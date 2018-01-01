₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,936,479 members, 3,999,235 topics. Date: Monday, 01 January 2018 at 07:30 AM

What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) (24808 Views)

Simi's Mother To Get Married In 2018 (Photo) / Funny Photo Of Obasanjo And Charly Boy / Daddy Freeze And Fan Fight Dirty On Instagram (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by lalasticlala(m): 12:50am
Areafada1 shared this photo with the caption:

What are these guys up to in 2018?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BdYSucel_mf/?hl=en

Fans are already insinuating.

What do you think they are up to?

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by KpStone(m): 12:53am
Thinking of the next pastor to attack. This 2018, their chest go pain them because, the wealth they'll see among believers is unprecedented

78 Likes 5 Shares

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by MissCokie(f): 12:54am
. cry

1 Like

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by Larrey(f): 12:56am
Na them know

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by Dreamwaker(m): 12:58am
I don't know but I know what I'm up to. Minding my business and doing better than I did in 2017.

Happy New Year everybody.

57 Likes 2 Shares

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by themonk(m): 12:59am
grin
Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by alexistaiwo: 1:00am
Minding my business all through this year

7 Likes

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by divinehand2003(m): 1:00am
While areafada wants to take on Sai Baba in 2018, Daddy freeze is planning to freeze some pastors who will release prophecies for 2018.

6 Likes

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by SnakeXenzia(m): 1:02am
Use blow scatter every pastor scammer jaws cheesy

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by Chiemerie8(m): 1:03am
up to no gud
Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by yeyeboi(m): 1:03am
Ok
Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by jamex93(m): 1:03am
I dedicate this poem to charly baba

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by koladebrainiac(m): 1:04am
They are unplugged

They left the matrix
They are going to unplug lots of people n take them to Zion

#enter the matrix

6 Likes

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by biggy26: 1:04am
Whatever una dey plan, channel it to the right quarters o, Aso r....

1 Like

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by lilmax(m): 1:04am
thinking of posting something ineffective
Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by Jesse01(m): 1:04am
Happy new year nairalanders, as 4 freeze and charile boy he no concer me waiting dem dey up to, its none of my businesses

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by millionboi2: 1:05am
Freeze is a coward. .............He went to charlyboy to seek power over PaPa Adeboye declaration,but unfortunate for him, nobody can save him from d rot of God.


He should stand and dance to the tone of his drum beat.

7 Likes

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by Playz: 1:06am
What else than the usual... cheesy

1 Like

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by afbstrategies: 1:07am
Thinking of how to convince Nigerians that politicians are their enemies and not friends. cheesy

3 Likes

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by Boscojugunu(m): 1:07am
Happy new year nairalanders. Show me some love .. call me on 08025968323 and wish me a happy new year

1 Like

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by ottohan: 1:07am
MissCokie:
. cry
why d long face!??
Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by pauljumbo: 1:07am
KpStone:
Thinking of the next pastor to attack. This 2018, their chest go pain them because, the wealth they'll see among believers is unprecedented

You have said it all

4 Likes

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by purem(m): 1:07am
Some people are jubilating and shouting happy new year but they never know the condition of this month embarassed

#LongestMonthOfTheYear

2 Likes

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by thesettingz(m): 1:07am
this 2018 all the sheep must be freed at once

6 Likes

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by iyke926(m): 1:07am
Thinking of how to fix Nigeria.
Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by cocolacec(m): 1:08am
Tv Preachers

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by asdfjklhaha(f): 1:08am
Its January 1st and my whatsapp is still working even after their message that it will shut down on the 31st. I'm so grateful to God for this miracle. I pray that miracles like this wouldn't depart from your life in this new year...happy new year everyone. grin

3 Likes

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by pauljumbo: 1:08am
Those of us who are paying tithe will surprise them more

2 Likes

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by ruggedtimi(m): 1:09am
attack more pastors.
Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by ottohan: 1:09am
afbstrategies:
.
Playz:
.
Samogbo1:
H
afbstrategies:
.
Boscojugunu:
Bbbb
So una still carry space booking enter 2018?

2 Likes

Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by passionate88: 1:09am
grin Happy new year

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

2face, Teju Babyface And King Sunny Ade (Pictured) / Alibaba: People Who Wanted Keshi Fired Now Paying Tribute / Tunde Demuren Celebrates 1st Year Wedding Anniversary With Toolz

Viewing this topic: Donpoker9(m), mrdogood900, rooqee120(f), infinitypro(m), Abogunde(m), Vitualcop(m), FloatingPoint, anuoluwapo884, Fkforyou(m), tboks(m), davidsthe(m), Nurudee1997(m), originalKsp(m), bendike, UAE123(m), veil, sugarsoul(m), Chemstar(m), solomorinho(m), rawpadgin(m), blessedman12, moderatorr1, odeguaomon(f), oshodinho1, habibest06(m), potbelly(m), emekatuso(m), nemdy(m), Razmuhy, charlesotk(m), brightestjames, Ladyhippolyta88, sunnyboi, mistayeancah(m), Keneth1(m), Selected1, Iamemma(m), lekankolade(m), Malakh, Dalby(m), megasoul, Alphasoar(m), ritmek(f), Idiris(m), livinbygrace, jagugu88li(f), Beesluv001(m) and 50 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.