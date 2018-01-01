Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) (24808 Views)

What are these guys up to in 2018?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BdYSucel_mf/?hl=en



Fans are already insinuating.



What do you think they are up to? Areafada1 shared this photo with the caption:Fans are already insinuating.What do you think they are up to?

Thinking of the next pastor to attack. This 2018, their chest go pain them because, the wealth they'll see among believers is unprecedented 78 Likes 5 Shares

1 Like

Na them know 3 Likes 1 Share

I don't know but I know what I'm up to. Minding my business and doing better than I did in 2017.



Happy New Year everybody. 57 Likes 2 Shares

Minding my business all through this year 7 Likes

While areafada wants to take on Sai Baba in 2018, Daddy freeze is planning to freeze some pastors who will release prophecies for 2018. 6 Likes

Use blow scatter every pastor scammer jaws 12 Likes 1 Share

up to no gud

Ok

I dedicate this poem to charly baba 3 Likes 1 Share

They are unplugged



They left the matrix

They are going to unplug lots of people n take them to Zion



#enter the matrix 6 Likes

Whatever una dey plan, channel it to the right quarters o, Aso r.... 1 Like

thinking of posting something ineffective

Happy new year nairalanders, as 4 freeze and charile boy he no concer me waiting dem dey up to, its none of my businesses 2 Likes 1 Share

Freeze is a coward. .............He went to charlyboy to seek power over PaPa Adeboye declaration,but unfortunate for him, nobody can save him from d rot of God.





He should stand and dance to the tone of his drum beat. 7 Likes

What else than the usual... 1 Like

Thinking of how to convince Nigerians that politicians are their enemies and not friends. 3 Likes

Happy new year nairalanders. Show me some love .. call me on 08025968323 and wish me a happy new year 1 Like

. why d long face!?? why d long face!??

Thinking of the next pastor to attack. This 2018, their chest go pain them because, the wealth they'll see among believers is unprecedented

You have said it all





#LongestMonthOfTheYear Some people are jubilating and shouting happy new year but they never know the condition of this month#LongestMonthOfTheYear 2 Likes

this 2018 all the sheep must be freed at once 6 Likes

Thinking of how to fix Nigeria.

Tv Preachers

Its January 1st and my whatsapp is still working even after their message that it will shut down on the 31st. I'm so grateful to God for this miracle. I pray that miracles like this wouldn't depart from your life in this new year...happy new year everyone. 3 Likes

Those of us who are paying tithe will surprise them more 2 Likes

attack more pastors.

Bbbb So una still carry space booking enter 2018? So una still carry space booking enter 2018? 2 Likes