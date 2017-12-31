₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by Nnelily(f): 1:17am
The police force is gradually bringing on beautiful faces with brains. The young energetic police officer is a Lawyer and she shared beautiful make over pictures to celebrate her birthday on a new year. Cheers officer.
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by Yungmil: 1:18am
this kind thing ehhh
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by Nnelily(f): 1:19am
More
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by Yungmil: 1:27am
police is ur friend
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by Cletus77(m): 1:29am
the lady will be tougher than policemen,
just take a look at her face
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by ClitoPen: 1:32am
This early morning
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by joebeckz(m): 1:32am
She looks tough and composed. When police woman read law. Chai na double wahala be that oh. But we need more of such in the NPF. Enough of all the illiterate police men and women on our streets. Happy birthday to the officer. Lalasticlala
Seun
Mynd44
6 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by Nogodye(m): 1:40am
Where are they seeing them?
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 1:43am
She really looks beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by FortifiedCity: 1:45am
MhizzAJ:Sugar happy and prosperous new year. I love you and I wish you all the best
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by FortifiedCity: 1:47am
Op I have this feeling she's related to you
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by lilmax(m): 1:49am
tbh she ain't beautiful to me
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 1:50am
FortifiedCity:Wow
I wish you all the best my dear
More of God's Grace
Hold this kiss
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by UbanmeUdie: 1:51am
Na wa oh!
Ugly girls everywhere with disgusting excessive makeovers.
I wonder why any sane man will admire this amoeba shaped entity with the face of a starved ancient juju priestess' apprentice.
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by dollyjoy(f): 1:54am
UbanmeUdie:I think it's too early for all these hate and anger towards a person that do not even know you exist...
5 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by Mhissgaga(f): 1:59am
She looks like Yvonne Okoro @ d first pix
Really beautiful
3 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by Nnelily(f): 2:00am
UbanmeUdie:This kid seeks attention...
Trying so hard to be like Nwaikpe.
She doesn't even know you and is already successful than you are. go and rest. Bad Belle
6 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by Espada10: 2:01am
mtchww...she looks ghanaian
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by drazenn(m): 2:07am
UbanmeUdie:You think you just sounded funny?
Sorry, you sounded stupid. Grow up, it's a new year.
Happy birthday to the beautiful police lady. These are the kind of career minded women I wish to marry n I will find one this year. I like lawyers
3 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by opsylojay(m): 2:10am
Espada10:Exactly like Yvonne Okoro
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by KendrickAyomide(m): 2:28am
UbanmeUdie:We Know you are a fool. please just respect the Fact that it's a newyear..its too early
3 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by iykekelvins(m): 2:29am
Her black is beautiful man!
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by Yommy247(m): 2:59am
lilmax:what's your definition of beauty?
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by Yommy247(m): 3:01am
UbanmeUdie:Don't you think its too early to be constituting nuisance? Just saying
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by tdayof(m): 3:05am
She's not yet an officer.
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by EVILFOREST: 3:08am
MhizzAJ:..and deadly.
Like those husband Killers...... Chaiiii
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by julius976(m): 3:22am
Wow!!!!!!
Beautiful.smart.straight
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 3:26am
EVILFOREST:
I don't think so
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by Kenzico(m): 4:10am
She ain't got good Legs
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by acenazt: 6:47am
Nnelily:God bless this future ASP She don go viral
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by careytommy7(m): 7:01am
The wonders of paint
|Re: Beautiful Gallant Police Officer Trends On Facebook With Birthday Photos by hemucology(m): 7:03am
Good
