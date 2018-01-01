₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by lalasticlala(m): 12:50am
Areafada1 shared this photo with the caption:
What are these guys up to in 2018?
Fans are already insinuating.
What do you think they are up to?
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by KpStone(m): 12:53am
Thinking of the next pastor to attack. This 2018, their chest go pain them because, the wealth they'll see among believers is unprecedented
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by MissCokie(f): 12:54am
.
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by Larrey(f): 12:56am
Na them know
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by Dreamwaker(m): 12:58am
I don't know but I know what I'm up to. Minding my business and doing better than I did in 2017.
Happy New Year everybody.
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by themonk(m): 12:59am
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by alexistaiwo: 1:00am
Minding my business all through this year
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by divinehand2003(m): 1:00am
While areafada wants to take on Sai Baba in 2018, Daddy freeze is planning to freeze some pastors who will release prophecies for 2018.
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by SnakeXenzia(m): 1:02am
Use blow scatter every
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by Chiemerie8(m): 1:03am
up to no gud
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by yeyeboi(m): 1:03am
Ok
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by jamex93(m): 1:03am
I dedicate this poem to charly baba
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by koladebrainiac(m): 1:04am
They are unplugged
They left the matrix
They are going to unplug lots of people n take them to Zion
#enter the matrix
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by biggy26: 1:04am
Whatever una dey plan, channel it to the right quarters o, Aso r....
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by lilmax(m): 1:04am
thinking of posting something ineffective
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by Jesse01(m): 1:04am
Happy new year nairalanders, as 4 freeze and charile boy he no concer me waiting dem dey up to, its none of my businesses
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by millionboi2: 1:05am
Freeze is a coward. .............He went to charlyboy to seek power over PaPa Adeboye declaration,but unfortunate for him, nobody can save him from d rot of God.
He should stand and dance to the tone of his drum beat.
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by Playz: 1:06am
What else than the usual...
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by afbstrategies: 1:07am
Thinking of how to convince Nigerians that politicians are their enemies and not friends.
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by Boscojugunu(m): 1:07am
Happy new year nairalanders. Show me some love .. call me on 08025968323 and wish me a happy new year
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by ottohan: 1:07am
MissCokie:why d long face!??
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by pauljumbo: 1:07am
KpStone:
You have said it all
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by purem(m): 1:07am
Some people are jubilating and shouting happy new year but they never know the condition of this month
#LongestMonthOfTheYear
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by thesettingz(m): 1:07am
this 2018 all the sheep must be freed at once
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by iyke926(m): 1:07am
Thinking of how to fix Nigeria.
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by cocolacec(m): 1:08am
Tv Preachers
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by asdfjklhaha(f): 1:08am
Its January 1st and my whatsapp is still working even after their message that it will shut down on the 31st. I'm so grateful to God for this miracle. I pray that miracles like this wouldn't depart from your life in this new year...happy new year everyone.
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by pauljumbo: 1:08am
Those of us who are paying tithe will surprise them more
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by ruggedtimi(m): 1:09am
attack more pastors.
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by ottohan: 1:09am
afbstrategies:
Playz:
Samogbo1:
afbstrategies:
Boscojugunu:So una still carry space booking enter 2018?
|Re: What Are Daddy Freeze And Charly Boy Up To In 2018? (photo) by passionate88: 1:09am
Happy new year
Happy new year
