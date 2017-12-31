₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by williamsjaysblog(m): 3:45pm
A beautiful young lady on Instagram has declared that she looks like screen goddess Genevieve Nnaji.
Now, we have seen a couple of people come up with same talk, saying they look like this celebrity or that celebrity, when in actual sense they look nothing like them.
However, I think this lady does look like Genny, but, this post is for you guys to share your thoughts.
Does she really look like Genevieve??
News by JoelsBlog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/meet-the-lady-that-claims-to-be-genevieves-look-alikecome-and-see-her/
5 Likes
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by OfficialAwol(m): 3:49pm
Wow! She does.
The only problem is that if it's not Genevieve, it cannot be like Genevieve.
Genevieve is a goddess in a different world...
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by Bambless1(m): 3:49pm
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by xendra(f): 3:50pm
yea, she almost does, Genevieve is prettier
3 Likes
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by KushyKush: 3:59pm
She looks like genny's throwback picture.
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by Homeboiy: 4:06pm
The taste of their pussy may be different
5 Likes
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by williamsjaysblog(m): 4:45pm
Homeboiy:
u are a madman
49 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by datfreshdoc(m): 4:59pm
williamsjaysblog:lol. no break bottle abeg
1 Like
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by Ray360: 5:13pm
I ahrre. The resemblance is striking.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by Ray360: 5:15pm
Homeboiy:Smh. Pervert!
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by YaxxVille(m): 5:22pm
which one is genevieve?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by LuvU2(f): 5:43pm
Yes. Both very pretty but she is prettier because she is the younger one ❤
3 Likes
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by Threebear(m): 5:45pm
Looks like Genevieve, yay
Looks prettier, nah.
1 Like
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by stubbornman(m): 5:53pm
They look alike but she's a staff in Genny's empire
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by nikkypearl(f): 6:13pm
williamsjaysblog:
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by PMWSpirit(m): 6:16pm
KushyKush:haba bros just pick me up
3 Likes
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by Fukafuka: 6:32pm
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by Stormyweather(m): 6:33pm
She looks like a broke Genevieve
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by classicMan22(m): 6:33pm
she really looks like her
1 Like
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by Sparkies85(m): 6:33pm
When you haven't been laid for 2years and a guy accidentally touches your hand
4 Likes
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by tallskinnyperv(m): 6:34pm
Ray360:u called me
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 6:34pm
Make up and camera angle will complete it for her...she could play her body double though.
1 Like
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by SweetJoystick(m): 6:34pm
Ok, seen. Next please
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by joystickextend1(m): 6:34pm
seen..
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by zinny377(f): 6:34pm
Oh yes she does though Debie Rise from big brother looks more like Genevieve.
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by mikejj(m): 6:34pm
so we should roast egg
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by GREATESTPIANIST: 6:34pm
ITS A FEW HOURS TO THE NEW YEAR........... THANK U JESUS WE MADE IT
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by Stormyweather(m): 6:34pm
Angelmatilda comman say something Na. Stop doing luku luku
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by Naijabams(m): 6:35pm
OfficialAwol:
��bro u ve said it all
|Re: This Lady Claims She Looks Like Genevieve Nnaji (Photo) by pointstores(m): 6:35pm
Ok
