here
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by eezeribe(m): 5:09pm
OK
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by Henryyy(m): 5:10pm
booqee:True. His mum is Toyin Adewale.
2 Likes
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by NubiLove(m): 5:11pm
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by booqee(f): 5:12pm
Henryyy:woww really?? Thinking about it now..they actually kinda look alike with the mouth region..
That's cool though
1 Like
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by FortifiedCity: 5:16pm
booqee:Asking questions to find answers is the hallmark of knowledge
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by holluphemydavid(m): 5:21pm
booqee:Dats tru, very pretty woman, try and watch yoruba film with someone who understand Yoruba, dey will show u
|Re: "My Life Changed The Day I Got A Call From Davido"- Mayorkun,more Photos Of Vibe by SteveMarvic(m): 5:30pm
booqee:True
1 Like
Best and Worst Dressed Nigerian Celebrities? / Cd John Is Dead - Light A Candle / Maheeda Goes Wet And Nekkked In Her Kitchen (+18 Pictures)
Viewing this topic: AxxeMan, byemx06(m), preciousfeb(m), abioila(m), Shellyblue, poshly(m), Naruto2(m), obowunmi(m), DrXavierCage(m), Ochuksbaba, undefeateds, Eleniyan15(m), iconize, slikyslimsly, OWOABASIUDY, PitexyBaba(m), macminista(m), Ycmia, draj93(m), ayoadekunle79(m), favoritebuk(f), mikebabs101, abujub(m), ayoshyne(m), Umunede, richeazy(m), adwaani(m), sambroose(m), omoskenso(m), olafyn(m), pedronule(m), Dioxidane, Emidbest(m), opera1(m), Hobowobo(f), shonaspark(f), Sobal2112, IsheriNorthGRA, mahxiimus(m), Jessevictor(m), Simplemrm, abuhson(m), Ayanshola337(m), fatherdfd, omoajiri(m), EyeWeyDeySeeWel, kolnel, tmann626(m) and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10