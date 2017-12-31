Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) (9197 Views)

Now, we have seen a couple of people come up with same talk, saying they look like this celebrity or that celebrity, when in actual sense they look nothing like them.



However, I think this lady does look like Genny, but, this post is for you guys to share your thoughts.





Does she really look like Genevieve??







Wow! She does.



The only problem is that if it's not Genevieve, it cannot be like Genevieve.



Genevieve is a goddess in a different world... 24 Likes 2 Shares

yea, she almost does, Genevieve is prettier 3 Likes

She looks like genny's throwback picture.









The taste of their pussy may be different 5 Likes

u are a madman u are a madman 49 Likes 2 Shares

williamsjaysblog:



u are a madman lol. no break bottle abeg lol. no break bottle abeg 1 Like

I ahrre. The resemblance is striking. 2 Likes 1 Share

which one is genevieve? 5 Likes 1 Share

Yes. Both very pretty but she is prettier because she is the younger one ❤ 3 Likes

Looks like Genevieve, yay

Looks prettier, nah. 1 Like

They look alike but she's a staff in Genny's empire

KushyKush:

She looks like genny's throwback picture. haba bros just pick me up haba bros just pick me up 3 Likes

16 Likes 1 Share

She looks like a broke Genevieve

she really looks like her 1 Like

When you haven't been laid for 2years and a guy accidentally touches your hand 4 Likes

Ray360:



Smh. Pervert! u called me u called me





Make up and camera angle will complete it for her...she could play her body double though. Make up and camera angle will complete it for her...she could play her body double though. 1 Like

Ok, seen. Next please

seen..









Oh yes she does though Debie Rise from big brother looks more like Genevieve.

so we should roast egg so we should roast egg

ITS A FEW HOURS TO THE NEW YEAR........... THANK U JESUS WE MADE IT 1 Like 1 Share

Angelmatilda comman say something Na. Stop doing luku luku

��bro u ve said it all ��bro u ve said it all